Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Capitol Police: Congressional Gold Medals for Jan 6, Virtual Gold Medals for Calling Out the Lies

Today the President signs H.R. 3325, “An Act to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” into law.

The President and The Vice President deliver remarks today at 4:30 Eastern time.  (All times theoretical!)  Make that 5:15 Eastern!

I so admire the police officers who are speaking up.  We need more of this, I think.  Each lie that stands turns into a platform for the next lie.

They shouldn’t be standing alone.  Not again.  What can we do to fight the lies?  Who else is calling out the lies?  How do we thank them every day for doing that?

    30Comments

    4. 4.

      cain

      @NotMax:

      I’m sure Tony Jay believes they are quite capital :-)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      misterpuff

      Mike Fanone to GOP members of Congress: “You guys don’t seem to have a problem when we’re kicking the shit out of Black people. But when we’re kicking the shit out of white people, uh-oh, that’s an issue.”

      GOP: That’s about right. And stay aways from the Orange people too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      @cain:

      How did you know I was the voice coach for Stewie Griffin?

      Also the body-double for his Dad, but that’s because I like the beer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Good, good.

      More good news I missed, maybe you did too (from yesterday):

      VIDEO: KAINE & YOUNG APPLAUD COMMITTEE PASSAGE OF THEIR BILL TO REPEAL 1991 & 2002 AUMFS

      For video of Kaine’s remarks, click here

      For video of Young’s remarks, click here

      WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), applauded committee passage of their bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq. The legislation will formally end the authorizations for the Gulf and Iraq wars, reasserting Congress’ vital role in not only declaring wars, but in ending them. The repeal of these authorizations will also recognize the strong partnership that the United States now has with a sovereign, democratic Iraq and reflect the end of the U.S. combat mission there. In June, the House voted to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs.

      “Congress has a responsibility to repeal these unnecessary war authorizations,” said Senator Kaine. “Keeping the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs on the books would only risk future misuse and undermine our partnership with Iraq. Iraq is not an enemy and we should not treat it as if it is. I’m glad that my effort to repeal these outdated AUMFs, which I have spearheaded since arriving to Congress, has finally reached this pivotal point. I hope the Senate will promptly pass this bill and President Biden will soon sign this measure into law to show the American people that the Article I and II branches can work together on these critical issues.”

      […]

      One of our best protections is showing that the government can and does still work even with all of the divisions.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      Dumb question. Has anyone figured out what Fanone’s accent is?

      One of my husband’s friends from parochial high school is a retired cop who worked his way up pretty high. My husband and my first memory of Jan 6 is of this guy calling us up beyond outraged at what he was seeing on TV. Interestingly enough, he spent at least 10 years undercover as a narc, mostly concerned with coke, meth and heroin.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      @sab:   Not a dumb question at all.  Guessing the Time article will give some of his background, although it’s behind a paywall.  But:  how often do any of us ever read Time these days anyway …  click away.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Another Scott: I had no idea that 1991’s was still in effect. For that matter, shouldn’t 2002’s have ended with that big “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” banner?

      And may I suggest that next time around, they actually declare war as per the Constitution? Ideally, the President would refuse to act with just an AUMF, but that’s probably a bit too much to ask.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      @Elizabelle: My Dad does. Fanone’s mom lives in Va. But that doesn’t mean much.

      I kind of like Time. It’s not real flashy, but sensible reporting of stuff I actually care about. They wete drifting towards right wing conventional wisdom a while back, but then they got rid of that executive editor and came to their senses.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @sab:   Good to hear.  We subscribed to Time when I was young.  I loved reading it every week.  Glad the flirtation with RW is done.

      It has just seemed very thin, and conventional wisdom, when I’ve looked in lately last year.  Do love their series of Trump cover drawings though.  Hilarious.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      One for Cheryl (assuming she’s lurking) while we’re waiting.

      Eco-mag "Harvardt Business Review" endorses the Democratic People's Republic of Korea "green energy" investment towards clean nuclear detonation technology.

      — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) August 5, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Catherine D.

      Since this is an open thread – I’ve been listening to the BBC Proms Golden Age of Broadway. I had no idea Clarke Peters (The Wire, Treme) could sing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      First Rose Garden event in ages that has not made me wince.  TFFG.  Gah.  (Although:  the night that Melania wore a dress that was perfect green screen material — that was great.  Those memes should go in a museum some day.  The covid molecule!)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      Who are the kids who were standing right by Biden at the signing? He had that long line of pens they do, and I heard him tell the little girl, “This is a silly way to do this – your mommy will explain it later.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Scout211

      I read that TIME article earlier today and I was blown away.  It was hard to read in so many places but very well done.

      Reply

