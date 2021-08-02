two wicked big roads split apaht

and fuckin sorry I could not travel both pic.twitter.com/QaLeAT7Qs0 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) July 29, 2021

When I first visited Boston, at the age of five, I decided I would rather live there than in the Bronx. It took me almost thirty years to achieve that dream, but I’ve never regretted choosing a region to match my sense of humor.

(And, c’mon, the man who wrote Home is the place where, when you have to go there / They have to take you in would’ve chuckled… )