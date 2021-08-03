Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: *Very* Current Events

Biles, using a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — posted a score of 14.000. That was good enough for bronze behind the Chinese duo of gold medalist Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233).

“I had nerves but I felt pretty good,” Biles said.

Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee of the United States finished fifth. The 18-year-old Lee won three medals in Tokyo, including silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bars.

Biles arrived on the floor about 90 minutes before the competition started, wearing a red, white and blue leotard emblazoned with nearly 5,000 crystals. If she was nervous, it hardly showed. She warmed up as if it was just another day back in the gym her family owns in the northern Houston suburbs. Twice she hopped onto the beam to do a run-through of her routine and she stuck her double-pike dismount to applause from the stands and the whir of dozens of cameras…


Elsewhere…

Good (if predictable) news!

Health officials had been monitoring more than 200 people in 23 states and territories, as well as other countries, most of whom flew on one of the two flights the person took to travel from Lagos, Nigeria, to Dallas on July 8 and 9.

The monitoring period for more than three-fourths of the contacts — including all the people on the flights — ended on July 30, with no infections detected, a CDC spokesperson said. The agency is still monitoring some others, but they are considered to be “very low risk,” the spokesperson said.

The person infected with monkeypox — a U.S. resident — traveled from Lagos to Atlanta, arriving July 9, and then continued on to Dallas. The individual was diagnosed with monkeypox on July 15 after seeking care at a Dallas emergency room.

Dog bites man, grifters bite mark:

From the launch of Jenner’s candidacy through the end of July, the campaign raised about $747,000 and spent some $910,000, leaving her campaign with about $156,000 in unpaid bills and roughly $21,000 on hand for the race’s critical final stretch.

More than a quarter of that money has flowed to fundraising platform WinRed and to enlist the services of former Trump campaign hand Brad Parscale and former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer…

The campaign has sent about $67,000 to Parscale Strategy, LLC, the firm run by former Trump campaign strategist Parscale. It spent $25,000 on Fleischer’s media strategy company Ari Fleischer Communications…

Not a surprise that Parscale got the (unflattering) headline, while ‘friend of the Savvy’ Fleischer’s ripoff was buried below the fold.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Nicole

      That’s awesome about Simone Biles. I’m glad she felt able to come out and very glad she did great. The GOAT, for sure.

      A woman equestrian took the gold medal in the individual Eventing for the first time since women and men started competing head-to-head in the 1960s. And the rider who won the bronze is 62- his first Olympics were in 1984, the very first ones I have a memory of seeing (I don’t remember the equestrian events; I mostly remember watching Mary Lou Retton). Cool.
      https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/news/julia-krajewski-creates-history-with-individual-eventing-olympic-title-at-tokyo-

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      Vitaliy Shishov, head of a Belarusian exile group in Kyiv, has been found dead in a park there. As they say, anybody can commit a murder, but suicide requires an artist. I think we will shortly find that the Belarusians are not Rembrandts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MJS

      Glad to hear Jenner’s candidacy is going down in flames, and that she’s being fleeced in the process. Just a despicable human being.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      @Baud:

      NBC being douchebags hasn’t put up a clip of Biles routine on their streaming app.

      Are they waiting until after tonight’s broadcast, maybe?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @MJS

      I read that. Hiring Brad fucking Parscale isn’t just a bad idea, it’s an undeniably stupid bad idea. Good of her to confirm that she’s even dumber than Trump this early in the game, that’s a real time saver and I’m sure all the people who aren’t going to vote for her appreciate her putting that extra effort in.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MomSense

      I totally missed the Piney Point Disaster in Florida.  Has it somehow evaded coverage?  It’s a major disaster and I only caught up with it because of a Stephen King tweet.

      Reply

