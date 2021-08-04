Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It Can Happen Here

I, like many here, have said that we’re in an existential moment for the Republic. But I’ll confess that for all the cynicism and world-weariness I’ve accumulated over the years of Trump and the GOP’s steady turn towards authoritarianism, I still held on to the delusion that the US really had a robust immune system when it comes to explicit, overt fascism.

Adam Silverman has, of course, been trying to warn us all, me included, that this is in fact a delusion. That we’re in a low-intensity but real war for the direction and soul of the United States, and that by many measures, we’re in a bad position to fight that war.

The last few days have finally tipped me over.

Adam’s right.

One of America’s two political parties is not just cheating to try to win elections, but has accepted/adopted the basic tropes that have driven European fascism since the 20s, and we need to be prepared not just for electoral battle but, perhaps, for much worse.

It Can Happen Here 1

What tipped me over? A few things. But the catalyst was an email from former Boston Globe columnist turned Substacker (Truth and Consequences) which pointed me to this week’s public post. on the experience of wading into the cess pool of a website calling itself American Greatness. It was, as ever, more persuasive in the original German:

The crux of the argument made by Christopher Roach, an adjunct fellow of the Center for American Greatness, is that the right can no longer acquiesce to liberal indoctrination. “The forces of the aggressive, secular Left are not going to let any of us retreat into our own enclaves,” says Roach. “They will hunt down every last private club, pizza shop, and bakery out of mere spite. They will steal your kids and destroy your life.”

Cohen emphasizes that this isn’t just a matter of a handful of wackaloons on some web backwater.

For months now, political observers have noted the conservative movement’s increasingly authoritarian bent, so I suppose it’s not surprising that a publication devoted to promoting Donald Trump would unabashedly embrace such a message. But after reading a number of posts at American Greatness, I was struck by something even more disturbing — the increasingly existential, even eliminationist rhetoric emanating from the far right. Liberalism is presented not as an ordinary political or cultural movement. Instead, it is a clear and present threat to America’s future and the American people. To read American Greatness is to believe that America is in the last throes of liberal indoctrination, and the time is now to confront it with force, if necessary.

The crux, as Cohen points out is that this is exactly the same line that the right’s leading “intellectuals” are pushing:

It would be easy to dismiss the writings at American Greatness or any publication that attempted to put an intellectual gloss on Trumpism. This kind of language has long found a home on the fringe right. But the site includes a roster of what Sykes calls “right-wing luminaries as Victor David Hanson, Seb Gorka, David Harsanyi, Conrad Black, Roger Kimball, Mark Bauerlein, Josh Hammer, Ned Ryun, Dennis Prager, and Salena Zito.” These are writers who have some level of intellectual currency and influence in the conservative movement.]

I know, I know, an intellectual murderer’s row there and all that. But this kind of violent eliminationism is both terrifying to anyone with a historical memory that reaches further back than last week and hardly confined to the bay-at-the-moon end of the GOP spectrum.  Tucker Carlson is in Hungary praising an real-life fascist dictator, Orban, with Rod Dreher, the noted Christianist authoritarian, cheering him on.

It Can Happen Here

Mike Flynn has just gone full-on Triumph of the Will at a widely web-cast mega-Church event.  Newt Gingrich is openly touting “replacement theory” on Fox News, explicitly channelling a Nazi framework on mass media to justify the radical right’s ascent/return to power.  And there’s more besides.

I’m not posting this out of a sense of fatalism or despair. These people are clearly a minority. There are as many grifters as true believers, probably more, making bank off of gullible, timid Trumpoids, with no  intention of risking a good thing by actually taking up arms. There are a handful who we know have some tactical and political skill working this crowd; Mike Flynn may have drunk waaaaay too much mercury on his way to the haberdasher, but you don’t get three stars for being wholly incompetent in the military arts, and there are others who truly seek power (not just cash) and have skills to pursue it. And yet it’s pretty clear that if allowed to express their views peaceably and the ballot box, a significant majority of Americans reject the poison these anti-patriots are peddling.

That’s the crux, of course; if allowed…

I’m not going to pretend to know how to make that our reality.  But I’m actually hopeful, in the sense that I think much of the elected Democratic leadership and an increasing number of both elite and ordinary citizens have become aware of the gathering threat. Certainly readers of this blog have. That’s the start from which all further action will flow.

