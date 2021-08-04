Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oh, Lambda

Oh, Lambda

57 Comments

This post is in: 

As you all know, I live in the town I grew up in, which includes the college I attended before dropping out and heading to the army for a couple years because, to put it as one of the Deans told me, “Maybe you just aren’t ready for college right now.” At any rate, every year at homecoming, because I live here, my house is the go to crash pad for my fraternity brothers and friends. Last year no one came, this year I was having three people, all of whom are responsible and vaccinated, and stated there would be no gatherings here. Last night, one of them cancelled because of this:

The Delta variant of the coronavirus overwhelmingly remains the dominant strain in the United States, but the Lambda variant has started getting attention in recent days.

Like the Delta variant, Lambda is highly infectious and thought to be more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus. Though much remains unknown about the strain, there have been some alarming characteristics detected by researchers.

At the moment, the Lambda variant has been mainly spreading through South America after first being identified in Peru in August 2020, but cases have been seen in Texas and South Carolina. Fewer than 700 cases of the Lambda variant have been sequenced in the U.S. out of more than 34 million coronavirus reported cases, according to one estimate. However, the U.S. has only sequenced a small amount of its cases, so the actual number of cases associated with the strain may be much higher.

Awesome. I may be cancelling altogether.

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Like the Delta variant, Lambda is highly infectious and thought to be more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus

      So is Delta. Slightly. Without numbers, this tells us very little.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      @Jerzy Russian: Alpha-Episilon is gonna be one killer of a variant!

      ETA
      lambda lambda lambda!
      Go ahead and blame the nerds….

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      I posted this article downstairs.  It has a bit more detail:

      https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-infections-among-vaccinated-likely-contagious-lambda-variant-shows-vaccine-2021-08-02/

      The Lambda variant of the coronavirus, first identified in Peru and now spreading in South America, is highly infectious and more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus the emerged from Wuhan, China, Japanese researchers have found. In laboratory experiments, they found that three mutations in Lambda’s spike protein, known as RSYLTPGD246-253N, 260 L452Q and F490S, help it resist neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies. Two additional mutations, T76I and L452Q, help make Lambda highly infectious, they found. In a paper posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review, the researchers warn that with Lambda being labeled a “Variant of Interest” by the World Health Organization, rather than a “Variant of Concern,” people might not realize it is a serious ongoing threat. Although it is not clear yet whether this variant is more dangerous than the Delta now threatening populations in many countries, senior researcher Kei Sato of the University of Tokyo believes “Lambda can be a potential threat to the human society.”
      Third mRNA dose may boost antibody quantity, but not quality
      Among fully vaccinated people who never had COVID-19, getting a third dose of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA.O) would likely increase levels of antibodies, but not antibodies that are better able to neutralize new virus variants, Rockefeller University researchers reported on Thursday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. They note that in COVID-19 survivors, the immune system’s antibodies evolve during the first year, becoming more potent and better able to resist new variants. In 32 volunteers who never had COVID-19, they found that antibodies induced by mRNA vaccines did evolve between the first and second shots. But five months later, vaccine-induced antibodies were “equivalent” to those seen after the second dose, with “little measurable improvement” in the antibodies’ ability to neutralize a broad variety of new variants, said coauthor Michel Nussenzweig. Therefore, he said, giving those individuals a third dose of the same vaccine would likely result in higher levels of antibodies that remain less effective against variants. “At the moment, the vaccine remains protective against serious infection,” Nussenzweig said. “Should we learn that efficacy is indeed waning for serious infection, which is not really the case to date,” then a booster dose of “whatever is available” might become appropriate, he added. Should an updated vaccine become available that protects against specific variants, “then that would be the choice.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      @Baud: ​
        I can’t recall off the top of my head–were there any studies showing Delta to be more resistant to the vaccine in the lab?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      @Scout211: That sounds like how we develop annual flu vaccines — track developments and mutations then alter the annual shot design. But it is always backwards looking and variants can slip through that protection.

      Shots forever for Covid-19 it may be.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      I would generally be skeptical of claims of vaccine resistance based on antibody interactions.  Antibodies are only one part of the immune response, so a partial reduction in antibody effectiveness is not worth a big freak out.  The gold standard will still be looking at infection numbers; that’s what really matters.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I read a WaPo article that was (surprisingly) less panicky about the Lambda variant than a lot of what I’ve seen elsewhere. They quoted someone as saying that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still likely to produce good protection from it (as they do against the Delta strain). It has been around for about as long as delta (maybe even longer) and has not spread nearly as quickly or as widely. It seems to me that Delta might just crowd it out.

