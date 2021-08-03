No surprise here:

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, creating a hostile work environment for women in violation of state and federal law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

James released the results of a months-long investigation that included interviews with 179 individuals, including women who accused the governor of misconduct, Cuomo himself and a coterie of his top advisers.

“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government,” she said at a news conference.