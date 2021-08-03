Mr Lordi, singer of Finnish heavy metal band Lordi, receives his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Rovaniemi, Finland on August 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/6z1eYr8JVP — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) August 2, 2021





U.S. hits Biden’s vaccination goal a month late, with 70% of adults receiving at least one Covid shot https://t.co/VcgxImWIW9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 2, 2021

Since I scared you all earlier… you may know parents you want to share this with:

There's a group of pesky unvaccinated ruffians I want to discuss You know — no lottery tickets will get them vaccinated They are recalcitrant I have one of them in my house Yes, the under 12 How best to protect them? Empirical data can show us the way Short thread — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) August 3, 2021

Adjusted for population Florida had 12X as many kids infected as Massachusetts last week And Louisiana? About 10X So what's going on? None of these kids are vaccinated! So why are infection rates so much lower in MA? Right, because kids are protected by adults 4/5 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) August 3, 2021

So when you hear we have a pandemic of the unvaccinated Yes that includes kids But largely only in unvaccinated communities Very few kids in highly vaccinated places are getting sick So if you want to protect unvaccinated kids Make sure everyone around them has the shot Fin — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) August 3, 2021

The US reported +35,820 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to nearly 35.8 million, though many states did not report. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 74,790 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/okuiVZALmd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 2, 2021

this is a good interview with good info but the unasked & unanswered question here was “what resources do you need but don’t have to go faster, and how could those resources be supplied to you?” https://t.co/k28z6caOEN — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 2, 2021

Hopes are already dashed that autumn will be "normal." Surging variants & low vaccine uptake are hinting at another wave of infections in the fall. Businesses and the White House think requiring Covid shots might turn things around https://t.co/xZhprXzGLA via @wired — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 2, 2021

The U.S. set another pandemic-era record for travel on Sunday, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints. That's the biggest number in 17 months, although travel is still not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. https://t.co/CTVs9ogZvi — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2021

======

Chinese authorities have announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Three cases were confirmed in the city of 11 million people, its first non-imported cases in more than a year. https://t.co/rkjhtt7a14 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021

Zhengzhou announced on late Monday the temporary closure of all A-level scenic spots, Internet cafes, KTVs and other places after a new #coronavirus wave flared up in the flood-hit city in China’s Henan Province. Gatherings of more than 100 people in low-risk areas are prohibited pic.twitter.com/y3NFkYbTNW — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2021

Wangfujing a ghost town again, very different from last week, probably due to diplomat COVID case at the nearby Legendale & I've heard tour groups have been suspended pic.twitter.com/IdnkiN9L8a — Brandon C. (@modernleifeng) August 2, 2021

India's worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate https://t.co/15r3e0i0lt pic.twitter.com/cidGo71vv3 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2021

The mystery of rising Covid infections in India's Kerala https://t.co/iPmppBrn17 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 3, 2021

… Kerala, [epidemiologists] say, is testing a lot more people – more than double the people per million compared to the rest of the country. It has kept infection levels in control. The state is capturing one out of every two infections compared to other states which are catching one out of 30-odd infections. “Kerala is testing more, and testing smarter. By tracing contacts to find out real cases, testing is also better targeted,” says Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s top virologists. The latest antibody tests survey reveals that only 43% people above the age of six in Kerala have been exposed to the infection, compared to 68% nationwide. This, many believe, proves that Kerala has done an admirable job in controlling the spread of coronavirus unlike the rest of India. Also, despite the rising number of cases, hospitals have not been overwhelmed. Kerala’s case fatality rate is a third of India’s national estimate; half of the Covid-19 beds in hospitals are free; and under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths is possibly the lowest in the state, according to a report…

As coronavirus cases skyrocket and deaths climb in Indonesia, health care workers are being depleted as the virus spares nobody. Among the dead are more than 1,200 health care workers, including 598 doctors. https://t.co/s3dcGbLKoc — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021

S.Korea detects its first two cases of Delta Plus COVID-19 variant https://t.co/b5KuQxfqWh pic.twitter.com/C5ckPhm9ke — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2021

Japan will shift policy to focus on hospitalizing patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and those at risk of becoming so, officials said, to avoid strain on the medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere https://t.co/7CxIu0g6SA pic.twitter.com/kckgWuo5OS — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2021

Australia's most populous state New South Wales reported nearly 200 new coronavirus cases as the country enters its second month of battling a Delta variant outbreak https://t.co/wZA7LkAjIj pic.twitter.com/0dRxX7phQa — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2021

Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older. The push comes two months after the European Medicines Agency recommended that the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech be expanded to children 12 to 15. https://t.co/1rHeWeh6uJ — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2021

Britain to offer vaccine booster shots for 32 million next month https://t.co/VRw9WxRAlK — Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) August 1, 2021

NHS Covid App for England and Wales tweaked so fewer contacts will be advised to self-isolate following close contact with a positive casehttps://t.co/4GG0hbPmQx — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 2, 2021

======

The #DeltaVariant: What scientists know so far. The variant is spreading rapidly worldwide and fueling new outbreaks in the U.S., mainly among the unvaccinated https://t.co/d6ec0VXPnx pic.twitter.com/WjzbMSkl3i — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 3, 2021

Russian scientists say they've documented the longest case of Covid19: A patient with active virus for 318 days. In what they describe as a record, researchers also say the case sheds light on how SARSCoV2 escapes the immune system https://t.co/VM5Kl5xKxF pic.twitter.com/F9Wl4WWdeI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 3, 2021

Searches among old drugs that might work against Covid have so far failed to turn up one that might be effective (see below). But that hasn't stopped a vast cadre of quacks making unfounded claims for ivermectin & other meds w/ zero Covid track records https://t.co/ZJTWV0rmDZ https://t.co/LFN0XGBSRS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 2, 2021

======

Delta variant sweeps through the American South, with officials saying that Florida faces one of the worst outbreaks in the nation https://t.co/Ozrrtaxj8g pic.twitter.com/pIHxSgpDBu — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2021

With the coronavirus spreading across the country and hospitalizations rising again, and public health officials warning that the Delta variant carries new risks even for vaccinated people, big businesses are rethinking their plans. https://t.co/QZJ0e8QTTc — NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) August 2, 2021

Just a reminder that the City of Austin, Travis County, and the University of Texas are all *legally barred* from imposing mask or vaccination mandates — or doing just about anything else to respond to this avoidable crisis, for that matter — by a @GregAbbott_TX executive order. https://t.co/M9Kr9PsuGe — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 2, 2021

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that the state is reinstating a temporary indoor mask mandate for all people ages 5 and older as it battles its "worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.”https://t.co/HxuwFMgOJd — Axios (@axios) August 2, 2021

Florida has become the new national center for the virus, accounting for about 20% of all new cases in the country. In hospitals across the state, doctors, nurses and staff members are confronting a fast-moving and escalating crisis with no end in sight. https://t.co/b273E31lDO — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 2, 2021