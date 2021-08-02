queen Dolly Parton used royalties from Whitney’s version of I Will Always Love You to support a Black neighborhood, calling it “the house that Whitney built” https://t.co/HgJfqnHFSD
— shauna (@goldengateblond) July 31, 2021
Per the Washington Post:
… Parton, who is estimated to have earned millions of dollars in royalties for writing the song in 1973, revealed this week how she spent her money from the songwriting credit for Houston, who died in 2012: She invested in a building located in a historically Black Nashville neighborhood.
“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville, and so I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be,’ ” Parton said Thursday during a wide-ranging interview on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”…
Parton purchased the 6,317-square-foot Mission-style complex in Nashville in February 1997, according to property records. David Ewing, a longtime Nashville historian, told The Washington Post that Parton’s investment came when many recording artists did not look toward the Sevier Park neighborhood, now known as 12 South, to set up their businesses.
“We’re just hearing now, because of the Black Lives Matter movement, how down for the cause Dolly has always been — even when others in the music industry weren’t,” Ewing said. “Dolly Parton could have built and bought any piece of property in Nashville. But you would have to have gone out of your way to buy in the 12 South neighborhood, because no Realtor would have shown Dolly that lot to buy.”
At the time, the neighborhood was “African American funeral homes, businesses and churches,” Ewing said. Now, 12 South is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Nashville, he said.
“But it really kind of all began to be put on the map when Dolly quietly invested in the area,” Ewing said…
“Vote them out.” Country music legend Willie Nelson led over a thousand spectators in song from the steps of the Texas Capitol, in a rally to support of Democratic state legislators who bolted for Washington to block GOP-backed voting restrictions. https://t.co/qLLqxnje5G
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2021
Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a four-day march in support of Democratic state legislators who bolted for Washington two weeks ago to block GOP-backed voting restrictions…
The march began Wednesday and ended Saturday when participants walked up to the doors of the Texas Capitol building in a rally sponsored by activist group Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. It was led, in part, by Beto O’Rourke, the former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate who has not ruled out a run for Texas governor in 2022. Earlier this week, O’Rourke and marchers shut down the frontage road of Interstate 35 during the morning rush hour, funneled between restaurants and cut a path from Republican-controlled statehouse districts to Democratic ones…
Tomorrow marks my one year anniversary as a military retiree. I’m looking forward to kicking off the book tour on @CBSSunday and finally telling my entire story. https://t.co/ZJ84pMh6XS
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) July 31, 2021
A week ago, MyKayla Skinner thought her gymnastics career was over. Now she’s an Olympic medalist. https://t.co/1r5KrTek99
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 1, 2021
Simone Biles plans to return for balance beam final to conclude her Tokyo Olympicshttps://t.co/gJxqlJgUBw
— Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) August 2, 2021
… On beam, however, Biles’s routine does not include many twisting elements. Her eponymous dismount is a double-twisting double tuck, but even if she chooses to perform a simpler skill instead, she could still be a medal contender. For Biles, this routine might be less about a medal and more about ending her time in Tokyo on a positive note…
After Biles received a flood of encouragement and empathy on social media, she tweeted, “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”
In the qualifying round, Biles earned the seventh-highest score on beam (14.066) after she took several steps backward out of her dismount. Even with that mistake, Biles’s mark was fewer than two-tenths of a point away from the third-highest score. At the 2016 Games, Biles won a bronze on beam in addition to four golds in other finals. She is a three-time world champion on the apparatus. Biles will compete in the final alongside teammate Sunisa Lee as the gymnastics competition in Tokyo concludes.
During all of the individual finals, Biles has cheered from the stands with the other U.S. Olympians who weren’t competing. Lee won the all-around gold medal and a bronze on bars, and MyKayla Skinner, a close friend of Biles, earned a silver on vault. Skinner thought her gymnastics career had ended a week before when she didn’t advance to any finals, but Biles’s withdrawal opened up a spot in the medal competition that Skinner filled as the alternate.
“She’s just been so awesome the last couple days,” Skinner said. “After everything she’s gone through, it’s really cool to see how strong she’s being.”
