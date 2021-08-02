In case you missed the the previous post: Four Directions and Fair Fight are teaming up in Georgia.

OJ Semans and Lewis Cohen are here to talk with us about their new partnership and anything else we want to talk about

Ask them about Georgia, about OJ’s conversation with Raphael Warnock last week, or anything else.

With their new partnership, each organization will provide equal funding for this effort – $50,000 each – and that will surely be a bigger lift for Four Directions than for Fair Fight Action!

Over the next 6 weeks, Four Directions and Fair Fight will be laying the groundwork for the boots on the ground organizing to begin in Georgia by mid-to-late September.

That gives them two weeks to raise the funds, and another month to recruit and train field organizers and people to direct the work of the people on the ground.

Four Directions – Georgia!

If we commit to try to raise $25,000 in the next few weeks, Four Directions can go to other donors and let them know that we could match up to $25,000, which should make it easier to for them to raise the rest of the funds.

Goal date for raising the funds is August 15. That’s two weeks. It’s a big ask, but it’s also an opportunity for us to make a big impact.

Zoom with Four Directions is tomorrow evening – Tuesday at 7:30 pm Eastern – please send me email to RSVP, and also let us know in the comments.