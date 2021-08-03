Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Han shot first.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Are you … from the future?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Everybody saw this coming.

Yes we did.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Politics / Ohio Primary Results

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Buckeye
  • CaseyL
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • Geminid
  • Immanentize
  • James E Powell
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Kent
  • lurker
  • Mark
  • piratedan
  • planetjanet
  • PsiFighter37
  • sab
  • Urban Suburbanite
  • Winston

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    4. 4.

      planetjanet

      That sure is one gerrymandered map (Wash Post site).  One spindly little finger between Cleveland and Akron.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      planetjanet

      The last Democratic primary had 78,000 voters.  So far there are 28,000 being reported.  So maybe we are a third of the way.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lurker

      @planetjanet: so do you sell adverbs?  Or is that Lolly?  Been a while since I showed my kids schoolhouse rock on youtube, and even longer since I watched them in my formative years…

      ; – )

       

      ETA: Fingers crossed for a good result on this one…

      ETETA: Typing or editing issues today (or both)…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dr. bloor

      There’s a lot riding on this primary

      I would love to see Nina Turner lose by the electoral equivalent of the heat of a thousand suns in this primary but if she wins, I don’t see that there’s any concern for alarm.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      I can see the district from my house ( both up and down the street) but not my district so I can’t vote

      ETA Very very gerrymandered

      ETA Akron here.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      Barring a blowout, we’ll probably have to wait pretty late because there’s not any useful reference elections. In general elections you can look at swings within reporting regions to predict changes in regions still out but not here.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      @Kay: I kind of think that even if Turner wins, maybe she’ll draw away some of the attention that is constantly sent to AOC and the rest of the squad.  I don’t wish Ms. Turner any ill will but knowing that she is more than ready to fire back at the least provocation, I would hope that those who deserve her vitriol get to experience it.

      Still would prefer Ms. Brown because based on what I have read, she’ll actually try and represent her constituents versus using the seat as a platform for self-aggrandizement.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dr. bloor

      @piratedan:

      I would hope that those who deserve her vitriol get to experience it.

      The catch is that she has an uncanny ability to direct it toward folks who don’t deserve it.  I expect she’d be given illustrious committee assignments along the line of Maintaining Road Signage in the District of Columbia, and forced to choose between becoming the MTG of the Democratic caucus or toiling away in obscurity until the next good grift comes along.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Buckeye

      @Kay: ​
       

      If Turner wins it’ll be interesting to see how she acts, will she pretend the last 5 years of shitting on the Dems for fun and profit didn’t happen, and actually work with other Dems?
      And if she does, will those who voted for her hoping she’d not work with Dems feel betrayed?
      Or will she just be an attention hound who doesn’t really do anything of any consequence either way?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      @piratedan:

      I just think Turner is a completely unpredictable person. To me, that means “unreliable”.

      When you talk to Bernie voters they always talk about his consistency. They value that (overvalue it, I think). It’s baffling to me that they would then back this complete shape-shifter. One thing she isn’t is consistent.

      There are people who tell me she’s “very religious”. Okay- I’ll just add it to the grab bag of things she “is”.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Buckeye:

      I’ve always wondered what Ohio Dems did to her. They can be awful- they may well have been with her when she was a up and coming state Dem- but she’s so volatile I don’t trust her grudge. I don’t know if it’s justified.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Fair Economist

      @Kay: The problem is that Turner is a fake lefty. If we are lucky she was just trolling when she said Biden was shit and Hillary as bad as Trump. If we’re not she meant it and really is pro-Republican.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      WRT Nina Turner, and also Andrew Cuomo:  It’s not about YOU.  It’s about us.  The people you purport to represent.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Winston

      Oh swell, an open thread. Watching UFO on Netflix. A pretty good doc on where we are today, despite the gov coverup. Also recently watched Tomorrow Man on Hulu. Well worth the 90 minutes for the ending. Re-watched the Americans on Amazon. Can’t believe all I missed the first time thru. Maybe the year between seasons. ?? Possibly the best drama ever.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Urban Suburbanite

      Polls close tonight for the local primary in Seattle, and that’s going to be another test for Chairman Sanders – they’re pulling hard for some city council candidates (and backing Kshama Sawant against a recall campaign, but she’s still the worst).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Fair Economist:

      The biggest problem in the Democratic Party is very few of them are team players. Sadly this is also true of the most Right leaning Democrats, who are a pain in the fucking ass and need constant tending and clearly LOVE when they are the pivotal vote.  People make fun of “backbenchers” but not me. I’m glad someone knows how to work with others.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dr. bloor

      @Winston:

      Watching UFO on Netflix.

      Anything about how one might encourage them to hurry up with their death laser that will turn the planet into a smoking cinder?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      James E Powell

      @dr. bloor:

      I would love to see Nina Turner lose by the electoral equivalent of the heat of a thousand suns in this primary but if she wins, I don’t see that there’s any concern for alarm.

      Agree completely. If Turner were a Blue Dog who vowed to balance the budget & cut entitlements, I’d be more concerned.

      Nevertheless, I’d really like Brown to win.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      @Kay:I just think Turner is a completely unpredictable person. To me, that means “unreliable”.

      She isn’t a Democrat.  That’s all I need to know frankly.  Neither was Kyrsten Sinema.  I see them as both equally problematic for the same exact reason.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      James E Powell

      @Kay:

      The biggest problem in the Democratic Party is very few of them are team players.

      Exactly right. It’s the number one reason for “Republicans do X, why can’t Democrats?”

      It’s also the reason that I admire Speaker Pelosi so much.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Winston

      @dr. bloor:  Not lasers, but a good bit about the progress of adapting alien technology. Specifically Element 215. Seems there is a problem of producing it. Of course.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Buckeye

      @Kay:I don’t think they did anything to her, I think she spotted her opportunity to align with Sanders and take that to more attention, power and money.

      And since there’s an opportunity to do that posing as a Dem, she took that as well.

      I don’t think I paid much attention to her, even during the 2014 state-wide run. I didn’t vote for her in the primary, because I thought her opponent was the better candidate.

      But I can see her going the Sinema route, just basic trolling of everything, because that’s what will keep her in the public eye.

       

      ETA: I do have friends,  all white, Sanders supporters, who love her. They also don’t live in Ohio.

      She exasperated me before the 2018 Dem gov. primaries, but when she endorsed Kucinich that moved my feelings toward her closer to loathing.

      My college friends who still live in the district got sick of the national attention paid to it and are glad that at least for now, they can take a break from it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Immanentize

      Nina Turner should not have taken a very public media shit on #3 in the house, Jim Clyburn. He who helped Biden build his win.

      Oh well, her bad.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anne Laurie

      @Kay: Not my circus, not my show ponies, but:  If Turner goes to DC, we’ll get to watch ‘Kristen Sinema, but from the Left.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @Buckeye: There is something of a personality cult around Nina Turner, and I think it has gone to her head. Bernie Sander disappointed his hard core supporters when he would not run as an independent presidential candidate, and now he is collaborating with the “corporate Dems.” It is believed that Turner is made of sterner stuff. I think it is likely that she would use this Congressional seat as a stepping stone for a 3rd party presidential run in 2024.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      @Buckeye:

      The reason I think it may have some merit is because of the AG candidate that cycle. He’s a voting rights lawyer now, really smart, Indian-American. We had a good rapport- liked one another.

      I had a long, weird conversation with him and he was so bitter about his run. He was like slumped down in his folding chair in some stupid hall just DISGUSTED with the Ohio Democrats. And he’s a very vibrant person- he all but crackles with energy. They killed him :)

      So it’s not just her. They suck the life out of people.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.