We’re back to where we’ve often been: the preservation of liberty requires eternal vigilance.

To that end, I don’t have a broad based prescription. But I can say this: any Jackals that live in AZ or WV: call your senators and (politely) express your strong support for voting rights legislation. Do it often. Get to the point where the staff (and/or the answering machine) know your voice and ask after your kids.

I have some thoughts about what more to do, but they’re worth what you pay for them, and I’ll mull a bit more (as in, try to get some actual expert insight). Further suggestions welcomed below, including, especially, how to confront the increasingly armed and dangerous attempts to intimidate democracy and seize power by force.

When and as we triumph, we can gather for a Balloon Juice chorus reading of the St. Crispin’s Day speech. Deal?

 

 

Open thread, friends.

Image: Eugène Delacroix, Liberty guiding the people, 1830

    1.

      zhena gogolia

      Carlson going to Hungary has me very nervous. This guy is dangerous, even if he did lose Dancing with the Stars on the first round. He has even less moral sense than TFG.

    2.

      Zzyzx

      Free Republic leading up to 1/6 had me terrified. Sure it was just random nutjobs talking about Pinochet helicopters and that liberals shouldn’t even be allowed to govern cities where they were in obvious supermajorities, but they had cachet.

    4.

      sukabi

      The eliminationist language has been the go-to on FOX since 1999-2000*** … that’s when they really started targeting “liberals” in their language….Hannity, O’Reilly and Limbaugh turned it up to 11 at that point…the rest have joined in and keep cranking up another notch or two every time they open their maws.

      *** Had been without cable for a couple of years prior to yhen, when I got cable again it was an OMG!!! WTF HAPPENED!!!?!! shock.

    5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Make sure you are registered to vote. Jump through whatever hoops are there. Seek help for the hoop-jumping if needed – organizations are there to help. Then vote. Stand in line as long as necessary, but vote. If people don’t want to count your vote turn out en masse to protest. If we lose in a fair election, accept the result. If we win, demand that they accept the result. If they don’t, use every legitimate means available to make them.

    7.

      germy

      I genuinely dread the point in the near future of our media where republican (and only republican) attempts to overturn each election are simply read as an expected, natural and given part of the horserace, which any democrat (and only the democrat) must overcome for legitimacy
      — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 4, 2021

      In before: I don’t mean what we have right now, which is far too normalizing and blasé to be sure.
      I mean just casual asides from Chuck Todd: “Sherrod Brown is expected to win by 20 points, but is that within the overturn threshold? Here to discuss it are five Republicans.”
      — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 4, 2021

      “Thanks Chuck. Sherrod Brown is out of touch with real America, and that’s why he’s not going to be able to pass that crucial 75% of the popular vote needed in order for a Democrat to take office.”
      “A real problem in Ohio to be sure. Up next, where are the murder hornets?”
      — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 4, 2021

      "I will never vote to remove the Overturn Threshold. It's a foundation of our country. Getting over 25% of the popular vote shows the clear will of the people and our government would collapse if any Republican was not seated in office after securing it." pic.twitter.com/3ktqAhUyWG
      — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 4, 2021

      "I mean, Chuck, even if your boy does get say 80% of the vote, our Freedom Militias are probably going to have a real problem with it if it's not 80% of the *white* vote, and they are HEAVILY armed." pic.twitter.com/DhHcmxW3Vy
      — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 4, 2021

    8.

      Ten Bears

      I’ve been bayin’ at the moon about this since the appointment by an ideologically stacked actively partisan panel of non-elected lifetime vigilantes of the scion of old school Hitler financing Robber Baron money with limited intellect, less education and no experience to the highest office in the land ~ since many of us started blogging. May have cost me a career. I’m not feeling the despair, probably because I’ve already been through that phase; nor do I feel any particular satisfaction with being right. Cassandra’s Grandson, I’ve grown accustomed to being ignored.

      I don’t know what phase I’m in, but despair isn’t it.

      Reply
      11.

