Strategy and Opportunity – Joint Project Four Directions & Fair Fight – Q & A Tonight

Strategy and Opportunity – Joint Project Four Directions & Fair Fight – Q & A Tonight

I am re-posting a thread from Friday because we have updated information.  
Everything new is in Color Below.

Please join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern.  Tonight!

Among other things, OJ can tell us about his conversation with Raphael Warnock last week where they talked about the impact of the recent Supreme Court decision and his upcoming race.

⭐️

You would have to be living in a cave not to know that we desperately need to keep the Senate in 2022.

We need to not lose any of our current seats, and we need to gain at least two more so we don’t have to waste all this time trying to pull Manchin and Sinema along as we try to accomplish even basic things like allowing the people to vote, and then having their votes count!

At the same time, we are trying to put our 2021 fundraising efforts into organizing, as opposed to funding particular candidates.

As for the senate, first things first.  Let’s try not to lose our two newly elected senators who come up for reelection right away in 2022.  We know we can win those, because we have done it once already, but we don’t know that we will win those.  But that is a great place to start.

No, we’re not putting up thermometers for Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly.  Not yet!  

But over the next 3-4 weeks, we have an opportunity to make a real difference in one of those races.  And soon after that, we will have an opportunity to make a real difference in the other one.  So for now, it’s Georgia!

Our friends at Four Directions are joining forces with Fair Fight Action to pass two crucial pieces of legislation:

  • For the People Act
  • John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Fair Fight and Four Directions are teaming up to get those two bills passed with a nation-wide joint lobbying effort, including tribal leaders and elders nationwide, in conjunction with civid-minded organizations.  Sorely needed, but lobbying doesn’t require funding.  

So here’s where the need for funding comes in:  Over the next 6 weeks, Four Directions and Fair Fight will be laying the groundwork for the boots on the ground organizing to begin in Georgia by mid-to-late September.

That gives them a couple of weeks to raise the money, and another month to recruit and train field organizers and people to direct the work of the people on the ground.  

With their new partnership, each organization will provide equal funding for this effort, and that will surely be a bigger lift for Four Directions than for Fair Fight Action!

That’s where we come in.  The two groups are hammering out the details of strategy and costs, and we should know more in a few days, but the best guess right now from Four Directions is that it’s likely to be at least $100,000 total.  Raising $50,000 in just a few weeks is way outside the norm for Four Directions.  

The word just a few minutes ago is that the guess was very close to the actual number, so no big surprises there.

Four Directions – Georgia!

Goal Thermometer


Goal date is August 15.   That’s two weeks.  It’s a big ask, but it’s also an opportunity for us to make a big impact.

If we commit to try to raise $25,000 in the next few weeks, Four Directions can go to other donors and let them know that we could match up to $25,000, which should make it easier to for them to raise the rest of the funds.

If you want to learn more about this, there are 3 ways you can do that:

Please join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern.  Tonight!

Join us for a zoom with Four Directions this Tuesday at 7:30 pm Eastern.  (RSVP with an email to me)

Read the attached press releases from Fair Fight Action and Four Directions.

4DNV and Fair Fight Join Forces 2021 0726Download
FINAL_ Four Directions press release 7_22_21Download

  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • CaseyL
  • frosty
  • H.E.Wolf
  • JPL
  • Ksmiami
  • Madeleine
  • MazeDancer
  • MomSense
  • Mowgli
  • Nicole
  • sab
  • SuzieC
  • WaterGirl

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      No thermometers yet, because I think we’ll want a new Four Directions thermometer so that what we raise for this is separate from other funds we raise for them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you, WaterGirl and Four Directions (and Fair Fight Action), for giving us the great gift of something we can do to make a difference for the better in our political landscape.

      It’s much appreciated!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I’m okay.  What I have now is mild, whatever it is.  It’s disconcerting because covid can start mild and then not be.  I have not tested yet because I think if you test early Covid often doesn’t show up anyway.

      Hoping it’s not covid, of course!  Will decide about testing this weekend. If I hadn’t been exposed to Covid, I would not be worried at this point.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SuzieC

      I’m in. Thanks to President Biden our investments keep accelerating and I know what I want to spend it on. Just let us know when and where to donate.

      Also, Vote Forward is writing letters to every D in Virginia. VA is often an early bellwether for midterms.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: New thermometer, definitely.

      Your set-up was so great, was ready to click immediately. But where’s the thermometer??

      Never promote without a call to action, as they say in the trade. Hope you get a new thermometer while your promo is up.

      Though, no doubt, you can rev up the troops again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      This is so exciting!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of ACTION, did you guys see the call to action for Ohio peeps in the sidebar?  Also for people who know Ohio peeps – share the information with them and ask them to call.

      Will that little Alert icon work to let you guys know when there is a specific, time-limited thing you can do?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Thanks. I already called

      ETA : Is there anything else we should be doing? Letters to newspapers, etc

      ETA Will call my SIL who’s active in Indivisible, although I am sure they are onto this already.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MomSense

      I mentioned this to Watergirl and thought I’d run it by this group.  I’m thrilled that we have decided to pick small organizations that not only being votes to Democratic candidates in key races, but also build support and education networks that will do so much for these communities.  As mighty as we are, we are also a fairly small community.  Would we ever consider reaching out to some like-minded, similarly sized blogs to see if they would like to join us in supporting Four Directions and Voces?

      I feel like we have a much bigger impact when we support smaller organizations.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: When we talked a week or two ago, DougJ asked me to text him every time I put up a fundraising post so he can link to that from his twitter feed.  He will obviously do that when he puts up fundraising posts, too.

      He has 40k followers, so that should make a difference!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mowgli

      I live in GA and consider Abrams the savior of the known universe, so I’m in for few hundred when it’s time to part with the greenbacks.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: Thanks for putting up a post and letting us know you’re doing OK.  BJ is full of indispensable people, but you’re even more so.

      I probably won’t attend the zooms, but will kick in as I can to any fundraising.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Mowgli: That’s great to hear!

      We had great success with a couple of people on BJ offering to match other donations.  If you’re up for that, send me an email and we can work out the details.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Madeleine

      Yes, the alert (for Ohio right now) works. And, though not an Ohioan, I appreciated the info.

      i’m glad you’re feeling better, but I remain concerned.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      Still waiting for the new thermometer, so if you want to donate to this joint effort, please think about waiting for a day or so until the new thermometer is set up.  thank you!

      Reply

