GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Sen. RonJon Is A Malevolent Moron

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Sen. RonJon Is A Malevolent Moron

Surely you guys can do better, Wisconsin!

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      IANAL, but wouldn’t that be a Constitutional violation?

    5. 5.

      jackmac

      Never understood the appeal of Ron Johnson. This guy reminds me of a used car salesperson (and nobody likes those guys). Then again, Wisconsin had collectively had taken leave of its senses in recent elections. I mean, how do you toss out a good senator like Democrat Russ Feingold?

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      Recall that The Donald suggested letting COVID-19 “wash over” the country and kill upwards of 5 million people because he was too lazy to take it seriously until he got sick. A great pity that it didn’t kill him.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      So where are the headlines that blare “Wisconsin Republican Senator supports plan to kill 50 million men, women, and children!”?

    9. 9.

      Low Key Swagger

      @rikyrah: Because the community has, post-verdict and sentencing, “experienced a sense of Justice and peace”?

      Do they want it to stop?  It really frosts me that they are doing it under the guise of “integrity of the process”.

    12. 12.

      debbie

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      That, plus they can’t get the Dominion voting machines to “examine.”

    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: Ha! Admitting to being an accomplice to a crime while at the same time telling the prosecutor that his accomplices committed a crime.

      Gotta hand it to these Einsteins, they’re efficient!

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      Well, paraphrasing I don’t remember who, if there were no morons in Congress, it would not be a representative body.

    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Oh look at the bean counter Johnson giving medical advice. He’s so cute when he talks like that.

    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @rikyrah:

      Maybe he’s too stupid to understand that there are 3 parts to the top tier of the federal government as a check against one of the others going batshit insane and trying to over throw the government. Or maybe he was in on the overthrow…

      I’m going with C. Both of the Above.

    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rikyrah:

      In an unusual series of reply filings, Brooks—who is representing himself in the matter—claimed his incendiary speech during Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse fell within the scope of his duty as a member of Congress. However, the lawmaker also noted that he has been “faithful to his wife” of 45 years, has never received a speeding ticket or smoked tobacco, and that none of his four children have been divorced.

      “I’m a faithful follower of Brother John Birch, and I belong to the Antioch Baptist Church and I ain’t even got a garage; you can call home and ask my wife!”

    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      So Republicans think Trump’s taxes should remain private but the identities of jurors should be public.  Well, looking for logic among a herd of sociopaths is foolish.

    24. 24.

      Ken

      @bbleh:  Parody is unfortunately dead…

      UK MP William Stones: “There’s an awful lot of bleeding idiots out there among the voters, and they deserve some representation too.”

      US Senator Roman Hruska: “Even if he were mediocre, there are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they, and a little chance?”

    29. 29.

      hueyplong

      Not sure there is anything I’d change about that Brooks filing.

      That’s not an especially good thing for Mo.

    30. 30.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Rep. Mo Brooks Tells Judge He Was Simply ‘Cooperating’ with the ‘White House’.

      Truth AND Consequences, please.

    33. 33.

      bbleh

      @Ruckus: one must give Republicans credit for working by far the harder to achieve a proper representation of morons in Congress.  Of course, in this they are representing the interests of their voters.

