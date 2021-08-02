Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Moving On

WordPress tells me that I have posted 820 posts, starting in April 2017, in Balloon Juice’s total of almost 70,000. That’s about 200 a year. I’ve tried to explain the science of current events and commented politically when I felt I had something to add to the general noise.

And now it’s time to move on.

I need to write and think some new things, and that means I need to be in a new space too. Many things were broken or going in the wrong direction before the pandemic, and the pandemic has uncovered more and sometimes shown us alternatives. I hope to point out where we need to go, or at least what isn’t working.

Why couldn’t I do that at Balloon Juice? I’ve felt like I’m in a rut and need new virtual surroundings. Lawyers, Guns & Money feels congenial.

I’ll lurk here from time to time – hard to say if I’ll comment. And of course I’ll continue on Twitter – @CherylRofer.

I’ve appreciated the constructive feedback and having a place to try out ideas. Many thanks to John in particular.

      Baud

      I'm sad to see to you go but bitter that you are leaving us for LGM of all places. :-)

Good luck with wherever life takes you.

      Good luck with wherever life takes you.

      Cermet

      Sorry to see you go; you'll be missed! Your posts were smart, educational and insightful. Wish you all the best. The Lawyers, guns, and money blog is a must read, too.

      p.a.

      😟 gorram now I have to add LGM back to my (too occasionally pruned) linkylist. Thanks for your work here!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

      Denali

      Sorry to see you go. You have provided valuable insights from your experience and knowledge. These are strange times, and we need people like you. Thank you for your contributions.

      Divf

      Thanks for everything. Since LGM is the other window I have open in my browser I will continue to read your work. But not comment though. Disqus, threaded comments – shudders.

      Mousebumples

      Sorry to see you go, Cheryl. I'm often late to your threads so I don't comment much but i appreciate your insight. All the best to you!

      Geminid

      Thank you, Ms. Rofer, for your informed and thought provoking posts. Your attentive work is much appreciated. You will be missed here.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I value your grounded, knowledgeable perspective on important issues and thoughtful insights. Will be checking in at LGM for your posts!

      JMG

      I will miss you. You have one of the highest information to word ratios in the blogosphere. Good luck at whatever comes next.

      PaulWartenberg

      NOOOOO get back here!
      You DO realize that political pressure from Congressional Republicans will force John Cole to hire Tucker Carlson as your replacement?!?!
      /unholy scream

      Quinerly

      Already missing you, Cheryl. Always look first for your posts if I have missed a few days reading BJ.

      Hope to stay in touch with you. Let’s be sure to get together for lunch/dinner on Marcy Street in Oct/Nov. Plus, JoJo hopes to meet you

      Take care. Best wishes, brilliant lady!!

      Baud

      @JMG:

      You have one of the highest information to word ratios in the blogosphere.

      Haha.  This this spot on. It's a rare talent.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: And @Cheryl Rofer well worth checking out. Besides all the access to good writing on nuclear matters, the scenes from your yard are great. I love New Mexico! I can never travel there as much as I want, but I can at least visit  from afar through your twitter feed.

      DonnaK

      BJ and LGM are my go-to daily reads, although I comment more at LGM. You'll be a great fit with Lemieux, Loomis, Campos, and the rest of the LGM gang. There are some brilliant commenters there, too.

      Betsy

      Your material is always insightful and I've learned a lot from it.  Good to know that you are finding your new or adjusted direction. Looking  forward to enjoying your posts in a new space. Keep up the good work including the toxic masculinity inventory.

      Nelle

      Thank you for all you have given us.  The pandemic has shaken things up and given us new perspectives and avenues, hasn't it?  Best wishes and i suspect the door here will be open for you, should you wish to come back and visit.

