COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 3-4

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is just starting to track data about unauthorized booster shots, Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday. She said the government can discern the difference between second and third shots, and is encouraging people to report safety outcomes if they receive boosters, though they are not recommended.

“We have the capacity and are looking at those data right now,” Walensky said. The data are not yet public.

Many vaccination sites, including those at Walgreens and CVS, have explicit policies not to give additional shots to people who have been fully vaccinated. But they may not always be checking to ensure that that’s the case…

The American Medical Association on Friday unveiled a billing code for a Pfizer booster shot that could help insurers track them, but the code will not be active unless the FDA authorizes the third shot…

Associations of specialty physicians who serve immunocompromised patients are also working on guidance, as their patients may be good candidates for boosters in the future. Ted Okon, the executive director of the Community Oncology Alliance, said the group’s leadership is tracking the issue and working to develop guidance. The American Society of Transplantation advised members that there isn’t enough evidence to recommend booster shots, or guidance on when they should be given…

If only Tyson hadn’t already burned through all its social capital, and more than a few of its unfortunate workers…

The mandate will extend to employees in its offices and in the field. The poultry supplier is requiring its leadership team to be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Frontline employees have until Nov. 1 to be fully inoculated, extra time the company is providing because there are “significantly more frontline team members than office workers who still need to be vaccinated,” a Tyson spokesman said.

Tyson is offering $200 to frontline workers who verify that they are fully vaccinated. The company already offered employees up to four hours of pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift…

Getting union leaders to sign off might be difficult. Marc Perrone, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 24,000 Tyson employees in plants across the country, said in a statement Tuesday that while the union supports and encourages workers to get vaccinated, “it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine.”

“UFCW will be meeting with Tyson in the coming weeks to discuss this vaccine mandate and to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented,” he said…

The meatpacking industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus, given the close working conditions the job requires. And Tyson has come under fire for its lapses in safety standards, including allegations it failed to provide adequate safety equipment and refusing the requests of local officials to close a plant…

This will have (is already having, to some degree) an impact globally:

Missouri: Hold my beer!…

      On 8/3 China reported 71 new domestic confirmed & 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild, all Chinese national), all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 57 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Given that sporadic cases continue to show up, Ruili will conduct another 3 rounds of mass screening from 8/4. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 2 moderate), all found among persons already under centralized quarantine. 5 mild cases worsened to moderation condition, & 4 serious cases improved to moderate. There currently are 223 domestic confirmed (78 mild, 143 moderate & 2 serious) cases in the city. Of the 223 infected persons, 191 are at Jiangning District, 12 at Lishui District, 4 each at Jianye, Qinhuai, Gulou & Yuhuatai Districts, 2 at Gaochun District, & 1 each at Xuanwu & Qixia Districts. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 2 areas, 15 residential compounds, 6 buildings & 8 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 32 new domestic confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic, 16 mild & 16 moderate). There currently are 126 domestic confirmed (43 mild, 79 moderate, 2 serious & 2 critical) cases in the city. 1 area remains High Risk. 2 areas, 2 villages, 3 residential compounds & 2 buildings have been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 areas, 1 community, 18 residential compounds, 7 village, 8 building & 1 dormitory are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an, there currently are 10 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 4 residential buildings, 4 residential compounds & 2 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory & a residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Anhui Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Guangdong Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing.

      Hunan Province

      • At Changde, there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • Xiangtan reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, who had ridden on the boat cruise at Changde on 7/24, already under centralized quarantine since 7/29. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 2 residential compounds & a residential building remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yiyang reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both are relatives of the cases reported by Beijing, having attended family gathering w/ them on 7/23. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 6 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 12 new domestic confirmed (11 previously asymptomatic) cases. The new positive case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 7/30. There currently are 17 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & 11 are their close contacts. 2 residential compounds & 1 residential building have been elevated to Medium Risk. 6 residential compounds & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all mild) cases, 2 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/1, & 1 was identified at fever clinic on 8/2 after developing symptoms (though had tested negative on 7/29 & 7/31 during may screening). There currently are 16 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all but 1 of them at Yongding District. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Sichuan Province did not reported at new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province, all traced to the outbreaks in Nanjing & Zhangjiajie.

      Henan Province

      • Zhengzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The currently are 15 domestic confirmed & 69 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 1 sub-district, 2 communities, 2 residential compounds & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain Medium Risk.
      • Zhumadian reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a case connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Kaifeng reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had cared for family under in-patient care at the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou, until 7/28.

       

      Hubei Province

      • At Huanggang, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Hong’an County & connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area & 1 sub-district have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Wuhan reported 9 new domestic confirmed (2 mild & 1 moderate) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all workers at the same construction site as the index case of the cluster. There currently are 12 domestic confirmed & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traceable to transmission chain parked by the case that was at Jingzhou high speed rail station as the party from Huai’an. 1 sub-district remains at Medium Risk. 49 residential compounds have been put under lock down, including 9 outside of the Medium Risk sub-district, residential compound next to the one we live in among them.

       

      At Chongqing Municipality, there are currently 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province from 7/21 – 7/24.

      At Beijing Municipality, here currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all w/ travel history to Zhangjiajie in late Jul.

      Yantai in Shandong Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all are employees of a beautician training company. While the company had organized outing to Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province in mid-Jul., they were there before the index case of the Yangzhou outbreak had arrived from Nanjing. On the other hand, 1 of the infected employees had transit through Nanjing Airport on 7/19, it is more likely that she was infected there, & then went on to infect her co-workers, but phylogenetic analysis will likely confirm. There currently are 8 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all likely traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 area & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk. Given the 14 days from potential exposure to discovery of the beautician training school cluster, the municipal government has commenced mass screening of the urban area of the city from 8/4.

      At Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region, there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province, there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Xiamen in Fujian Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic, moderate, already under isolation). There currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, an airport ground staff & unlikely to be connected to other domestic outbreaks. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/3, China reported 25 new imported confirmed cases, 12 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 7 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines & 1 from Taiwan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Japan 
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 3 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Spain
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Thailand; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia & Bangladesh; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Vietnam & Sri Lanka
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Serbia (via Paris CdG)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Mianyang in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Ukraine (via Frankfurt); the case had arrived at Shanghai on 7/15, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & had tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 7/30 the case flew to Mianyang & re-entered centralized quarantine
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a foreign national coming from Sweden, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 22 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 20 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,244 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,240 active confirmed cases in the country (713 imported), 21 in serious condition (12 imported), 485 asymptomatic cases (367 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 35,486 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/3, 1,708.356M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 19.673M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/3, Macau reported 4 new domestic positive cases, 2 Macanese residents that tested positive at neighboring Zhuhai in Guangdong Province on 8/2, before returning to Macau. 2 close contacts (immediately family members) have also tested positive, all are infected w/ the Delta Variant. No member of the cluster has travel history to places w/ ongoing outbreaks. However, one of the close contacts had flown from Zhuhai to Xi’an on 7/19, returning on 7/25. The same physical aircraft had brought 2 infected cases from Nanjing to Zhuhai on the same day, then immediately turned around & flew to Xi’an. Macanese health authorities believe the index case was infected on that flight (fomite transmission?), then infecting the family upon return. 

      On 8/4, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported.

