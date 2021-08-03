Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Lest We Forget

And frankly, I don’t think A.J. Delgado’s personal involvement in the Trump campaign is incidental to her argument. Sure, she truly believes fighting dirty is the only way to ‘win’ in the present moment, but a slightly smarter person might’ve figured out by now that All-Is-Fair politics only works for the mostly male, mostly white, almost always monied individuals already at the top of the political food chain!

It’s hard that we Democrats always have to be the grownups, but the alternative is so much worse.

    japa21

      japa21

      Sometimes, being the grown up is hard. Even harder when you see a bunch of “kids” ruining the world and can’t stop them.

    Baud

      Baud

      One thing the GOP had been successful at is persuading a lot of people on our side that the GOP’s type of chest-beating machismo style is highest form of political power, and that the only way we can succeed is to beat them at their own game. As a result, you have this division where half of us try to mimic the GOP, and the other half overcompensates in the other direction by being tentative and indecisive. We need to learn to develop and pursue our own style that represents our values, not theirs.

    5. 5.

      Poe Larity

      So basically we decided the threaded comments argument is divided by pragmatic surrender monkeys and card carrying antifas.

      This is probably an after effect of Phish banning mosh pits.

    Betsy

      Betsy

      Great take, Anne Laurie.

      There’s been a lot of ink spilled lately on the topic of people being insulated from the consequences of their actions. I think the electoral college and gerrymandering are two examples of that insulation from consequences.  And it’s linked to what you point out, white male power privilege. It can’t work forever.

      I’d like to get into the other side of being insulated from the consequences of one’s own actions. The flipside of it is this for the working and the poor:  when people work hard and try to do well, and the system erodes their hard work. Through a combination of wage suppression, poor social safety net, poor risk management as a community, which of course is the only way that risk can really be managed.

      We are laying the ground for failure at all levels. On the one hand we failed to reward people for their dedication and hard work, and on the other hand the system fails to hold  people accountable who are at high enough levels or who have arbitrary power.  The accountability could be At the ballot box or elsewhere.

      Accountability. It’s the opposite of nihilism.

      Republican columnists always like to talk about moral hazard. It’s all just projection

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Our part-time Kardashian and wannabe governor has some competition. Larry Elder, everybody!

      California workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether.

      “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people… ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.

      “The ideal minimum wage is $0.00,” he added. [This was once legal in thirteen or so states, wasn’t it Larry? How’d that go?]

      During a wide-spanning interview with McClatchy’s California editorial boards on Tuesday, Elder expounded on his plans for governing California, which he argues are based on “common sense” principals that “Joe and Joan Sixpack” can agree with.

      He said minimum wages are burdensome on businesses and cut down on jobs. Current California law requires a $14 minimum wage for employers with 26 or more employees and $13 for employers with less than 26 employees.

      “Why two people who are adults can’t determine what the price of labor ought to be, is beyond me, and why a third party feels it is his or her business to interfere with that is also beyond me,” he said.

      Elder, who grew up in Los Angeles, has for decades shared his conservative views via a nationally-syndicated radio show and newspaper columns. After entering the recall race in July, Elder quickly became the leading candidate, outpacing fellow California Republicans who have been campaigning for months.

      Unlike former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer or Assembly Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, Elder has no elected governing experience ⁠— but argued that a government background isn’t strictly necessary for running California.

      “There was a gentleman who came out of Hollywood, who was not on talk radio for 27 years, as I have been, was not on every major market in California from Sacramento down to San Diego, was not a syndicated columnist for some 23 years, as I am… he came out of Hollywood, and became a pretty good two-term governor and a pretty good president,” Elder said. “I’m not comparing myself to Ronald Reagan, what I am saying is that sometimes political experience doesn’t tell you anything.”
       https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article253231758.html#storylink=cpy

      I’m not Ronald Reagan, but just think of Ronald Reagan.

    Kent

      Kent

      There actually aren’t that many GOPers who win competitive races.  Sure they win the governor’s races and senate races in places like TX.  But that’s TEXAS.   Democrats do pretty decently when we have 50/50 races like what happened in the Georgia senate races.  We won the governorships in WI, MI, and PA which are the current big swing states.  And now have the senate seats in WI and PA to win.