      One thing about breakthrough infections that I find kind of frustrating is that I don’t think the vaccine clinical trials were testing the treatment group regularly – if they had been they wouldn’t have to say X% effective against symptomatic Covid. They could have said X% effective at preventing Covid infection. So…there may have been a substantial number of asymptomatic infections in the treatment groups in all those trials and those would be considered “breakthrough” infections in today’s parlance but since they were asymptomatic at the time the infection wasn’t identified. Basically it’s not clear that the vaccines are performing substantially worse against these variants because we don’t know how well they performed at preventing infection from the earlier strains. I’m happy to be corrected if I am wrong about how those trials went, and I would not be surprised if the vaccines are somewhat less effective against some of these variants but how much less effective…I think they’re still really good.

      At some point this thing has to hit a wall where it can’t get any more virulent or infectious, right? I kind of feel like more infectious and less deadly is the optimal survival path for it – if it develops into something that produces upper respiratory infections that don’t progress to the lungs (i.e. the common cold), we’ll all just be willing to live with the damn thing rather than develop further vaccine countermeasures.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      I think people are overreacting to the threat of variants. ALL respiratory viruses are madly mutating to escape immunity, and they never manage more than partial escape. There are multiple immunity mechanisms, each relying on multiple antibodies collectively responding to all parts of an antigens surface, and to internal parts as well with T cell immunity. The current risk for Delta for a vaccinee is roughly that of the ordinary flu, (for real this time) and we have all gone on with our lives with that. Maybe refrain from public activities that require demasking like bars and restaurants, but otherwise we can go on with our lives.

      In the remote chance that COVID manages to develop immunity resistance that hundreds of respiratory viruses have been unable to in centuries of transmission, *then* we can up our countermeasures. For now I say mask up and carry on.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      Rather than using symbols that might not be supported by all browsers, once we pass omega maybe we should use the scheme for naming the ordinal numbers?  ω+1, ω+2, ω+3, and so on.

      The main advantage of this approach is that we can’t run out of new names. In fact what with the COVID genome being only about 30 kilobases (and beyond that, the universe having only about 10^80 particles), we won’t even get to 2ω.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MJS

      This feeds into the refusal by many to get vaccinated, and should not be amplified until/unless it actually becomes a problem.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:  That kind of comports with what I noted in the Reuters article Scout211 quoted. It said that Lambda is more resistant “to vaccines”, but iirc, most of South America until maybe quite recently had NOT gotten the Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccines, so there may be an apples/oranges thing going on in assessing vaccine resistance.

      Somebody got more precise reporting on this?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      Also, they mostly used the less effective Chinese vaccines in South America (one country, maybe Chile, is revaccinating with mRNA ones now) so without better studies whether this is more worrisome than Delta is still a question. I think that’s partially why it was labelled a “varient of interest” instead “… of concern”.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      @dr. bloor: Sorry I can’t link studies easily from my phone, but studies generally show mild decreases in antibody binding for Delta, but still plenty for a robust immune response. Pretty much the normal situation for related strains of a virus.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dr. bloor

      @MJS: ​
       

      Anyone who is still resistant has established their disinterest in behaving according to available data, and their inclinations need not be taken into account.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cervantes

      It’s too soon to know what the impact will be of recent mutations, but I can tell you this most definitely. If you are fully vaccinated, it is still possible for you to get pretty damn miserably sick with Covid, but it probably won’t last very long. In other words the immune system will rally quickly, meaning you’re very unlikely to wind up in the hospital. However, it may take you at least a couple of weeks to get your strength and stamina back. I know this for a fact because it happened to me. That’s what they call a mild case.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MJS

      @dr. bloor: Then let me put it another way. “The sky is falling” articles, with zero evidence to support that the sky is in fact falling are counter-productive. They call into question the efficacy of the vaccines, without evidence, and give idiots in positions of authority cover to claim that mandatory vaccination policies are not necessary.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ken

      @MattF: They wouldn’t be infinite numbers, they would just have the same names as some infinite ordinals. Omega will be the 24th named variant (assuming WHO doesn’t skip some of the less-pronounceable Greek letters), so ω+1 will be the 25th and so on.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      I propose that all new variants should be named by the same committee that sets USB version numbers. “Covid 3.4 Gen 2 (10 Gb/sec)” is perfectly clear, right?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: As a counterproposal, let’s use github to keep track of the COVID variants as a tree, using the obvious mapping of mutations to commits. Variants will be identified by the commit hash, and the named variants can be tagged branches.

