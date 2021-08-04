Breaking News: The FDA is now aiming to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine by the start of next month as a new surge of infections grows. https://t.co/u3PuUFISCh — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 3, 2021





2/3 of all qualified Americans (age 12 and up) have received at least one vaccine shot; 58.2% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/xIN1yJlnmD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 4, 2021

thank you to the 7/10, I love you all for being good humans https://t.co/P8VzMiWW6d — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 4, 2021

U.S. health authorities haven't yet decided on whether to recommend Covid vaccine boosters & who to recommend them for. In the absence of official guidance, people are taking matters into their own hands, @rachelcohrs reports. https://t.co/5puhnLLBV7 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 3, 2021

… The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is just starting to track data about unauthorized booster shots, Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday. She said the government can discern the difference between second and third shots, and is encouraging people to report safety outcomes if they receive boosters, though they are not recommended. “We have the capacity and are looking at those data right now,” Walensky said. The data are not yet public. Many vaccination sites, including those at Walgreens and CVS, have explicit policies not to give additional shots to people who have been fully vaccinated. But they may not always be checking to ensure that that’s the case… The American Medical Association on Friday unveiled a billing code for a Pfizer booster shot that could help insurers track them, but the code will not be active unless the FDA authorizes the third shot… Associations of specialty physicians who serve immunocompromised patients are also working on guidance, as their patients may be good candidates for boosters in the future. Ted Okon, the executive director of the Community Oncology Alliance, said the group’s leadership is tracking the issue and working to develop guidance. The American Society of Transplantation advised members that there isn’t enough evidence to recommend booster shots, or guidance on when they should be given…

Although U.S. government scientists say vaccinated people probably won’t need booster shots anytime soon, some people are getting them anyway —on their own. Some are even leaving the U.S. to get their extra shot in the arm abroad https://t.co/ywT4bY1phC — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) August 2, 2021

The US had +76,324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 35.9 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 87,635 new cases per day, its highest level since February 14. pic.twitter.com/4UvkVFkWSV — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 4, 2021

If only Tyson hadn’t already burned through all its social capital, and more than a few of its unfortunate workers…

NEW: Tyson Foods, one of the nation’s largest meat processors, is requiring vaccines for U.S. workers — about half of whom remain unvaccinated.

Tyson is based in Arkansas, where 46 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

By @LaurenSHirsch https://t.co/CMYse4Tng4 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) August 3, 2021

… The mandate will extend to employees in its offices and in the field. The poultry supplier is requiring its leadership team to be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Frontline employees have until Nov. 1 to be fully inoculated, extra time the company is providing because there are “significantly more frontline team members than office workers who still need to be vaccinated,” a Tyson spokesman said. Tyson is offering $200 to frontline workers who verify that they are fully vaccinated. The company already offered employees up to four hours of pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift… Getting union leaders to sign off might be difficult. Marc Perrone, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 24,000 Tyson employees in plants across the country, said in a statement Tuesday that while the union supports and encourages workers to get vaccinated, “it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine.” “UFCW will be meeting with Tyson in the coming weeks to discuss this vaccine mandate and to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented,” he said… The meatpacking industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus, given the close working conditions the job requires. And Tyson has come under fire for its lapses in safety standards, including allegations it failed to provide adequate safety equipment and refusing the requests of local officials to close a plant…

From day one, we’ve been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally. And as of today, the U.S. has shipped over 110 million doses of vaccines to more than 60 countries with a lot more to come. That’s more than every other country has donated. Combined. pic.twitter.com/qkjXxeiyRR — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2021

Over 138 million doses have already been delivered to 84 lower-income economies around the globe, deliveries are accelerating and we remain on track to reach our target of delivering 1.8 billion doses to AMC-eligible countries by early 2022. — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) August 3, 2021

China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago has escalated with dozens more cases around the country. One city is being sealed off and local officials blamed for lax pandemic measures will be punished. https://t.co/YEzvCp3gyG — The Associated Press (@AP) August 4, 2021

China targets school students to control Covid case surge https://t.co/iJTeEPMTQG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 4, 2021

S.Korea COVID-19 count spikes amid vacations, spread of new variants https://t.co/BRgTD5t0tF pic.twitter.com/5B4FMK3Nqw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2021

This will have (is already having, to some degree) an impact globally:

Southeast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta https://t.co/5LzX3bGGRY pic.twitter.com/HQHsuj3skA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of over 20,000 COVID-19 infections https://t.co/JYlOoYYPdg pic.twitter.com/EVAAsKCDHB — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2021

Almost all of Scotland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions are to end from 9 August, @NicolaSturgeon has confirmed https://t.co/pwlvraLekf pic.twitter.com/xeAGYUOpBf — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) August 3, 2021

Iran, Ghana and other African and Latin American countries are some of the places hit hardest by delays in the delivery of Sputnik V, the BBC has reported.https://t.co/lgFDR4kuv3 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 4, 2021

The Carnival Mardi Gras has docked in Puerto Rico — the first cruise ship to visit the U.S. territory since the pandemic began. The ship arrives as Puerto Rico is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant. https://t.co/MKQGp48rDA — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021

This needs to be stressed. COVID can set off a spiral. It can be long COVID. It can be hospitalization and after hospitalization in the elderly. There can be side effects from inappropriate antibiotics. Deaths can follow from that initial spark was a case of COVID. https://t.co/pwezMMh0Sb — Infectious Diseases (@InfectiousDz) August 3, 2021

South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that it had recorded at least two cases of the new coronavirus delta plus variant, which some experts believe to be more transmissible than the original delta variant. https://t.co/4ngntHjr6C — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 3, 2021

Variations in masks' ability to prevent #SARSCoV2 transmission can be explained by different settings of virus abundance, finds a recent study, which reports that in most environments, where airborne virus abundance is low, face masks are highly effective. https://t.co/u8uFv5wqz4 pic.twitter.com/ObkeuID4oh — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) August 3, 2021

"This is the ideal Covid policy. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like." — DeSantis https://t.co/AVUQa9Fght — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 3, 2021

Where Does Ron DeSantis Go To Get His Excuse? https://t.co/bMKmNWsX9X — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) August 3, 2021

Since State of Florida is not publicly publishing daily COVID data, Florida Hospital Association is. Record 11K+ COVID hospitalizations statewide. ICU capacity at 86.5%. 95%+ hospitalizations are those unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/8IswNvQFQc — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 3, 2021

Missouri: Hold my beer!…

NEW – A Missouri county coroner has allowed families to excludes COVID from death certificates, affecting pandemic fatality reporting Important reporting from @jakekincaid31 @derekkravitz @Cameron_Barnard https://t.co/B2gi17gBdw — Jonathan Shorman (@jonshorman) August 3, 2021

Tennessee has given farmers who have vaccinated their cattle nearly half a million dollars in the last two years. Republican Gov. Bill Lee refuses to do the same to entice people to get COVID-19 vaccines. https://t.co/hytfWBcHKW — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021