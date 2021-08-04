Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

HinTN Wants to Match Your Four Directions GA Donations!

HinTN Wants to Match Your Four Directions GA Donations!

Four Directions and Fair Fight are teaming up for early field organizing in Georgia – the goal is to have the money raised and people hired and on the ground by the end of September.  In order to do that, $100,000 is needed in the next couple of weeks, with $50k coming from Fair Fight and $50k coming from Four Directions.  That’s a big lift in a short timeframe for Four Directions!

What is our part in this?   To help Four Directions meet their goal, by raising $25,000 on Balloon Juice.

Four Directions is working on someone to match our $25k, if we can raise that.  They have found a possible match-er, though it is not set in stone yet.  But the agreement will be that IF we get to our $25k, THEN the $25k match will be made.

Inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, HinTN has offered to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!

Any donation between $10 and $50 is eligible for your match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and he will match with that amount.  HinTN’s $1,000 donation will be made once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, HinTN will match $50 of that.

$25,000 for Four Directions Organizing Project
with Fair Fight in GA

Goal Thermometer

Read More:
Four Directions teams up
with Fair Fight in Georgia!

Thank you, HinTN!  From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every  sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

And here’s an early thank you to everyone who will take HinTN up on his match!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We had some great conversation on the zoom with Four Directions last night.  We had about 15 people, I think.  I’ll let them jump in and them share whatever they like from the zoom.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Joe Falco

      I made my $25 donation. I’m excited for next year with the hope we can not only keep our gains but expand them!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Red Cedar

      Donated $50. Thanks for the match, HinTN!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lyrebird

      Hi, did I miss out?

       

      I gave $18 the day before the Zoom chat.  I think I was between #27 and #29 on the thermometer.

       

      Can’t really allocate more until next month.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      Much appreciated, everyone!

      I am really hoping that we can contribute to this effort in a way that gets them not only our donations, but also the full $50,000 they need for their part in this joint effort, if we can raise enough to allow them to get a match for our $25k.

      It means a lot to me that groups like this see us as an ally that can be counted on when they need something, especially if it’s something time-sensitive.

      Balloon Juice is kind of unique in this way – because we are a large community but not an official organization, we can move quickly when needed, with not board and no bureaucracy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      Yea H in TN!!  I donated yesterday, but might throw in some more later.  Although:  I would bet jackals will be hitting the $1k mark before day’s end. If not, Ebelle$$ will be forthcoming.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MomSense

      Hot tamales!  I’m in for $10 – I also have a recurring set up.  I was so sorry to miss the zoom last night.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      Georgia is so important.  Thrilled to see Four Directions working there, and partnering with Fair Fight and Fair Count.  All good.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Lyrebird: Well, you did miss out on the HinTN match, but your donation earlier this week is still much appreciated, and it will definitely count toward the $25k that we hope to get to so they can get a match for our amount!

      Reply

