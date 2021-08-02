A sizable faction of U.S. leaders are actively encouraging Americans to disregard the most basic of transmission-based precautions, so it’s hard to see this as anything but by design. https://t.co/7X4TbaTKJL — Dell Cameron (@dellcam) July 30, 2021





The past week has been our strongest week of vaccinations since early June, in terms of first-time shots. https://t.co/rB1nrWpKD7 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 1, 2021

The number of Americans getting their first vaccine shot has rebounded slightly, but is still below the levels initially achieved in January, as the vaccination campaign was just ramping up. pic.twitter.com/8dzisrdP7v — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 1, 2021

“There’s a rush to get shots that correlates with delta’s rise and hospitalizations,” said Tesha Montgomery, who runs vaccine clinics for Houston Methodist Hospital. https://t.co/uR7c2Y6O6m — Herman Wong (@hermanywong) July 30, 2021

From https://t.co/avpvpMqMW0

Average number of new infections/day in U.S. rises by more than 58,800 over the last 3 weeks, 23% of its previous peak

78,350 new #COVID19 infections reported on average/day. That’s 31% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on January 7. pic.twitter.com/JwfcCZq8vv — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 2, 2021

The US reported +51,898 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 35.7 million. As mentioned, many states did not report. The 7-day moving average rose to 74,986 new cases per day, its highest level since February 17. pic.twitter.com/n0zgbNPNKI — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 1, 2021

======

Millions of refugees living in crowded camps are waiting for their COVID-19 vaccines. For months, the World Health Organization urged countries to prioritize immunizing refugees. Experts warn that outbreaks in refugee camps could spell disaster. https://t.co/HNQHe13D7C — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2021

Indonesia's second virus wave has peaked, says health minister https://t.co/Dn7XkTtaK6 pic.twitter.com/eZD1utcy0U — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021

Demonstrators rallied in Tokyo seeking the cancellation of the #Olympics as COVID-19 cases in Japan's capital hit a record high pic.twitter.com/WkfCj9HP3Q — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021

So far, at least, this has not translated into a rise in deaths in Japan. pic.twitter.com/QmgfwVbGmR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 2, 2021

Another Murdoch property:

Sky News Australia barred for week by YouTube over Covid misinformation https://t.co/OHMHCGbNqy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 1, 2021

Lockdown in Brisbane extended as army patrols Sydney to enforce COVID curbs https://t.co/74445NME85 pic.twitter.com/FrBRGf7XLq — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021

New Zealand to open one-way travel for workers from some Pacific nations https://t.co/YlPgIOBwzn pic.twitter.com/HdSsoTcbMr — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021

New Zealand will open up one-way quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu to address labour shortages in the horticulture industry, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. The quarantine-free arrangement is expected to start from September, Ardern said at a news conference. It will only be available to workers who qualify under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, which allows the horticulture sector to recruit labour from overseas for seasonal work when there are not enough New Zealand workers. The scheme was suspended after the country shut its borders last year due to COVID-19… New Zealand has successfully contained the spread of coronavirus within its borders and has reported no community cases since February. The Pacific island nation has reported about 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths.

Germany plans Covid booster shots, starting in September. German health officials say boosters will be offered to the elderly & other high risk people, according to a draft document. Concern is growing about the spread of #DeltaVariant https://t.co/3ZaSXPi8bm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 1, 2021

In France and Italy, plans to require vaccination cards for social activities are meeting pockets of very vocal resistance. @collbarry reports. https://t.co/KnE4F3yjQ8 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) August 1, 2021

Venezuela to receive COVAX vaccines in coming days, Maduro says https://t.co/EN7Jn4d5CW pic.twitter.com/dekHPWTivK — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2021

Today, Canada surpassed Israel for fully vaccinated, a very high bar. Congratulations ???? pic.twitter.com/7uoQeKOtqr — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 1, 2021

NEW: Two travelers from the US fined nearly $20K each for providing false vaccination information to Canadian authorities, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 1, 2021

======

For the "vaccines don't work so why would I get one" crowd: pic.twitter.com/hMICzkqedC — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 31, 2021

New @washingtonpost: Like it or not, your employer, school or somewhere you want to visit is going to ask for proof you’re vaccinated.@chrisvelazco & I explain the best ways to keep your vax record on your phone, from a simple snap to a secure app:https://t.co/pYD0lGzYeQ pic.twitter.com/oHh0rDJ7Xr — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) July 31, 2021

======

virtually no mention in piece that surge is driven by coordinated, partisan anti-vaccine crusade https://t.co/ZdikJYVMIH — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 31, 2021

Demand for shots is increasing in less-vaccinated states under siege from the #DeltaVariant. Data from the CDC show that many people in states like Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi are now rolling up their sleeves https://t.co/80N0gQSgeu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 1, 2021

“We’re seeing a lot of first doses right now, a lot of parents coming in, 30 to 40 year old age range bringing their 12-14 year old children as well,” Vanessa Davis, the clinic’s supervisor, said. It‘s reporting an 80% increase in demand from 2 weeks ago. https://t.co/llVJDGrm4w — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 1, 2021

My son is 11. This is exactly what all vaccinated parents of young children are worried – and angry – about. https://t.co/KvD72MQ20B — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 2, 2021

More than 200 staff members at 2 San Francisco hospitals have tested positive, most in breakthrough #DeltaVariant infections. Some cases were asymptomatic, most involved mild to moderate symptoms & 2 required hospitalization https://t.co/3yCtjnOPGw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 1, 2021

Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. This weekend, 80,000 doses will expire there because of lack of demand. The campaign is on to get people to sign up. https://t.co/GrlcibIflM — NPR (@NPR) August 1, 2021

Washington region brings back contact tracers amid new spike in covid cases https://t.co/r9mwxi4PfM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 1, 2021

City allows a superspreader event, but as a condition for using a small plot of city land our community garden is required to mandate everyone sanitize tools when they’re done using them Reminds me of last summer when beaches were kept closed but bars allowed to open https://t.co/GxfpMcoXJn — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 31, 2021

Homecoming Queen at the Sturgis rally: