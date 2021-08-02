Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, August 1-2

Another Murdoch property:

New Zealand will open up one-way quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu to address labour shortages in the horticulture industry, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The quarantine-free arrangement is expected to start from September, Ardern said at a news conference. It will only be available to workers who qualify under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, which allows the horticulture sector to recruit labour from overseas for seasonal work when there are not enough New Zealand workers.

The scheme was suspended after the country shut its borders last year due to COVID-19…

New Zealand has successfully contained the spread of coronavirus within its borders and has reported no community cases since February.

The Pacific island nation has reported about 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths.

Homecoming Queen at the Sturgis rally:

      NotMax

      Last minute scramble.

      “In light of new CDC data showing the Delta variant can spread as easily as Chickenpox,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is asking the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, Department of Health and the Ige Administration to postpone the return of classroom learning until the impacts of the current COVID-19 surge on Maui County’s healthcare facilities can be assessed.

      “Hawaiʻi public schools stand ready to reopen classrooms for the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 3, even though the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports the state’s COVID positivity rate has climbed 163% over the past two weeks,” according to the Victorino administration.

      Today, state officials reported 452 new cases statewide, with a seven-day rolling average of 288.4 cases. Maui had 66 new cases Sunday and is averaging 29.6 cases per day. Source

      Also, noted in passing,

      Subaru Hawai’i, in partnership with KHON2, is launching its first car giveaway, “Shot for a Subaru,” to incentivize community members to get their COVID-19 vaccination. One winner will receive a free two-year use of a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Source

