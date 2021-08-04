Four Directions and Fair Fight are teaming up for early field organizing in Georgia – the goal is to have the money raised and people hired and on the ground by the end of September. In order to do that, $100,000 is needed in the next couple of weeks, with $50k coming from Fair Fight and $50k coming from Four Directions. That’s a big lift in a short timeframe for Four Directions!

What is our part in this? To help Four Directions meet their goal, by raising $25,000 on Balloon Juice.

Four Directions is working on someone to match our $25k, if we can raise that. They have found a possible match-er, though it is not set in stone yet. But the agreement will be that IF we get to our $25k, THEN the $25k match will be made.

Inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, HinTN has offered to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and he will match with that amount. HinTN’s $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, HinTN will match $50 of that.

Thank you, HinTN! From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

And here’s an early thank you to everyone who will take HinTN up on his match!