      The problem is that the design of the country produces too many safe GOP seats relative to the size of the population.  I don’t know what you do about that.  Gerrymandering makes it worse.  But it would still be there without gerrymandering due to the composition of the 50 states.

    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud
      Have you seen Siubhan Diunne lately?

    piratedan

      piratedan

      @mrmoshpotato: it’s also a take that you see repeated on a LOT of MSM when it comes to framing stories and and deciding on what actually constitutes as being newsworthy.

      I’m weary with watching each and every issue being framed thru a GOP lens and then left hanging with a sense of foreboding and doom.. If the problem is being  ACTUALLY  addressed by Dems, then it’s either too much, too little, won’t be bi-partisan, will piss off MAMnaughts and the only people referenced for comments will be the GOP and their supporters.

      no credit for recognizing a problem, no credit for trying to fix the problem and lets go to the GOP to comment on the fact that there really is no problem and even if there was an issue, its obvious that the Dem solution is wrong because it doesn’t involve either tax cuts or racism or random cruelty.

      and they listen to that and just blink and pivot to the next issue….

    15. 15.

      Kent

      @Baud: I don’t think we give up. I think too many Dem voters are dipshits when it comes to off-year elections.  And I don’t know how you fix that.

    19. 19.

      JMG

      Ronald Reagan was a past President of the Screen Actors Guild when he ran for Governor of California. He had way more experience in elective politics than many Republicans who invoke his name as an ultimate outsider.

    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      @piratedan:

      no credit for recognizing a problem, no credit for trying to fix the problem

      This is the NYT in a nutshell. “Problems for Biden on the horizon” is now their template headline. The latest was Biden isn’t going to be able to do anything about climate because all the good guys left during the TFG regime. Maybe true, but at least give him credit for trying!

    21. 21.

      Kathleen

      @piratedan:  You described the dynamic perfectly and it’s obscene. Every time I think my contempt for them can’t go any lower they create a whole new level.

    29. 29.

      Kathleen

      @Betsy: I hope you don’t mind if I piggyback off of your comment, but I just wanted to let any Ohio BJ’er’s on the thread that DeWine and the Commission are holding their first  meeting on Friday and we can view it on Ohio Channel link below. Here are the details:

      When: Friday, August 6, 9AM
      Where: Senate Finance Hearing Room, Ohio Statehouse

      This is a public meeting. You are welcome (and encouraged) to attend. For those who can’t be there in person, the meeting will be streamed live on the Ohio Channel.

      The Ohio Redistricting Commission is the group of seven who will craft Ohio’s new House and Senate district maps, and potentially have a role in creating Ohio’s Congressional maps as well.

      This first meeting of the commission will be mostly administrative — but it is still very important. We will learn who will be on the commission, and what their plan is for public hearings and more.

      House and Senate leadership from both parties will make appointments to complete the commission. One appointee each made by President Matt Huffman, Speaker Bob Cupp, Minority Leader Kenny Yuko and Minority Leader Emelia Sykes will join the Governor, Auditor, and Secretary of State. It’s important for us to know the members of the commission so we can begin to exert pressure where it counts.

      We are eager to learn the schedule for public hearings! Public participation and transparency are key components of the redistricting reforms passed with our help in 2015 and 2018. As soon as we know the schedule for hearings around the state, we will blast the information out to one and all so as many as possible can show up. Please stay tuned, and watch your email!

    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  @ Zhena:

      July 28th.  The day the Capitol Police Officers kicked off the January 6th Select Committee investigation.  Doesn’t that day seem like it was weeks ago?

      I’ve phoned, texted and emailed Subaru Diane a few minutes ago.  Will let you know if/when I hear anything.  Phone went straight to voicemail.

    41. 41.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud: I do think we give up too soon when Dems are in power though.

       
      …for certain values of “we” (definitely not including you!).

      A good example of NOT giving up is the collaboration between Four Directions and Fair Fight Action, coming to a Balloon Juice zoom event in a few minutes. (Email WaterGirl for the link.)

    43. 43.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      I don’t think the indecisiveness on the Democrats’ part is an overreaction to the GOP.  I think it’s a reaction to the nature of the Democratic party.  We are much more of a diverse coalition than the Republicans are, and we’re also more of a bottom-up organization rather than a top-down one.  That means we have to spend a lot more time on consensus building than the Republicans do, which looks like hesitation to people who expect a dictator rather than a coalition leader.

