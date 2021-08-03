There’s a lot riding on this primary.
Do we know what time we will start to get results in Ohio this evening?
There’s a lot riding on this primary.
Do we know what time we will start to get results in Ohio this evening?
JPL
no idea when final results will come in but just saw this https://twitter.com/Redistrict
Just in in #OH11: Shontel Brown (D) leading Nina Turner (D) 56%-36% w/ early votes from Cuyahoga & Summit counties reporting…
planetjanet
Well apparently they have closed. The Washington Post is reported 1% of precincts reporting.
JPL
https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1422708492520108034
The early vote in #OH11, though partial, looks devastating for Turner. She might be expected to do a bit better with EDay voters; then again Brown was the one with late momentum.
planetjanet
That sure is one gerrymandered map (Wash Post site). One spindly little finger between Cleveland and Akron.
JPL
this is not good
A decent batch of early votes in Cuyahoga for Turner (D) just narrowed Brown’s (D) lead to 53%-40%. So far, Turner (D) doing much better among early in-person than early mail. We’ll see what EDay vote brings
planetjanet
The last Democratic primary had 78,000 voters. So far there are 28,000 being reported. So maybe we are a third of the way.
lurker
@planetjanet: so do you sell adverbs? Or is that Lolly? Been a while since I showed my kids schoolhouse rock on youtube, and even longer since I watched them in my formative years…
; – )
ETA: Fingers crossed for a good result on this one…
ETETA: Typing or editing issues today (or both)…
dr. bloor
There’s a lot riding on this primary
I would love to see Nina Turner lose by the electoral equivalent of the heat of a thousand suns in this primary but if she wins, I don’t see that there’s any concern for alarm.
sab
I can see the district from my house ( both up and down the street) but not my district so I can’t vote
ETA Very very gerrymandered
ETA Akron here.
Fair Economist
Barring a blowout, we’ll probably have to wait pretty late because there’s not any useful reference elections. In general elections you can look at swings within reporting regions to predict changes in regions still out but not here.
Baud
I’ll read about it tomorrow.
Kay
I don’t see that there’s any concern for alarm.
It goes from like 10 Lefties in the House to 11? I don’t see it as earthshattering either.
Mark
But how did Jillfuckingstein vote? Has she issued a statement?
lurker
@planetjanet: so was assuming a reference to interplanetjanet… Could use a few prepositions though, do you have a website for those sales?
debbie
Rats. TFG’s candidate, Mike Carey is off to an early lead of 35.9%. Nearest to follow has 16.6%.
piratedan
@Kay: I kind of think that even if Turner wins, maybe she’ll draw away some of the attention that is constantly sent to AOC and the rest of the squad. I don’t wish Ms. Turner any ill will but knowing that she is more than ready to fire back at the least provocation, I would hope that those who deserve her vitriol get to experience it.
Still would prefer Ms. Brown because based on what I have read, she’ll actually try and represent her constituents versus using the seat as a platform for self-aggrandizement.
dr. bloor
I would hope that those who deserve her vitriol get to experience it.
The catch is that she has an uncanny ability to direct it toward folks who don’t deserve it. I expect she’d be given illustrious committee assignments along the line of Maintaining Road Signage in the District of Columbia, and forced to choose between becoming the MTG of the Democratic caucus or toiling away in obscurity until the next good grift comes along.
planetjanet
Shontel Brown wins Akron 50-45. Seems like a good sign, since she is not a local.
Buckeye
@Kay:
If Turner wins it’ll be interesting to see how she acts, will she pretend the last 5 years of shitting on the Dems for fun and profit didn’t happen, and actually work with other Dems?
And if she does, will those who voted for her hoping she’d not work with Dems feel betrayed?
Or will she just be an attention hound who doesn’t really do anything of any consequence either way?
Kay
I just think Turner is a completely unpredictable person. To me, that means “unreliable”.
When you talk to Bernie voters they always talk about his consistency. They value that (overvalue it, I think). It’s baffling to me that they would then back this complete shape-shifter. One thing she isn’t is consistent.