      TOPEKA — Reno County resident Josh Wells describes himself as the leader of a Proud Boys group, promotes an all-white nation state, and peddles false conspiracy theories about the financial plot behind COVID-19 and how police instigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The owner of Wells Home Repair is also a candidate for the school board in Haven, a small town southeast of Hutchinson. He is challenging an incumbent who, in sharp contrast, wants to “meet the needs of all students.”Wells pulled his own kids out of public schools, he wrote in a white nationalist chat group, referencing concerns about the “Communist Manifesto” and Church of Satan.

      In private messages with teenage anti-fascists who later doxed him, Wells shared the manifesto of the Patriot Front, a white nationalist hate group. He identified himself as a former member of the Three Percenters, an antigovernment militia movement, and claimed membership in his Midwest Nationalist Party ranges from Arkansas City to Emporia and Concordia. “We are advocates of white nationalism and or a pro-western Christian theocracy with a protected white majority status. Which ever one is more obtainable,” Wells wrote.

      The teenagers tricked him into corresponding with them then revealed that he’s a white nationalist .

      Reply
      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: It’s time to hit all the advertisers on Fox.   I’m not even sure that’s possible, but that’s the only way he will be kicked to the curb.   As long as he has a microphone, he’s dangerous.

      Reply
      15.

      I think you and Adam make a good case, but I don’t find it persuasive.  We have (as you know) always had a small minority that have wanted to overthrow what our parents and forefathers (and foremothers) fought and died for.

      These times are very different from the 1930s, they’re different from Orban’s Hungary, and they’re different from other slides to fascism.  Although it doesn’t look like it in many respects, I think we turned the corner on November 3, 2020.  They had the seat of power and they lost.  It will not be easier for them next time.

      We know what it takes to defeat them, and we are doing the necessary work.  It won’t be a linear journey, there will be setbacks, but we are winning.

      Keep the faith, hang in there, and keep moving forward.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      Budapest has a museum called “House of Terror” documenting the fascist and communist regimes of the 20th century. We didn’t have time to explore it when we visited. Maybe Tucker Carlson should check it out. He can buy a souvenir armband or something.

      Reply
      17.

      @zhena gogolia: Carlson is the most dangerous man in America right now. His nightly viewership averages 2.81 million. Monday through Friday. And he’s got thousands more watching his daily streaming show on Fox’s streaming platform. Trump, at his best, is holding one or two rallies a month with a several thousands in attendance and a few thousand more watching on OANN or Newsmax, depending on which one is broadcasting it, and whomever is streaming it on YouTube and Rumble.

      President Biden doesn’t reach that many people per day because he doesn’t hold a press conference or a rally or anchor a broadcast every night. Carlson’s message both reaches more Americans each day than any other political figure in the US, but it has now, as Tom notes, become the default ideological position of Fox News. Far farther to the extreme than Rupert had ever dared previously go. I expect, unless something significant happens to disrupt where things are going in the US, that Carlson will run for president in 2024 and if not 2024 then 2028 at the latest.

      Reply
      18.

      https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/8/4/2043809/-Extremist-groups-are-causing-political-refugees-to-flee-Vermont-With-police-backing

      It *is* happening here. Present Tense.

      This isn’t what most of the polite progressive left want to hear, but honestly, the sooner everyone mentally prepares themselves for the idea that, sooner than you’d like, there may well be a concerted movement by extreme, white supremacist, fascist movements to violently overthrow every state house, and the federal government.

      And/or to engage in all-out warfare against their fellow Americans.

      You can shun me if you think that’s hyperbolic, but these people are admitting this truth with their own voices, in plain language.

      The idea that the “institutions” will protect the Republic is a fantasy.

      If the non-fascists in this country don’t realize what may occur, I suspect it very well may lead to the end of the United States of America, as we currently understand it.

      I encourage everyone to consider these possibilities, and consider preparing accordingly.

    19. 19.

      19.

      It’s time for liberals who are able and willing to shoulder the responsibility to arm themselves, and learn to use their firearms safely and effectively.

      We pray and work for peace.  But we need to be prepared to respond if violence is used upon us.

      Not in anger, but with sadness.  Not with hatred, but with resolve.

      I expect the time will never come to pass.  But I’m not counting on it anymore.

      Reply
      21.

      “Boston Globe columnist turned Substacker” Michael A. Cohen.

      Missing a first-reference reference there.

      Reply
      22.

      I recently read The Fighting Bunch: The Battle of Athens, by Chris DeRose, about how veterans recently returned from WW II had to fight to have their votes counted in order to oust the people who were blatantly rigging elections in McMinn County, Tennessee. It wasn’t a metaphorical fight, either. They had to steal rifles and explosives from the National Guard armory the night of the election, pinning their opponents (largely deputies) in the jailhouse with rifle fire. The deputies only surrendered when they started tossing sticks of dynamite.

      So, yes, things can get that bad here in the good old USA. The bad guys in that situation were Democrats and the reformers Republican, but we here on this blog know that the Democrats of that era are now Republicans.

      Reply
      23.

      The woman who wrote a puff piece on Don Jr. calling him a “gentle dad” who has been “treated unfairly” wrote a hit piece against PatriotTakes because they expose the far right better than the mainstream media. You can’t make this stuff up. Truly shameful. pic.twitter.com/1zIbe6rjFN— Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 4, 2021

      Reply
      25.

      Of all the rotten fascists at FOX News, I read that the one who most influenced Trump was the asshole Mark Levin, whose latest tome is called “American Marxism”.  Projection, as usual with these scumbags.

      Reply
      31.

      @Another Scott: Congress is going to be flipped solely on the basis of gerrymandered redistricting in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. In fact it is going to flip solely on the basis of Florida’s gerrymandered redistricting. Unless, and only unless, a bill is passed by the current Congress in the next 45 days that makes it illegal to gerrymander in redistricting. You CANNOT organize your way out of an extreme gerrymander. You CANNOT voter turnout your way out of an extreme gerrymander.

      You CANNOT also organize your way out the GOP majority Georgia legislature taking over the Fulton County board of elections. Nor their giving themselves the right to substitute their preferred electoral outcome for the actual one. Nor Texas doing the same thing. Nor a dozen other states with Republican governors and legislative majorities.

      We can either recognize the terrain of the war we’re actually in and develop effective strategies and tactics to win that actual war or we can continue to do what is being done, which is to talk about how good we’re doing fighting a war that we’re not actually in.

      But what do I know?

      Reply
      32.

      @Zzyzx: Liberals shouldn’t be able to govern cities even when they are in the majority happens regularly. What do you think those governors taking over “failing school districts” things are about?

      Instead of giving urban school districts the funds to deal with really horrible poverty, the governor takes over the school district and lets charter schools pretend they can solve this stuff. It never works out, and the kids who lose out on their education are poor so no one really cares.

      Reply
      33.

      I think I’ve found my reason to get active in politics again. I’m in NC, so my Senators are useless (for now). But I can, at the very least let President Biden; and VP Harris; to put pressure on Senator Quirky; and Senator Coal/Koch money. Along with those who share their views.

      Reply
      35.

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I wish Joe would hold press conferences. I’d love to hear his measured responses to Doocey’s foolishnesses. “Yes, as I’ve said many times, I want to reach across the aisle, but I will not engage with those who espouse—literally—Nazi themes and principles.”

      He can be that direct, while Jen would be called a bitch for saying that same thing.

      Reply
      36.

      @Adam L Silverman: I guess you’re right and we’re doomed then.  Might as well give up, since I don’t live in FL or GA or TX – none of those anti-democratic officials will listen to  what I have to say since I don’t donate millions to their dark money groups.

      Where’s a good place to emigrate to??  How soon should I buy my tickets??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
      37.

      Yes, the American Republic is in dire peril. We may have already seen the last uncorrupted Presidential election in 2020.

      And the vigilance extends beyond elections, because the entire concept of Judicial Supremacy – a radical break from the past history of Republics, in which the more power vested in an office, the shorter the term for which it was held – needs rethinking.Many of the most important steps towards fascism have been taken by the Rehnquist and Roberts court majorities, as to which there has been no realistic remedy possible.

      But from one point of view, the Republic already was subverted by the entire Jim Crowe edifice. It’s just that this time it won’t only be the South, and it won’t only be racial.

      Reply
      38.

      @Adam L Silverman: no Adam. We’re going to be alright. We just need to vote more (clap louder).

      This place used to mock the tinker bell fairies of the W years with the clap louder bullshit. And now here we are with the “vote” more crowd.

      Reply
      39.

