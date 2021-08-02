I am re-posting a thread from Friday because we have updated information.



Please join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern. Tonight!

Among other things, OJ can tell us about his conversation with Raphael Warnock last week where they talked about the impact of the recent Supreme Court decision and his upcoming race.

You would have to be living in a cave not to know that we desperately need to keep the Senate in 2022.

We need to not lose any of our current seats, and we need to gain at least two more so we don’t have to waste all this time trying to pull Manchin and Sinema along as we try to accomplish even basic things like allowing the people to vote, and then having their votes count!

At the same time, we are trying to put our 2021 fundraising efforts into organizing, as opposed to funding particular candidates.

As for the senate, first things first. Let’s try not to lose our two newly elected senators who come up for reelection right away in 2022. We know we can win those, because we have done it once already, but we don’t know that we will win those. But that is a great place to start.

No, we’re not putting up thermometers for Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly. Not yet!

But over the next 3-4 weeks, we have an opportunity to make a real difference in one of those races. And soon after that, we will have an opportunity to make a real difference in the other one. So for now, it’s Georgia!