As you all know, I live in the town I grew up in, which includes the college I attended before dropping out and heading to the army for a couple years because, to put it as one of the Deans told me, “Maybe you just aren’t ready for college right now.” At any rate, every year at homecoming, because I live here, my house is the go to crash pad for my fraternity brothers and friends. Last year no one came, this year I was having three people, all of whom are responsible and vaccinated, and stated there would be no gatherings here. Last night, one of them cancelled because of this:

The Delta variant of the coronavirus overwhelmingly remains the dominant strain in the United States, but the Lambda variant has started getting attention in recent days.

Like the Delta variant, Lambda is highly infectious and thought to be more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus. Though much remains unknown about the strain, there have been some alarming characteristics detected by researchers.

At the moment, the Lambda variant has been mainly spreading through South America after first being identified in Peru in August 2020, but cases have been seen in Texas and South Carolina. Fewer than 700 cases of the Lambda variant have been sequenced in the U.S. out of more than 34 million coronavirus reported cases, according to one estimate. However, the U.S. has only sequenced a small amount of its cases, so the actual number of cases associated with the strain may be much higher.