      @Another Scott: You are missing my point. I am not saying do nothing. I am saying stop focusing on doing things because that’s what we’ve always done. What we’ve always done won’t work. Right now the only target is getting Manchin to move on voting rights and electoral reforms. If he moves, Sinema will cave as she’s not going to put her neck out by herself. But the effort right now has to be on the two of them. If they don’t move, then what has to be done shifts. Some of that will continue to be Marc Elias’s legal campaign to get these new voter suppression laws thrown out. Some of it should go back to the more traditional organizing. But we didn’t turn a corner in November or in January. We bought ourselves some time. Whether that investment turns into something good in the long term or we’re in a brief interregnum remains to be seen. But right now the Republicans the conservative movement and conservative news, social, and digital media are all squarely focus on it being the latter. We can either recognize it and act accordingly or we can just keep doing what we’ve been doing and ensure it.

      Reply
      40.

      @Adam L Silverman: But what do I know?

      It is difficult to make predictions, particularly about the future.   You have an opinion based on your education and experience.  Others may have differing opinions based on theirs.

      Reply
      42.

      @Adam L Silverman:  I totally agree on all of this:

      You CANNOT organize your way out of an extreme gerrymander.

      You CANNOT voter turnout your way out of an extreme gerrymander.

      You CANNOT also organize your way out the GOP majority Georgia legislature taking over the Fulton County board of elections.

      Nor their giving themselves the right to substitute their preferred electoral outcome for the actual one.

      46.

      You also wrote this:

      Unless, and only unless, a bill is passed by the current Congress in the next 45 days that makes it illegal to gerrymander in redistricting.

      Why the next 45 days?  And only the next 45 days?  What makes you believe that it’s too late after that?

      Reply
      47.

      @Edmund Dantes: Dems negotiating against themselves have taken how long to get an infrastructure bill to the point of we are now considering starting the process of actually voting on the first part of it? Think voting rights is going any quicker than that?

      Reply
      52.

      @Adam L Silverman: I understand your point – I disagree with it.

      Manchin has explicitly said that he welcomes criticism from outside WV and that it helps him.  He’s not going to listen to anything I say.  Making it all about him in public isn’t going to get him to move.

      Biden and Schumer and the rest of those guys and gals knows how the Senate works.  They’re confident that a voting rights bill will pass, and I believe them.  Will it be perfect?  Of course not.  Legislation is always a compromise.  It will make things better.

      Politics is slow.  It’s frustrating.  It’s annoying when we see ways to make it better that they don’t take.  But that’s the way it is.

      It’s still not “war”.

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
      54.

      @Starfish: Thanks for sharing.

      Not a veteran, but I grew up in a rural community where gun ownership was the norm.

      As a result, I own and know how to use several firearms.

      They are tools.  Nothing more.  I use them less often than my Dewalt drill, but think of them in the same terms.

      I pray I’ll never be unlucky enough to have to look to them as tools to defend our democratic republic against authoritarian thugs.  The very thought makes me sick to my stomach.

      But if the time comes where people who believe in this democratic experiment are called to step up, I’m ready to employ those tools as needed to defend the right.

      Were it to happen, I will curse the day I was born.  No one should be called to make such a choice.  But the choice that will need to be made seems clear to me.

      Reply
      55.

      @WaterGirl: Because redistricting formally begins as soon as the Census Bureau provides the states with the data from last year’s census. The deadline for that was extended this year from 31 March to 30 September. If the law is not in place before redistricting begins the states seeking to impose extreme gerrymanders will argue in their lawsuits to stop it that it has to be stayed, at the very least, for the 2022 elections, because the redistricting is already underway.

      It is also important that the states planning these extreme gerrymanders have already created their maps. In fact multiple variations of them as contingencies since they are not 100% sure what the census data is. They are teed up and read to move quickly through their redistricting processes as soon as they get the official results from the Census Bureau on 30 September. We’ve got 45 to 60 days. That’s the window we’re now working with.

      Reply
      56.

      @germy: There are, but they’re soft. King, Coons, Feinstein or Feinstein’s staff because she seems to be out of it most of the time, won’t hold voting rights and electoral reform legislation up. Right now the only hard holdouts are Manchin, who reiterated his position over the weekend, and Sinema.

      Reply
      57.

      @debbie:  I wouldn’t be surprised if McConnell entices her to caucus with the Republicans.

      Can you blame her?  Who can resist his charms?

