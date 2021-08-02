Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

What fresh hell is this?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This blog will pay for itself.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

We still have time to mess this up!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

There will be lawyers.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Why I Moved to New England

Late Night Open Thread: Why I Moved to New England

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

When I first visited Boston, at the age of five, I decided I would rather live there than in the Bronx. It took me almost thirty years to achieve that dream, but I’ve never regretted choosing a region to match my sense of humor.

(And, c’mon, the man who wrote Home is the place where, when you have to go there / They have to take you in would’ve chuckled… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Keith P.
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • RaflW
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      I was telling someone how great Boston was (they live in Sili Valley, but wanna move elsewhere), and ended up really missing it. Ah, well.  So many fond memories of Cambridge and Somerville.  Also Boston, but esp. Cambridge & Somerville.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Our family moved a lot when I was young. Like 9 moves, three countries, two continents in the time between my (only, older) brother’s birth and my graduation from college.

      After he and I each had a brief adult taste of moving forward n our own, well, he’s been in Houston for 35+ years, and I’ve been in Minneapolis for over 26 years, and that after a six year stop in Austin, TX. It’s good to become rooted. (Though in my brothers case, that rootedness could shake loose if another bad hurricane happens. They love their community and friends, but a second recovery might be more than they have in ‘em now, they’ve admitted.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      We used to swim at Elephant Rock beach when I was a kid. Two weeks a year of New England was just enough.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      I live in the land where I think Dunkin only exists in the Sea-Tac airport. If even that. It’s pretty good stuff, but no way does the mermaid allow the interloper from the east into her territory. We got Popeye’s finally (although not in my jurisdiction) so that’s at least a good.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      So… you’re really into beans then? Also too,

      “Banned in Boston” was a phrase employed from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century, to describe a literary work, song, motion picture, or play which had been prohibited from distribution or exhibition in Boston, Massachusetts. During this period, Boston officials had wide authority to ban works featuring “objectionable” content, and often banned works with sexual content or foul language. This even extended to the $5 bill from the 1896 “Educational” series of banknotes featuring allegorical figures which were partially nude. Source

      Which included, within living memory, this tune.

      ;)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.