There are people who tell me she’s “very religious”. Okay- I’ll just add it to the grab bag of things she “is”.
PsiFighter37
God I hope Nina Turner loses. She is insufferable.
Elizabelle
WRT Nina Turner, and also Andrew Cuomo: It’s not about YOU. It’s about us. The people you purport to represent.
Winston
Oh swell, an open thread. Watching UFO on Netflix. A pretty good doc on where we are today, despite the gov coverup. Also recently watched Tomorrow Man on Hulu. Well worth the 90 minutes for the ending. Re-watched the Americans on Amazon. Can’t believe all I missed the first time thru. Maybe the year between seasons. ?? Possibly the best drama ever.
Urban Suburbanite
Polls close tonight for the local primary in Seattle, and that’s going to be another test for Chairman Sanders – they’re pulling hard for some city council candidates (and backing Kshama Sawant against a recall campaign, but she’s still the worst).
Kay
The biggest problem in the Democratic Party is very few of them are team players. Sadly this is also true of the most Right leaning Democrats, who are a pain in the fucking ass and need constant tending and clearly LOVE when they are the pivotal vote. People make fun of “backbenchers” but not me. I’m glad someone knows how to work with others.
James E Powell
I would love to see Nina Turner lose by the electoral equivalent of the heat of a thousand suns in this primary but if she wins, I don’t see that there’s any concern for alarm.
Agree completely. If Turner were a Blue Dog who vowed to balance the budget & cut entitlements, I’d be more concerned.
Nevertheless, I’d really like Brown to win.
Winston
@dr. bloor: Not lasers, but a good bit about the progress of adapting alien technology. Specifically Element 215. Seems there is a problem of producing it. Of course.
Buckeye
@Kay:I don’t think they did anything to her, I think she spotted her opportunity to align with Sanders and take that to more attention, power and money.
And since there’s an opportunity to do that posing as a Dem, she took that as well.
I don’t think I paid much attention to her, even during the 2014 state-wide run. I didn’t vote for her in the primary, because I thought her opponent was the better candidate.
But I can see her going the Sinema route, just basic trolling of everything, because that’s what will keep her in the public eye.
ETA: I do have friends, all white, Sanders supporters, who love her. They also don’t live in Ohio.
She exasperated me before the 2018 Dem gov. primaries, but when she endorsed Kucinich that moved my feelings toward her closer to loathing.
My college friends who still live in the district got sick of the national attention paid to it and are glad that at least for now, they can take a break from it.
Immanentize
Nina Turner should not have taken a very public media shit on #3 in the house, Jim Clyburn. He who helped Biden build his win.
Oh well, her bad.
Elizabelle
@Immanentize: Yesss! I am protective (and respectful) of Jim Clyburn, too.
Kent
NYT has Brown up 52% to 42% with 37,000 votes counted. They seem to be keeping this site updated: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/08/03/us/elections/results-ohio-special-primary-elections.html
Washington Post has the identical numbers and says it is with 27.6% of precincts reporting: https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/election-results/ohio/house-districts-11-15-primaries/
Geminid
@Buckeye: There is something of a personality cult around Nina Turner, and I think it has gone to her head. Bernie Sander disappointed his hard core supporters when he would not run as an independent presidential candidate, and now he is collaborating with the “corporate Dems.” It is believed that Turner is made of sterner stuff. I think it is likely that she would use this Congressional seat as a stepping stone for a 3rd party presidential run in 2024.
Kay
The reason I think it may have some merit is because of the AG candidate that cycle. He’s a voting rights lawyer now, really smart, Indian-American. We had a good rapport- liked one another.
I had a long, weird conversation with him and he was so bitter about his run. He was like slumped down in his folding chair in some stupid hall just DISGUSTED with the Ohio Democrats. And he’s a very vibrant person- he all but crackles with energy. They killed him :)
So it’s not just her. They suck the life out of people.
Immanentize
@Elizabelle: i think he is a bit too conservative for my tastes…
But respect!!
