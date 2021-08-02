Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

This blog will pay for itself.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Just a few bad apples.

The house always wins.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You are here: Home / Music / Monday Morning Open Thread: Examples for Us All

Monday Morning Open Thread: Examples for Us All

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Per the Washington Post:

Parton, who is estimated to have earned millions of dollars in royalties for writing the song in 1973, revealed this week how she spent her money from the songwriting credit for Houston, who died in 2012: She invested in a building located in a historically Black Nashville neighborhood.

“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville, and so I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be,’ ” Parton said Thursday during a wide-ranging interview on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”…

Parton purchased the 6,317-square-foot Mission-style complex in Nashville in February 1997, according to property records. David Ewing, a longtime Nashville historian, told The Washington Post that Parton’s investment came when many recording artists did not look toward the Sevier Park neighborhood, now known as 12 South, to set up their businesses.

“We’re just hearing now, because of the Black Lives Matter movement, how down for the cause Dolly has always been — even when others in the music industry weren’t,” Ewing said. “Dolly Parton could have built and bought any piece of property in Nashville. But you would have to have gone out of your way to buy in the 12 South neighborhood, because no Realtor would have shown Dolly that lot to buy.”

At the time, the neighborhood was “African American funeral homes, businesses and churches,” Ewing said. Now, 12 South is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Nashville, he said.

“But it really kind of all began to be put on the map when Dolly quietly invested in the area,” Ewing said…

Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a four-day march in support of Democratic state legislators who bolted for Washington two weeks ago to block GOP-backed voting restrictions…

The march began Wednesday and ended Saturday when participants walked up to the doors of the Texas Capitol building in a rally sponsored by activist group Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. It was led, in part, by Beto O’Rourke, the former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate who has not ruled out a run for Texas governor in 2022. Earlier this week, O’Rourke and marchers shut down the frontage road of Interstate 35 during the morning rush hour, funneled between restaurants and cut a path from Republican-controlled statehouse districts to Democratic ones…

On beam, however, Biles’s routine does not include many twisting elements. Her eponymous dismount is a double-twisting double tuck, but even if she chooses to perform a simpler skill instead, she could still be a medal contender. For Biles, this routine might be less about a medal and more about ending her time in Tokyo on a positive note…

After Biles received a flood of encouragement and empathy on social media, she tweeted, “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

In the qualifying round, Biles earned the seventh-highest score on beam (14.066) after she took several steps backward out of her dismount. Even with that mistake, Biles’s mark was fewer than two-tenths of a point away from the third-highest score. At the 2016 Games, Biles won a bronze on beam in addition to four golds in other finals. She is a three-time world champion on the apparatus. Biles will compete in the final alongside teammate Sunisa Lee as the gymnastics competition in Tokyo concludes.

During all of the individual finals, Biles has cheered from the stands with the other U.S. Olympians who weren’t competing. Lee won the all-around gold medal and a bronze on bars, and MyKayla Skinner, a close friend of Biles, earned a silver on vault. Skinner thought her gymnastics career had ended a week before when she didn’t advance to any finals, but Biles’s withdrawal opened up a spot in the medal competition that Skinner filled as the alternate.

“She’s just been so awesome the last couple days,” Skinner said. “After everything she’s gone through, it’s really cool to see how strong she’s being.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Geminid
  • Immanentize
  • JPL
  • Low Key Swagger
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Steve in the ATL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    5. 5.

      Geminid

      Willy Nelson hit the right note with “vote them out.” It’s always good to run on a positive policy platform, and I expect Texas Democrats will next year. But “turn the rascals out” can be a potent rallying cry. Voter suppression measures offend all but the most partisan Republicans. These, and the perilous state Republican leaders left Texans in during February’s freeze, will produce anger among Texans that Democrats can tap into next year.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Low Key Swagger

      A local Progressive I know commented that Dolly’s purchase was really just gentrification.  Not sure what to do with that, except it would have happened anyway, since builders here will throw up a building on any patch of grass they can find.  Anywhere.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      …even when others in the C&W music industry weren’t wouldn’t ever, ever support anything by those people.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      While TCM’s “Summer under the Stars” has long since passed its sell-by date, will mention that this Thursday (6 a.m. through to 6 a.m. Friday, Eastern time) is movies with Margaret Rutherford (of varying quality, needless to say, though she’s never a minus). Includes a real odd duck, one of those betwixt and between movies which can’t decide what it wants to be, an antic vehicle for roustabout Frankie Howerd or a trifling mystery, The Runaway Bus at 5 p.m. on the 5th (also includes a young Petula Clark).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      @Baud: A medal would be nice, also.

      She is amazing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.