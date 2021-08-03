Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cuomo Did It

No surprise here:

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, creating a hostile work environment for women in violation of state and federal law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

James released the results of a months-long investigation that included interviews with 179 individuals, including women who accused the governor of misconduct, Cuomo himself and a coterie of his top advisers.

“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government,” she said at a news conference.

And good luck with this:

Even before it was released, Cuomo and his team tried to undermine the report, claiming that James has been using the probe to burnish her standing for a possible gubernatorial run. They also have accused the attorney general’s office of disclosing information to the news media, without providing evidence of such leaks.

This fucker needs to quit, but he won’t, and there’s a good chance he’ll run again. That said, impeachment proceedings are underway, and there are plenty of knives out for him, so there’s always hope.

    1.

      Nicole

      I can’t believe I didn’t vote for her in the primary because I thought she was too close with Cuomo. Mea culpa, AG James. Keep doing the good work.

      Reply
    4.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud: Kathy Hochul, Lt Governor.  Former US rep from the Buffalo area.  She’d be a fine governor.

      Reply
    5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Huh, I thought she had a decidedly mixed (as far as progressives are concerned) history . Glad to be wrong.

      Still surprised Cuomo survived the gross video from that wedding that pretty much confirmed, at least in my mind, what his accusers were saying. (edited)

      Reply
    7.

      Mike in NC

      The various books about the downfall of the Orange Clown all mention that he was convinced that Biden would be brushed aside, to be replaced by a ticket made up of Andrew Cuomo and Michelle Obama. Dick Morris was one of the imbeciles who encouraged him to believe this.

      Reply
    8.

      TheTruffle

      NYS resident here. I have never liked Cuomo. Ever.

      I was afraid he would run for president in 2020. Thankfully, that did not happen.

      I voted for AG James and I’ve been so happy with her.

      Cuomo needs to step down.

      Reply
    9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Huh, I thought she had a decidedly mixed (as far as progressives are concerned) history . Glad to be wrong.

      She ran (and won) in the special election for the very red House seat that was vacated after the guy holding the seat resigned after being caught in extra-marital affairs.  The seat was later held by Chris Collins, who beat her in the general (remember him?  convicted for insider trading, Trump pardoned him.)

      That district is right next to mine.  I watched the campaign and she ran a good one.  She didn’t find the need to run away from being a Democrat or from Democratic policies.

      That said, it’s very unlikely that she’d be re-elected since she’s from Buffalo and downstate Dems usually pick the statewide office holders.

      Reply
    11.

      germy

      Boss’s son syndrome.

      Andrew spent his entire life saying whatever he wanted to anyone.  No pushback because people were terrified of displeasing the boss.

      Andrew had his enablers like Melissa DeRosa who intimated employees on his behalf.

      I’m relieved he most likely won’t be president.  I always suspected that was his ambition.

      Reply
    12.

      Nicole

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Hotchul’s not hugely progressive; she’s definitely a more middle-of-the-road Dem, but she’s competent and NYS isn’t really a blue state; it’s more a red state with a very, very blue metropolis.  She’ll do fine.  If she gets the opportunity. I’m a screaming liberal but I have made my peace over time with moderate Democrats in office.  As long as they’re competent they generally will be just fine.

      Reply
    16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Even before it was released, Cuomo and his team tried to undermine the report, claiming that James has been using the probe to burnish her standing for a possible gubernatorial run.

      That’s how the system is supposed to work “ambition meets ambition” and all that crap. Maybe don’t give your’ rivals weapons to use against you by indulge in crap that’s been a firing offense since the fucking ’90s, Cuomo?

      Reply
    18.

      frosty

      @Nicole: NYS isn’t really a blue state; it’s more a red state with a very, very blue metropolis

      News flash: almost all the blue states are like this.

      Reply
    19.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      I’m listening to the press conference and the report has detailed allegations from 11 women, including a state trooper.  The accusation includes unwanted groping of breasts and butt, from woman who was terrified of speaking out and only did so after Cuomo claimed he never touched a woman inappropriately.  He also groped a female trooper on his protective detail.

      I don’t see how an impeachment doesn’t move forward after this.

      Reply
    20.

      CaseyL

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t follow CNN very closely, but didn’t Chris already announce that he wouldn’t be covering this story due to the huge, inescapable, visible-from-space conflict of interests?

      Reply
    22.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Sucks to be Cuomo, but when you hear numbers like 179 interviews – I mean, even if each woman told five others on average, that’s 30 incidents – it sure seems it wouldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

      Talk about making Republican heads explode – do they want to defend sexual harassers, and insist that what guys do to get their jollies should vanish without consequences the instant the behavior has stopped since the last time? Or do they want to bash a Democrat who tried to do some of the right things during the pandemic?

      Reply
    25.

      Tazj

      I hope Cuomo resigns very soon but we’ll see. I really like Hochul and she’s from my neck of the woods(Hamburg) but I have my doubts about her winning a state wide race also. I’d be happy with any competent Democrat winning the governor’s race in the end.

      Reply
    27.

      RaflW

      So what do we do to increase resignation pressure? Cuomo brazening it out would be a terrible fking gift to Trumpublicans, and turnoff a lot of voters.

      The Democratic Party has to stand for things that have meaning. Resigning shows he — and the money people in Dem politics — get this.

      Reply
    28.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @Betty Cracker: Awkward feeling, of course, but any editor with any sense would keep him far from the story.

      Family shouldn’t have to say (or, really, even hear) words like “disgusting scum” nor should family be suspected of soft-pedaling because they can’t make themselves say words like “disgusting scum”.

      Reply
    29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t watch a lot of CNN but they got too cute by half, or a whole, with that whole “Ay! when ayoo gonna call Ma!” shit
      and I lost track of how many times they tried to launch anti-Rachel Maddow shows with the premise “We’re the sensible center, not like ol’ whackadoo Rachel!” Catherine Crier, Campbell Brown (now lobbying for charter schools), I think maybe a couple others.

      Reply
    30.

      trollhattan

      Cuomo seems to know one thing, which is Cuomo is great. Anybody getting in the way of the Cuomo must be defeated with great prejudice. The end.

      Good luck, New York, this will not end well.

      Reply

