this is a whole bag of stupid but minor quibble is that republicans have lost something like eight out of nine governorships, the house, the senate, and six of seven presidential popular votes. there are other things to say but let’s start with that. https://t.co/hiq9ULQoYJ — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 3, 2021

the republican party perpetuates its minority rule (when it has it) through gerrymandering and the electoral college. the “defending assholes” thing is incidental to that very basic fact. and it’s, you know, not a good look. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 3, 2021

I don't necessarily think it's incidental, I think the implicit promise of free license to do whatever you want appeals to a lot of GOP voters, but that doesn't mean it's good politics or that it can be replicated on the left. — Another Powell (@realLexPowell) August 3, 2021

And frankly, I don’t think A.J. Delgado’s personal involvement in the Trump campaign is incidental to her argument. Sure, she truly believes fighting dirty is the only way to ‘win’ in the present moment, but a slightly smarter person might’ve figured out by now that All-Is-Fair politics only works for the mostly male, mostly white, almost always monied individuals already at the top of the political food chain!

It’s hard that we Democrats always have to be the grownups, but the alternative is so much worse.