Jackson, FL mayor tries to make lemonade out of… well, some yellow liquid:

peple are allowed to be upset that selfish and proudly misinformed people are prolonging a public health crisis. it’s a normal and correct feeling to have. https://t.co/xvUwcOniS9 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 2, 2021

My kids can't get vaccinated, and we're burning through the Greek alphabet. Get vaccinated or fuck off. — Fred Will Not Go To Space Today (@LesserFrederick) August 2, 2021

My son is 11. This is exactly what all vaccinated parents of young children are worried – and angry – about. https://t.co/KvD72MQ20B — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 2, 2021

Part of a thread from a pediatrician in Houston:

We are officially back to getting crushed by #COVID, and for #pediatricians this wave feels *worse* in many ways. And as a pediatric hospitalist who has been a front-line COVID doctor for the entire pandemic, I’m going to share what I’ve seen the last 8 days on service. 1/ — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

COVID admissions in our medical center are up 500% and currently 80% of cases in our hospital are due to the highly contagious Delta variant. I worry that the Delta variant, in addition to being more contagious, *may* also be more virulent in children. — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

So we are on the front end of a huge COVID surge. But the difference this time compared to previous surges is we are simultaneously dealing with an unheard of summertime #RSV surge—creating a “surge upon surge” situation. — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

Reading more accounts from pediatricians, many sharing they are seeing respiratory complications in younger and younger children, including neonates. https://t.co/jA9zAX5AFm — Heather #Vaccinated Haq, MD, MHS, FAAP (@heather_haq) July 31, 2021

Sidebar to teachers unions — I’d mute the ‘our FREEDUMBS’ yawps right now…