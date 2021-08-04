service dogs are the best cc @coffeespoonie pic.twitter.com/9XW6vb1xGD
— Kat Benatar (@feliskathryn) August 3, 2021
This is a guy who loves his work! — speaking of an inspiration for us all.
Baud
Via Reddit, baby squirrels!
raven
I could never understand how folks can train a doggie and then let it go. I guess we’ll find out, sort of. Friday we go to meet a horribly abused dog with an eye toward fostering her.
Ohio Mom
I am surprised he retains his puppy-like figure — must be expending a lot of calories foraging for stuff.
3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) tweeted at 10:20 PM on Tue, Aug 03, 2021:
‘No, No, No. We Can’t’: Attorney Says He Experienced ‘Banking While Black’ After a San Diego Bank of America Teller Accused Him of Stealing His $12K Check
https://t.co/Yb4oU7wfeB
(https://twitter.com/3ChicsPolitico/status/1422759336988839940?s=03)
germy
I like this dog:
next time we riot pic.twitter.com/LWfRiaG1X0— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ 🐶 (@PAVGOD) August 3, 2021
And his complaint reminds me of cats who are encouraged to chase laser pointer lights. What’s the point of chasing something you can’t catch and claw?
debbie
All those retrievals with no rewards? I’d have quit after the first couple.
germy
Airlines (and their passengers):
this weekend I went on a girls trip. 10 Black women flying first class. People literally could not process how it was possible.
Staff tried to send us to regular lines. Passengers made snide remarks. One guy even yelled "are they a higher class of people than I am?!"
Stay mad.
— Angie Jones (@techgirl1908) July 28, 2021
OzarkHillbilly
Hmmmmm… I wonder how they will react when the dog brings them a cockroach?
👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) tweeted at 10:14 PM on Tue, Aug 03, 2021:
I said on November 9, 2016, I will never extend my hand out to anyone who violated Hillary Clinton.
I was waiting for years to get Nina Turner back, and look at God, won’t she do it?
Y’all thought Nina Turner was a problem for Democrats before, you aint see anything yet.
(https://twitter.com/WonderKing82/status/1422757802477490186?s=03)
MomSense
So sad. Hoping it’s a good match.
I have good news and bad news about my doggo. Bad news is she ripped her hind dew claw off last night running in the woods. Good news is the veterinarian kept the clinic open and didn’t charge for treating her.
Also there’s a reason they don’t show what the car looks like after driving Carrie home from prom.
Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred (@groove_sdc) tweeted at 9:54 PM on Tue, Aug 03, 2021:
This race was not a test run for Democratic Black leadership but an exposé on the lack of it on the progressive left. Y’all let these white and non-Black folks talk about us like dogs and then when ya’ll needed us you ran up in a Black district like you had pull. You don’t. #OH11
(https://twitter.com/groove_sdc/status/1422752734793584642?s=03)
germy
Maybe the former guy should have used a service dog to find extra votes?
Ted Tatos (@TedTatos) tweeted at 10:33 AM on Tue, Jun 22, 2021:
If you’re wondering how the NCAA lost 9-0 at the Supreme Court despite having an army of highly-paid economists at its disposal, here’s an example of the type of “expert” opinion one of their antitrust economists offered (at $1,100/hour). https://t.co/CQGMcRGwEP
(https://twitter.com/TedTatos/status/1407361040808038401?s=03)
Nicole
I could never understand how folks can train a doggie and then let it go. I guess we’ll find out, sort of. Friday we go to meet a horribly abused dog with an eye toward fostering her.
A friend of mine has taken up fostering dogs and she said while she always cries when a success goes to its forever home she’s found it so rewarding that she’s okay to let them go. She’s only had one foster fail (i.e., a dog she ended up keeping herself- a senior dog with multiple health issues and the kindest nature imaginable; my friend was in love from day one). Not too shabby and a happy ending for an old dog (I’m worried I’d end up with a houseful of dogs if I tried).
May your fostering work out for you, and may it bring you as much joy as it has to my friend! It’s a good thing you’re looking at doing.
Ehren (@CampArlington) tweeted at 8:49 PM on Tue, Aug 03, 2021:
It’s was an honor to watch @SashaBeauloux work as tirelessly as she did to raise money for Shontel Brown’s campaign. When in doubt look to powerful, kind, loving, wise Black women. Trust them. Always.
(https://twitter.com/CampArlington/status/1422736516221128706?s=03)
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio ― Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County councilwoman, defeated Nina Turner in the special primary election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, all but ensuring that she will represent the Cleveland-area seat in Congress.
***
The race’s outcome also affirms President Joe Biden’s status as a sacrosanct figure among a critical mass of Democratic voters. Brown promised cooperation with Biden, while Turner had a history of clashing with Biden and other top Democrats.
(link)
You come at Uncle Joe ya better not miss
raven
@Nicole: Thanks, we see it as a stop-gap until we find more of what we are looking for in terms of size. We also worry about taking on a doggie with “pre-existing” issues. Lil Bit was uninsurable and cost us a great deal of dough. We don’t regret any of it but don’t know if we want to do it again. (With full knowledge that you have no idea what the future will bring)
🎶💐🥳🎉🎈🎁🌄💗
WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) tweeted at 5:09 AM on Wed, Aug 04, 2021:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 Join us in wishing a happy 40th birthday to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. https://t.co/VHmFSMmqFn https://t.co/C8m2Gd9I8x
(https://twitter.com/WFLA/status/1422862238969483267?s=03)
