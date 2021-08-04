Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

  Baud
  David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  debbie
  germy
  MomSense
  Nicole
  Ohio Mom
  OzarkHillbilly
  raven
  rikyrah

    raven

      raven

      I could never understand how folks can train a doggie and then let it go. I guess we’ll find out, sort of. Friday we go to meet a horribly abused dog with an eye toward fostering her.

    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      I am surprised he retains his puppy-like figure — must be expending a lot of calories foraging for stuff.

    germy

      germy

      @rikyrah:

      Airlines (and their passengers):

      this weekend I went on a girls trip. 10 Black women flying first class. People literally could not process how it was possible.

      Staff tried to send us to regular lines. Passengers made snide remarks. One guy even yelled "are they a higher class of people than I am?!"

      Stay mad.

      — Angie Jones (@techgirl1908) July 28, 2021

    MomSense

      MomSense

      @raven:

      So sad.  Hoping it’s a good match.

      I have good news and bad news about my doggo.  Bad news is she ripped her hind dew claw off last night running in the woods.  Good news is the veterinarian kept the clinic open and didn’t charge for treating her.

      Also there’s a reason they don’t show what the car looks like after driving Carrie home from prom.

    Nicole

      Nicole

      @raven:

      I could never understand how folks can train a doggie and then let it go. I guess we’ll find out, sort of. Friday we go to meet a horribly abused dog with an eye toward fostering her.

      A friend of mine has taken up fostering dogs and she said while she always cries when a success goes to its forever home she’s found it so rewarding that she’s okay to let them go.  She’s only had one foster fail (i.e., a dog she ended up keeping herself- a senior dog with multiple health issues and the kindest nature imaginable; my friend was in love from day one).  Not too shabby and a happy ending for an old dog (I’m worried I’d end up with a houseful of dogs if I tried).

      May your fostering work out for you, and may it bring you as much joy as it has to my friend!  It’s a good thing you’re looking at doing.

    22. 22.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio ― Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County councilwoman, defeated Nina Turner in the special primary election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, all but ensuring that she will represent the Cleveland-area seat in Congress.
      ***
      The race’s outcome also affirms President Joe Biden’s status as a sacrosanct figure among a critical mass of Democratic voters. Brown promised cooperation with Biden, while Turner had a history of clashing with Biden and other top Democrats.
      (link)

      You come at Uncle Joe ya better not miss

    raven

      raven

      @Nicole: Thanks, we see it as a stop-gap until we find more of what we are looking for in terms of size. We also worry about taking on a doggie with “pre-existing” issues. Lil Bit was uninsurable and cost us a great deal of dough. We don’t regret any of it but don’t know if we want to do it again. (With full knowledge that you have no idea what the future will bring)

