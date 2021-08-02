On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

This week On The Road will feature Albatrossity, Mawado, BillinGlendale, JanieM, and Steve from Mendocino. In case you missed it, we featured Albatrossity in the Artists in Our Midst series yesterday.

Albatrossity

Okay, summer is here (and apparently it will be here for real this week (predicted highs over 100F for several days), so it’s time to switch gears, as promised. Summer birds and other critters will be the theme for the next few weeks on Monday mornings.