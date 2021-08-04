Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The willow is too close to the house.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

There will be lawyers.

Not all heroes wear capes.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The revolution will be supervised.

The house always wins.

I really should read my own blog.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Little Lakes Valley – There and Back

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Little Lakes Valley – There and Back

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

It’s about a 300 mile drive up to the trailhead at Little Lakes Valley. Myself and the other photographers planned to meet at noon at a park on the north side of Lone Pine. While I’ve driven up to the Owens Valley quite a few times, I’d missed some interesting sights along the way, so this was an opportunity to photograph them. The first up was Uniroyal Gal in Pearsonville. Pearsonville is about 10 miles north of the 14/395 split near Ridgecrest. I’ve passed it many times and never had the time to stop, so I took this opportunity to stop and get some shots. Next up was the Sponge Bob house in Cartago at the southern end of the Owens Lake. Cartago was the western port on Owens Lake(back before we stole the water fair and square) for silver from the mines in the hills east of Owens Lake. The silver was then loaded on a train for transport to Los Angeles. One of the buildings used to be a beef jerky store and has a rather unusual shape and is painted bright yellow and has some interesting sculpture in front.

It was about 2am by the time we’d descended from Little Lakes Valley and back into Bishop. Half of the group continued down to Los Angeles, another photographer and I decided to sleep in our cars on BLM land in the Bishop Tuff north of Bishop. I awoke to see the sun shining off the tops of the eastern Sierra and got my camera out to shoot a scene similar to the shot of Mt. Whitney I’d shot a year to the day earlier in the Alabama Hills about 60 miles to the south. The clouds that had been an impediment to our Milky Way shots the night before became an added bonus to the sun’s glow off the granite peaks. My colleague was in search of the Sky Rock petroglyphs and was flying his drone around to try to find them, I headed back to LA with a few stops along the way. My first stop was a small, semi-ghost town just to the northeast of Bishop called Laws. Laws was on of the old railway stations, much like Kearsarge, but has been fully restored and is now a museum. It wasn’t open yet, so I took some exterior photos in the morning light. As I drove back to Los Angeles, I decided to make a stop at the old Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery just north of Independence. I’d seen photos of the really nice building there and the pool in front of it and wanted to try to see if I could get some shots with reflections.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 7
Pearsonville, CAJuly 10, 2021

Uniroyal Gal in Pearsonville.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 6
Cartago, CAJuly 10, 2021

Sponge Bob House in Cartago.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 5
Bishop Tuff, Bishop, CAJuly 11, 2021

Sunrise on the eastern face of the Sierra.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 4
Bishop Tuff, Bishop, CAJuly 11, 2021

The rays of the sun are about to reach the Owens Valley.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 3
Laws, CAJuly 11, 2021

Restored train station at Laws.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 2
Laws, CAJuly 11, 2021

One of the trains at the Laws Railway Museum.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back 1
Fort Independence, CAJuly 11, 2021

Old Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Lakes Valley - There and Back
Fort Independence, CAJuly 11, 2021

Old Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery shot with my IR camera using the IRChrome filter.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • JPL
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      and I decided to sleep in our cars on BLM land in the Bishop Tuff north of Bishop.

      Why does Black Lives Matter own land in the California desert?

       

       

       

      Cool shots. Half expecting Uniroyal Gal to come to life.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      Sponge Bob lives at the bottom of the ocean, not in Law..

      The nice thing about your late night/early morning adventures,  is that you can make stops along the way, and not have to worry about crowds.  Great pictures.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.