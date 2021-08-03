Many years ago, the Blogmaster mentioned that his own birthdays always brought this clip to mind…
(Because, in the moon phases when this is the Blog Where Everybody Knows Your Name, I am Carla Tortelli.)
raven
Happy Birthday again. . .you two mugs!
Winston
So this is the open thread. Wondering if anyone else is watching UFO on netflix. The documentary is implying we are already using alien technology, but not advertising it.
Spanky
Come out and play, SD!
And happy birthdays to yinz both!
Mary G
Happy Birthday to you both! Sorry to hear about the neck pain, SD, and glad to hear you have the good pain killers if needed. Thanks for responding to the bat signal so quickly! It didn’t seem like that long since I had seen your name, but the notice that you were missing for six whole days had me a bit worried.
