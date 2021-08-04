Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a Quick Note

I just wanted to post a quick note. I’m really not actually trying to depress, scare, upset, and/or anger anyone here, though I’m not surprised if everyone thinks I am. I’ve already done two threat assessments on this insanity we’re living with – one in November that covered the transition and one started the night of 6 January covering the attack at the capitol and what it might lead to – and I’m currently working on a third one. I’m hoping to have it done before 13 August, which is Mike Lindell’s day of miracles or something.

I think everyone has figured out I’m incredibly concerned. Every bit of my professional experience and expertise is screaming at me right now. While hope and I stopped talking a long time ago, and don’t even get me started on faith, nothing would please me more than to write a marking my beliefs to market post in a couple of months about how the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate managed to overcome all the obstacles and pass voting rights and electoral integrity legislation. A second post come November 2022 about how the Democrats kept the House and the Senate. And a third one come November 2024 about how the constitutional order held and we’ve moved from being in a moment of respite to actually making real headway against the revanchism and authoritarianism that so many of our fellow citizens have embraced.

Only time will tell if I’m Cassandra of Troy or James Jesus Angleton lost in the wilderness of mirrors. Until then, I’m going to make a real effort to not post about this stuff anymore.

Once I hit post I’m going offline for the evening. But this is an open thread for whatever you like.

I’m truly sorry that we all have to live through this. I’m also very sorry to those I’ve upset or angered in trying to make clear what I think the threats are. And that’s not a “if you are offended” apology. I know I’ve made some of you quite angry and upset and I’m sorry that that has been the effect of my posts and comments on this topic, which is why I’m going to try not to post or comment on it anymore.

Everyone have a great night. I’ll catch you all on the flip.

Open thread!

  • Martin Schafer
  • Winston

      Martin Schafer

      While I’ve not always been able to bear to read (rather than skim) your posts I do appreciate you making them. I appreciate your professional view and all the work you go to to lay the terrifying case.

      I’ll just keep hoping we slide by the worst of this.

      Winston

      So, I just watched UFO declassified on Netflix. I came away with the truthiness that we’ve been lied to about aliens all along.

