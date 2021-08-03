Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal — tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics — by drilling a slightly watered-down version of her usual balance beam routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach. https://t.co/rMFeOFwDwd — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 3, 2021

… Biles, using a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — posted a score of 14.000. That was good enough for bronze behind the Chinese duo of gold medalist Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233). “I had nerves but I felt pretty good,” Biles said. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee of the United States finished fifth. The 18-year-old Lee won three medals in Tokyo, including silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bars. Biles arrived on the floor about 90 minutes before the competition started, wearing a red, white and blue leotard emblazoned with nearly 5,000 crystals. If she was nervous, it hardly showed. She warmed up as if it was just another day back in the gym her family owns in the northern Houston suburbs. Twice she hopped onto the beam to do a run-through of her routine and she stuck her double-pike dismount to applause from the stands and the whir of dozens of cameras…



Nearly all the people being monitored because they had exposure to a person with #monkeypox have been cleared. No cases among them, @CDCgov tells @DrewQJoseph. https://t.co/2Tr1A0kDuJ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 2, 2021

… Health officials had been monitoring more than 200 people in 23 states and territories, as well as other countries, most of whom flew on one of the two flights the person took to travel from Lagos, Nigeria, to Dallas on July 8 and 9. The monitoring period for more than three-fourths of the contacts — including all the people on the flights — ended on July 30, with no infections detected, a CDC spokesperson said. The agency is still monitoring some others, but they are considered to be “very low risk,” the spokesperson said. The person infected with monkeypox — a U.S. resident — traveled from Lagos to Atlanta, arriving July 9, and then continued on to Dallas. The individual was diagnosed with monkeypox on July 15 after seeking care at a Dallas emergency room.

… From the launch of Jenner’s candidacy through the end of July, the campaign raised about $747,000 and spent some $910,000, leaving her campaign with about $156,000 in unpaid bills and roughly $21,000 on hand for the race’s critical final stretch. More than a quarter of that money has flowed to fundraising platform WinRed and to enlist the services of former Trump campaign hand Brad Parscale and former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer… The campaign has sent about $67,000 to Parscale Strategy, LLC, the firm run by former Trump campaign strategist Parscale. It spent $25,000 on Fleischer’s media strategy company Ari Fleischer Communications…

Not a surprise that Parscale got the (unflattering) headline, while ‘friend of the Savvy’ Fleischer’s ripoff was buried below the fold.