      Seriously though, I am hoping Biden/Pelosi/Schumer can do some enticing.

      Reply
      58.

      @germy: Great tweets. Thing is, if we listen closely we can grasp the subtext of today’s “discourse”. I think we’re already there.

      Reply
      Omnes Omnibus

      Okay, I see how this thread is going to go.  I said my piece up at #5, and I pretty much co-sign what Another Scott has said.  Everyone can have fun with nightmares of inevitable doom or fantasies of heroic violence.  Have a good evening.

      Reply
      59.

      @Another Scott: People have already been killed. People have already been wounded. People have already been terrorized. It isn’t an interstate war, but it is a low intensity revolutionary war.

      Reply
      61.

      I’ve warned everyone repeatedly. I’ll catch everyone some other time. I’m done for the night.

      Reply
      62.

      Some of us were ready to stand up when it mattered. Others, not so much. The system held, barely. This time.

      Reply
      64.

      @germy: So you’re not left hanging: I have absolutely no idea what would move them. Since Sinema’s behavior appears to be solely because she wants to be important and the center of attention, I would think that Schumer and Biden, who have known Manchin for a long time, have some idea of what he will and will not accept. He should be the focus of efforts. I expect if he moves, then Sinema won’t like being the center of this attention.

      Reply
      65.

      @A Ghost to Most: Jesus Fucking Christ, of course you are here to call anyone a coward who isn’t yelling ” I want to kill. I mean, I wanna, I wanna kill. Kill. I wanna, I wanna see, I wanna see blood and gore and guts and veins in my teeth. Eat dead burnt bodies. I mean kill, Kill, KILL, KILL.”

      Reply
      66.

      @Another Scott: I see merit in both your arguments, and Adam’s. I’m confident a voting rights bill will be passed, as well. But if you keep the pressure on Biden, Schumer, and others – to pressure Manchin – the better the bill can be. I hold no illusions that it’ll have everything we want, but the more we tell them what it needs to have, the better the chances.

      Reply
      67.

      Jennifer Jacobs
      @JenniferJJacobs
      · 5h
      NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene, GOP congresswoman from Georgia, plans to appear at Iowa State Fair Aug. 19, sources tell me. The fair is a traditional venue for politicians contemplating presidential campaigns, so it’s sparking questions about whether @mtgreenee may try to seek WH.

      Genuinely great news. You go, Marjorie.

      Reply
      69.

      @Grumpy Old Man: That is exactly what a lot of the book is about.

      Organizers went to the South to help them organize for voting rights. Some Black man got accused of something and had is gun taken away. He said he was going to go ask for his gun back because he needed it to hunt to feed his family. The organizers from other places were very much like “What?! You are going to just go ask that white man for your gun back?” And he did and it was fine because that is what the gun culture in the South was like.

      Anyway, all these people practicing non-violence were surrounded by people with guns protecting them against the local white supremacists where ever they were. People would stay up and do guard duty.

      Reply
      71.

      @Adam L Silverman: What you describe is what scares me about the mid terms.  Manchin, Sinema, and the entire GOP seem to believe that politics is a game.  I’m concerned that either political coups in several purple states will entrench the far right or overt paramilitary attacks will shock low information people into appeasing the paramilitary leaders.

      The broad public is not paying much attention to the small but fevered minority that looks forward to violence.  The MSM is not doing its job of reporting on the connection between voter suppression efforts and people throughout the GOP.

      The mob will be screaming for the blood of immigrants, trans, BIPOC, Jews, and liberals.  What can turn down the temperature?

      Reply
      73.

      @Adam L Silverman: I agree. Manchin’s the lynchpin. If he moves, Sinema will, too. As will all the others who are hiding behind those two. It’s just frustrating as heck to see Manchin come around; then a week later regress to his original position. But, as the son of a former politician (Mom); I’ve seen what goes on behind the curtain.

      Reply
      74.

      @Ten Bears:  I’ve been reviewing the fall of Rome again and I think successive pandemic waves could ultimately dissolve the Union. Reap the whirlwind and all that

      Reply
      76.

      @WaterGirl:

      Why the next 45 days? And only the next 45 days? What makes you believe that it’s too late after that?