      It’s simple to understand, since as has famously been said, “git gets easier once you understand branches are homeomorphic endofunctors mapping submanifolds of a Hilbert space”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Oh, god, I’m flashing back to all the times I’ve had to yell at my colleagues at the law firm to, for the love of all that’s holy, define your acronyms the first time you use them, because I’m sick of trying to translate an undefined three-letter Greek acronym and all my searches for its meaning coming back with fraternities and sororities instead of the obscure Greek bureaucratic office you actually meant.

      And if these variants put us back to where we were before the vaccines came on line, I’m gonna be hitting anti-vaxxers. I mean it. My 3-D-cell Maglite made it across the ocean with my parents’ stuff, and I’m willing to use it to bludgeon Typhoid Mary and Marty’s.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      emmyelle

      One of the challenges of living in a country where large swaths of the public have rejected the Theory of Evolution is making people understand that it is BECAUSE we have so many unvaccinated people that we have variants.

      We are creating the optimal environment for the evolution of nasty variants.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      New Yahoo/YouGov poll shows Americans are now in favor of mask mandates:

      This sharp and sudden reversal from past surveys reflects growing fears about Delta and resurgent pessimism about the pandemic itself.

      The survey of 1,552 U.S. adults, which was conducted from July 30 to Aug. 2, found that a full 55 percent favor making it “mandatory to wear masks in public”; 45 percent are opposed.

      Just two and a half weeks ago, those numbers were nearly reversed. In late June, the public opposed mask mandates by a 60 to 40 percent margin.

      Interesting if true.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I had an HVAC guy leave a 5 D cell maglite behind one time. Loved that thing. I think one of my kids ganked it from me.

      I’m not going to get to go to Crete next month, am I?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JoyceH

      @Spanky: ​
       

      It said that Lambda is more resistant “to vaccines”, but iirc, most of South America until maybe quite recently had NOT gotten the Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccines, so there may be an apples/oranges thing going on in assessing vaccine resistance.

      I read a thing that called lambda vaccine resistant ‘in the lab’. So it sounds like a cage match in a petri dish and it hasn’t really been evaluated when up against actual vaccinated individuals.

      On a brighter note, I was rather discouraged the other day about all the variants and the prospect that one of them could manage to evade the vaccine entirely. But then saw an article that reminded me that Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill could by out by the end of the year. A take at home pill for the already infected. And this is a protease inhibitor, it couldn’t care less what mutant shape the spike proteins are, so COVID can’t mutate out from under it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      JoyceH

      @Another Scott: ​
       

      Sanskrit is another good option. 46 letters.

      I vote for the military alphabet. Delta would be a repeat, so would have to be Delta II, but alfa replaces alpha and all the others are different.

      Anyone else, when trying to remember what comes after delta, thinks ‘echo, foxtrot, golf…’?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Peale

      IDK. That lambda could be the killer bug that eats the crops despite all the Roundup I’ve sprayed is way down the list.  O.K. I’m really bad at analogies. So sue me.  (The Cockroach that multiplies despite my many Combat traps? The blind mosquito that refuses to fly into the zapper?). Despite the study in Japan, I’m not seeing much evidence of that. Yes, its been devastating in Peru. But I’m not seeing that its also been devastating in Ecuador or Chile or Colombia, and its also been in those countries for months as well. There was a big bit of scare a few weeks ago about it in Chile, but that hasn’t amounted to any extraordinary caseload in a country that is very highly vaccinated. We’ll wait and see, but Lambda is about nine or ten down on my lists of COVID concerns.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH: ​
       

      And this is a protease inhibitor, it couldn’t care less what mutant shape the spike proteins are, so COVID can’t mutate out from under it.

      It can’t evade it by mutating spike, but it could presumably mutate its main protease to avoid it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @JoyceH: Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based treatment for malignant melanoma, which hopefully will work really well and would be a huge advancement in cancer treatment.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      JoyceH

      @Roger Moore:

      It can’t evade it by mutating spike, but it could presumably mutate its main protease to avoid it.

      I suppose it could, but so far, the way it seems to be mutating is by changing the shape of those spikes. Don’t harsh my mellow, dude.

      Reply