    45. 45.

      sab

      @Anyway: My husband can barely swim and finds them fascinatiing. I was a mediocre swim team member, and think swimming is the most boring spectator sport known to man ( except cricket).

    46. 46.

      A Ghost to Most

      Meh. Christian supremacists have been telling me to “grow up” for 50 years, but they’re the ones who believe in magic and sky fairies.

    48. 48.

      JWR

      Speaking of stupid politics, I listened to an interview yesterday on the CA recall effort. I don’t know much about the guy being interviewed, but he reminded me how close, timewise, this stupid recall really is. I just hope Newsom wins handily, so the rest of us can take up the ridiculous recall rules and change them for the better. Here’s a bit of the introduction:

      Then, with polls in California indicating that the recall vote for the removal of Governor Newsom scheduled for September 14 is close within the margin of error, meaning Newsom could be succeeded by one of 46 other hopefuls, many of them crackpots who could be elected with as little as 20% of the vote or less, we speak with Larry Gerston, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at San Jose State University.

      ETA, I found the interview a bit over the top, but maybe it was intended to affect me that way. Also, I hate doom porn on left side blogs, and there I go with the doom pron. Sorry.

    50. 50.

      Cameron

      So…any ideas on how the voting rights acts will pass? Or eviction prevention? There have to be an assload of people in DC working on this, but I haven’t heard squat.

    55. 55.

      Roger Moore

      @JWR:

      Yeah, the California recall rules are just nuts.  I still think the Democrats were foolish not to settle on one big name candidate to put on the ballot.  I understand their basic point of view- they don’t want Democrats who are on the fence about Newsom to vote for the recall because there’s a safe option on the ballot- but it’s a really dumb, all-or-nothing approach to the election.  It didn’t work when Gray Davis was recalled, and I’m very worried it won’t work this time, either.

    56. 56.

      trollhattan

      @sab:

      TBF things picked up the last few hundred meters! And they’re all ambulatory after swimming a couple hours. Sheesh.

    57. 57.

      mrmoshpotato

      @piratedan:

      I’m weary with watching each and every issue being framed thru a GOP lens and then left hanging with a sense of foreboding and doom.. If the problem is being  ACTUALLY  addressed by Dems, then it’s either too much, too little, won’t be bi-partisan, will piss off MAMnaughts and the only people referenced for comments will be the GOP and their supporters.

      Yup.  The framing is absolute farce.  It would be hilarious if it didn’t have real life consequences.

    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      @JWR:

      Not making any predictions, myself. Last go there was no automatic ballot by mail and one candidate–Arnold–was known by everybody. Nobody on the ballot has name recognition, including that Jenner critter (despite the enormous ego that thinks otherwise).

      Should the recall succeed, virtually anybody could become governor.

    60. 60.

      Peale

      @JWR: on the plus side, the Dems in the assembly can neuter a wing nut slightly like the GOP did in North Carolina and Wisconsin. On the minus side, it’s tge Dems, so there will be enough of them who think it isn’t fair to do so, so that won’t happen.

      Anyway, I’ve said for years that it’s likely that California and New York will have GOP governors again long before Texas finally turns blue. Hopefully I’m proven wrong.

    61. 61.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Anyway:

      Yeah, I don’t get the swimming events – find them pretty dull.

      The 400 m hurdles OTOH was killer. WR!

      Bring on the SCUBA 400 m hurdles!

    63. 63.

      Earl

      @Betsy:

      There’s been a lot of ink spilled lately on the topic of people being insulated from the consequences of their actions. I think the electoral college and gerrymandering are two examples of that insulation from consequences.  And it’s linked to what you point out, white male power privilege. It can’t work forever.

      Except (I firmly) believe that the acceptance of gerrymandering by the Supreme Court is really because mostly only republicans do it.  Kevin Drum fwiw is in the same place.

      Want the politicians in black to ban it?  Impose costs on the home team, ie Republicans.  Take away the remaining seats in CA or NY; let’s have a 3 mile wide 150 mile tall sliver to throw some blue voters into formerly red districts.

      You either compete via the same rules or lose by unilaterally disarming.

