New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, creating a hostile work environment for women in violation of state and federal law, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
James released the results of a months-long investigation that included interviews with 179 individuals, including women who accused the governor of misconduct, Cuomo himself and a coterie of his top advisers.
“This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government,” she said at a news conference.
And good luck with this:
Even before it was released, Cuomo and his team tried to undermine the report, claiming that James has been using the probe to burnish her standing for a possible gubernatorial run. They also have accused the attorney general’s office of disclosing information to the news media, without providing evidence of such leaks.
This fucker needs to quit, but he won’t, and there’s a good chance he’ll run again. That said, impeachment proceedings are underway, and there are plenty of knives out for him, so there’s always hope.
