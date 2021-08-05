Today the President signs H.R. 3325, “An Act to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” into law.

The President and The Vice President deliver remarks today at 4:30 Eastern time . (All times theoretical!) Make that 5:15 Eastern!

I so admire the police officers who are speaking up. We need more of this, I think. Each lie that stands turns into a platform for the next lie.

They shouldn’t be standing alone. Not again. What can we do to fight the lies? Who else is calling out the lies? How do we thank them every day for doing that?

Mike Fanone to GOP members of Congress: “You guys don’t seem to have a problem when we’re kicking the shit out of Black people. But when we’re kicking the shit out of white people, uh-oh, that’s an issue.” https://t.co/Bhh0ZrJAkc — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 5, 2021

