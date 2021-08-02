Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Pandemic Open Thread: Now That Kids Are (More) Threatened…

Pandemic Open Thread: Now That Kids Are (More) Threatened…

Jackson, FL mayor tries to make lemonade out of… well, some yellow liquid:

Part of a thread from a pediatrician in Houston:

Sidebar to teachers unions — I’d mute the ‘our FREEDUMBS’ yawps right now…

    31Comments

      Nina

      Inevitably we will get to the Mu and Nu variants. “Did you hear about the Nu variant?”

      “What new variant?”

      “Not the new variant, the Nu variant…”

      featheredsprite

      I had always assumed that if covid started targeting children, the surrounding adults would come to their senses. I am really sorry that I was wrong.

      dr. bloor

      My kids can’t get vaccinated, and we’re burning through the Greek alphabet. Get vaccinated or fuck off.

      Too soon to say, but Lambda might prove to be the stupid-proof motivation to get vaxxed.

      WaterGirl

      Very distressing to hear about all these kids.  Fucking people.  Pro-life my ass.

      debbie

      I’ve never heard of NYSUT. They’re affiliated with the NEA and AFT, but the policies aren’t the same. Does anyone know about them?

      prufrock

      At work we had a period of a few weeks where those of us who were fully vaccinated were exempt from masks. That ends tomorrow because of all the dumbasses who aren’t vaxed, but are also not masking.

       

      Morons.

      Elizabelle

      “Neonates with respiratory complications.”  Jebus.  Protect the babies, please, antivaxxers and rightwingers.

      Agree with Bradley Moss on teachers refusing vaccine.  No vaccine, no student-facing position.  Students are too vulnerable.  They can be too young to be vaccinated (or their siblings are),  or be in fragile health.

      Learn up, teachers and nurses.  And law enforcement.

      MattF

      @dr. bloor: Lambda variant may be vaccine resistant… but is being crowded out by Delta. I guess we’ll just let the variants fight it outl

      Martin

      @featheredsprite: Oh, like how having 20 6-7 year-olds got herded into their classroom and gunned down in a pile of carnage? And then half the country accused the parents of being actors and the whole thing a hoax?

      No, there’s an agenda that needs to be true, and we’ll dismiss any and all facts that threaten to undermine it.

      dr. bloor

      @germy: I wouldn’t put it past TFG (or Moscow Mitch, for that matter) to tell Lindsey to get infected and go party hearty with Democratic senators.

      dr. bloor

      @Elizabelle: ​
       

      “Neonates with respiratory complications.” Jebus. Protect the babies, please, antivaxxers and rightwingers.

      Sorry, ma’am, they’re already born. Gotta learn how to fend for yourself sooner or later, right?

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   Hey there.  I don’t like that framing WRT Sandy Hook.  In its aftermath, the public at large absolutely supported stronger gun safety measures.  Large majorities.

      It was the GOP and NRA puppets who fought that legislation down.

      Credit (or blame) where it belongs.

      dr. bloor

      @WaterGirl: Lab studies showing it might be vax resistant, and a couple of other mutations that have the potential to make it Delta+ in terms of transmission.  To soon to say what happens to it in the wild.

      That’s enough for me to move it from Bloor: Variant of Interest to Bloor: Holy Fuck.