      Redistricting is happening now.  IIRC, that 45 days is the deadline for the new districts to be drawn up.  Anti-gerrymandering legislation is going to be a lot more effective if its passed before the districts are approved than after.  Maybe we’d be able to overturn the new districts through lawsuits in time for the 2022 elections, but it’s easier if the legislation is in place before they’re approved.

      Reply
      78.

      @Another Scott: Acknowledging that things could go south in a hurry and preparing to respond is prudent.  It doesn’t mean all is lost.  There are ways to be proactive.  I’m mire concerned by people who put their fingers in their ears.

      We need to be strategic and focus on alerting people who are powerful but feel they are protected or that things can’t get truly terrible for large numbers.  Covid has exposed that fantasy.

      Reply
      80.

      @Baud:

      I feel like we can use her in the Georgia Senate races. Just put her everywhere. Completely blot out their candidate and replace that person with her. “Did I say Marjorie Taylor Green? I meant whatshisname over there”

      Reply
      82.

      @Dan B: Almost…Sinema sees it as a game. Manchin sees it as a battle of wits. The GOP has seen it as a war for the last 30-40 years.

      I think that January 6th may have lessened the chances of massive bloodshed; as the insurrectionists realized that Law Enforcement and the military were not coming to their aid.

      Hopefully, that, and the upcoming trials for 1/6 participants, will be enough to cool things down.

      Reply
      83.

      The doom-singing of this post, and Adam’s general vibe, is beyond wearying.  It’s as if we have no voice and no agency.

      Reply
      84.

      @Brendan in NC: Everyone on our side knows what the stakes are,  including and especially Biden, Madame VP, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Stacey Abrams.  The list goes on.

      They are not fiddling while Rome burns.

      Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight are starting a new initiative with Four Directions to get organizing boots on the ground in Georgia in about 7 or 8 weeks.  They obviously think that organizing and getting out the vote is still critical.

      So while I agree that some of these laws, and the gerrymandering, can make it nearly impossible to win fair and square, but we still have to work on every front.

      In case anyone wants to donate:

      Four Directions – Georgia!

      Goal Thermometer

      Read More:
      Four Directions teams up
      with Fair Fight in Georgia!

      Stacey Abrams is also starting a new lobbying campaign for the voting bills, which I talked about in a recent post.

      I’ll roll over in defeat when she rolls over, which I would say is the first of never.

      Reply
      87.

      @Dan B:

      The kind of “traditonal media person” who impressed me the most with his ability to see and adapt was Jake Tapper. I usually can’t stand him but he got that Trump wasn’t playing with the refusal to concede. I think he played a role in getting the rest of them to take it seriously. It was a change in intensity. He saw the threat and he saw it before January 6th.

      Reply
      89.

      A long thread, but worthwhile. Here’s some of it:

      Honestly thought it would harder to prove the "Birchers were never purged from the conservative movement" thesis but it's actually incredibly easy.
      — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) August 4, 2021

      I mean, there's obviously Phyllis Schalfly and the STOP-ERA movement, which has Birchers and former Birchers all over it.
      But then there's stuff like Chuck Grassley speaking to the Liberty Lobby, or the chairman of ALEC in 1979 having been on the Birch speaker circuit. pic.twitter.com/KG4pR5wb99
      — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) August 4, 2021

      I mean, the "purge" substantively amounted to Buckley saying some mean things about them in print in 1965 and generally ignoring them afterwards.
      That's basically it.
      — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) August 4, 2021

      Hell, Reagan tried to appoint Warren S. Richardson, former general counsel for the Liberty Lobby, to be Assistant Secretary of HHS. He literally worked alongside Pedro Del Valle! pic.twitter.com/oYDw67KpSX
      — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) August 4, 2021

      Reply
      90.

      @WaterGirl: Yup. I did not mean to imply otherwise. Watching politics is like watching ducks on the water. Nothing going on up top; but lots of things going on underwater; where no one can see.

      Reply
      92.

      My hope is that Manchin is maintains this position until he doesn’t.  He is still open to reform of filibuster (like talking or 41 present to keep it going) so I still have hope.  New Voting Rights bills being presented this week (that I think will address gerrymandering and election subversion from what I’ve heard) so I like to think that they are doing that for a reason.  That said, I share the general dread of Tom/Adam that organizing won’t be enough to counter gerrymandering.

