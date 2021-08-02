I am re-posting a thread from Friday because we have updated information.
Everything new is in Color Below.
Please join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern. Tonight!
Among other things, OJ can tell us about his conversation with Raphael Warnock last week where they talked about the impact of the recent Supreme Court decision and his upcoming race.
⭐️
You would have to be living in a cave not to know that we desperately need to keep the Senate in 2022.
We need to not lose any of our current seats, and we need to gain at least two more so we don’t have to waste all this time trying to pull Manchin and Sinema along as we try to accomplish even basic things like allowing the people to vote, and then having their votes count!
At the same time, we are trying to put our 2021 fundraising efforts into organizing, as opposed to funding particular candidates.
As for the senate, first things first. Let’s try not to lose our two newly elected senators who come up for reelection right away in 2022. We know we can win those, because we have done it once already, but we don’t know that we will win those. But that is a great place to start.
No, we’re not putting up thermometers for Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly. Not yet!
But over the next 3-4 weeks, we have an opportunity to make a real difference in one of those races. And soon after that, we will have an opportunity to make a real difference in the other one. So for now, it’s Georgia!
Our friends at Four Directions are joining forces with Fair Fight Action to pass two crucial pieces of legislation:
- For the People Act
- John Lewis Voting Rights Act
Fair Fight and Four Directions are teaming up to get those two bills passed with a nation-wide joint lobbying effort, including tribal leaders and elders nationwide, in conjunction with civid-minded organizations. Sorely needed, but lobbying doesn’t require funding.
So here’s where the need for funding comes in: Over the next 6 weeks, Four Directions and Fair Fight will be laying the groundwork for the boots on the ground organizing to begin in Georgia by mid-to-late September.
That gives them a couple of weeks to raise the money, and another month to recruit and train field organizers and people to direct the work of the people on the ground.
With their new partnership, each organization will provide equal funding for this effort, and that will surely be a bigger lift for Four Directions than for Fair Fight Action!
That’s where we come in. The two groups are hammering out the details of strategy and costs, and we should know more in a few days, but the best guess right now from Four Directions is that it’s likely to be at least $100,000 total. Raising $50,000 in just a few weeks is way outside the norm for Four Directions.
The word just a few minutes ago is that the guess was very close to the actual number, so no big surprises there.
Four Directions – Georgia!
Goal date is August 15. That’s two weeks. It’s a big ask, but it’s also an opportunity for us to make a big impact.
If we commit to try to raise $25,000 in the next few weeks, Four Directions can go to other donors and let them know that we could match up to $25,000, which should make it easier to for them to raise the rest of the funds.
If you want to learn more about this, there are 3 ways you can do that:
Please join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern. Tonight!
Join us for a zoom with Four Directions this Tuesday at 7:30 pm Eastern. (RSVP with an email to me)
Read the attached press releases from Fair Fight Action and Four Directions.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings