Betting It All on Red

Below is a screenshot of a New York Times graphic that shows COVID hot spots on the left and vaccination rates on the right. On the left, the darker the color, the more dire the infection rate. On the right, the darker the color, the higher the vaccination rate.

screenshot showing US covid hot spots and US vaccine uptake by state

According to the data underlying the charts, Florida has respectable vaccination uptake (thank you, senior citizens!), neither the best nor the worst (that would be Mississippi). But where the state distinguishes itself presently is in spreading the virus. From the Orlando Sentinel:

Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday.

The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S.

BTW, we rely on federal data because Governor DeSantis abolished the release of daily COVID stats a while back, saying that COVID was behind us, along with outlawing local mask mandates, vaccine passports, etc. Ms. Rubin of The Post wrote about it this morning:

DeSantis has banned schools from mandating masks, thereby leaving children too young to get the vaccine vulnerable to a life-threatening disease. In a speech in Salt Lake City last week, he declared, “It is very important that we say unequivocally no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions and no to mandates” — a clear repudiation of the “pro-life” philosophy DeSantis claims to support. He has also attempted to prevent cruise lines from requiring coronavirus vaccinations for passengers. Thousands upon thousands of Floridians will become sick or die in large part due to his willful ignorance and ambition to become the darling of the dangerously oppositional MAGA crowd.

She’s right, but the point of her column isn’t to call DeSantis out as a dangerous dickhead and ideological opportunist who puts his presidential ambitions above the lives of Floridians, although that’s true; Rubin’s point is to underscore the role businesses will have to play in getting the U.S. to something like herd immunity:

The private sector, which Republicans used to insist should be free to operate as business owners saw fit, now battles to save lives in the face of right-wing politicians who have formed a sort of death cult that elevates “owning the libs” over the prevention of needless death.

Public anger and disgust with these politicians — whose harmful rhetoric is forcing the majority of us back to mask-wearing — will continue to build. If anything, public health officials and the White House have not been direct enough in calling out these menacing figures.

She’s not alone in thinking businesses can help save the day — her fellow Never-Trumper David Frum wrote something similar in The Atlantic, though he focuses more on consumer pressure to force the issue with businesses:

Over the early summer, conservative governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis struck first, deploying the power of state government to impose their values on recalcitrant businesses. Now it’s time for public-health-conscious consumers to strike back, just as they would if the state of Florida tried to junk its fire codes or abolish food-safety rules or forbid cruise ships at Florida ports from carrying lifeboats.

The Biden administration’s preference on COVID-19 rules has been to move slowly—to follow public opinion rather than force it. That makes political sense. But COVID-conscious America has a friend and ally that can move faster. Say hello to Mr. Market.

Frum points out that political power disproportionately resides in red areas, whereas market power lives in blue zones. That’s true. Relatedly, more PEOPLE live in blue areas too, especially those with higher levels of discretionary income.

A while back, when the delta variant was in the news but before there was additional mask guidance from the CDC, Fox News and Republican politicians suddenly and loudly started urging people to get vaccinated. There was speculation here and elsewhere about their abrupt turnabout. One consensus view was that Republicans were figuring out that being perceived as anti-vax had become a political liability. Well, that seems to be out the window now that the CDC has issued updated mask guidance.

I’m not sure if Republicans are lurching back to their effectively pro-COVID position out of reflexive hostility to Democrats and government scientists or because they’re getting blowback from their nutty base, but the move is striking. DeSantis not only banned mask mandates in Florida schools, he threatened to withhold funding to enforce the ban. At a time when schools (and kids) are under pressure like never before.

School starts in a few weeks in this ranging virus hotspot, and DeSantis is betting it all on red (meat) again. I feel sick about the whole thing, and helpless. We’ll find out next year if DeSantis gets away with that gamble again or if the consequences of his grotesque fecklessness finally come down on his own thick head.

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Good post. I agree that businesses will be key. We’re seeing a trickle of a harder line, but I think it’ll be a flood soon.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      DeSantis, and the rest of the GQP, is still betting Covid kills more of “our” voters than “his” voters.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JaySinWa

      @CaseyL: Business may have a different calculus, in that they may lose more of their customers either way.

      Of course some are profiting from the pandemic, so it’s not clear business interests are well aligned with putting down the pandemic.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      The big question is what business can do if state governments are forbidding them from requiring masks or vaccination.  Yes, they can be a force in favor of masks and vaccination in blue areas that haven’t done anything that stupid, but a key part of the Republican plan is to cut businesses out of the process.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      Unfortunately, I’m sure there’s not a school board in the country, let alone FLA, that has the will to fight its governor. Especially if the state laws guarantee you’ll fail.

      Won’t someone think of the children?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      John S.

      My wife is a middle school teacher here in Broward county, which means some of her kids can’t even get vaccinated. Our two kids are both in middle school — one is vaccinated and one is currently too young to get vaccinated.

      Deathsantis should rot in hell.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JaySinWa

      @Roger Moore: Killing the goose laying the golden eggs may not be a winning strategy. Of course they are counting on the businesses being submissive to their daddies. I’m not sure who is the real dom in this scenario.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      @Spanky:

      Unfortunately, I’m sure there’s not a school board in the country, let alone FLA, that has the will to fight its governor.

      Unfortunately, it seems to me that there are plenty of school boards willing to fight their Democratic pro-health governor.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JaySinWa

      @Old School: School boards seem to be rolling coal on CRT, so anti-mask anti-vax can’t be far behind. I know it is breaking out in a few areas already, but it hasn’t yet had quite the push that the anti-CRT forces have mustered.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Old School

      @JaySinWa: Last month, my local school board voted to continue to require face masks for the upcoming school year.  At tonight’s meeting, they are planning to re-visit the issue.  I’m assuming the feedback from the July meeting wasn’t 100% along the lines of “Thanks for protecting our children.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      DeSantis not only banned mask mandates in Florida schools, he threatened to withhold funding to enforce the ban

      He banned mask mandates in public schools. Publicly funded private schools can still have mask mandates.
      In fact, GOP members of the FL legislature are telling constituents that they should get a private school voucher if they want to attend a safe school.
      You really cannot overestimate the cynicism and bad faith on the Right. The underlying policy and actions are in fact worse than the public posture.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JaySinWa

      @Roger Moore: And my point is that to the extent business interests are funding the GOP, the well might dry up if they see their interests in conflict.

      And businesses defied mask mandates without consequences in a lot of areas. The power of the state is limited to what it enforces.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      Jennifer Berkshire
      @BisforBerkshire
      17h
      Amazing but not at all surprising. As Florida moves towards prohibiting schools from requiring masks, parents who worry about kids health are being encouraged to find private schools that mandate masks.

      The policy is designed to harm public schools and increase enrollment in publicly-funded private schools.
      If kids get sick and the public schools shut down, well, that’s all the better.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      My impression is DeSantis is trying to play both sides, be pro-vacation one week and then ant-mask the next. That the guy would try to hide the data says a lot about him.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @JoyceH: Yeah, it’s hard to see the “logic” in any of this.

      GQP Politico: We’ll say it’s no big deal, forbid masks, and make everyone go back to work by cutting their extended unemployment benefits.  We’ll come roaring back and our voters will love it!!

      Reality: Hospitals are filling up again, hospitality is still in the dumps, and our voters are the ones being affected.

      GQP Politico: We’ll now tell everyone to get the shot, but still try to force everyone back with no masks.  In 6 weeks it’ll be over!  Genius!!

      Reality: Delta hangs around in the nose and throat even in the vaccinated and the unmasked vaccinated people can spread the virus, extending the pandemic.  Under 12 still cannot get the vaccine.

      GQP Politico: Hmmm…

      :-/

      We’re (thanks to the GQP) still doing gigantic experiments that we shouldn’t be doing.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      emmyelle

      I just can not wrap my head around how it is that killing kids increases your chances of being elected President. Hopefully, it does not. But then I am still left to wonder what kind of mental disease one must have to think that maybe it does.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      I wish Congress would pass a resolution to the effect that we are in a state of war with the coronavirus.  Then Fox News and GQP pols like DeSantis would clearly be giving aid to the enemy, and could be tried for treason.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      Louisiana has you beat on cases per capita. So, um, woohoo?!

      Also, in “headlines I never expected to read, but in retrospect seems inevitable”, Meet the Dommes Who Are Demanding Their Submissives Get Vaxxed:

      “I think I had the same reservations that many people had,” Bob, who requested that his last name be withheld to protect his privacy, tells Rolling Stone. 

      Then Bob saw a tweet from Goddess Alexandra Snow, a professional dominatrix and dungeon owner who operates Wicked Eden, a BDSM collective based in Columbus, Ohio. The tweet stated that any submissives who wanted to session with Snow in person would have to show proof of vaccination. Bob had been subscribing to Goddess Snow’s OnlyFans and “tributing” her (giving her money) for almost two years, and he got in touch with her to discuss whether or not he should get the vaccine. “It was less about convincing me and more about her confirming to me that it was the right thing to do,” he says. He got his final shot three weeks ago. “It [feels] good to know that I’m (hopefully) contributing to others not falling seriously ill,” he says. “And of course, it’s gratifying to know I’ve done something that Goddess Snow approves of.”

      Anthony Fauci probably never considered that dommes convincing subs to get jabbed would be an effective way to boost the U.S. vaccination rate.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I keep wondering what the global path of this pandemic would have been had Trump not:

      1. Blown up Bush/Obama’s economics/public health/infrastructure coordinating Pandemic Task Force;

      2. Blown up cooperation between the WHO and the CDC on testing, mitigation and vaccines; and

      3. Taken an “America does everything alone” stance.

      My take is that the death rates would have been much lower, Murdoch would have stayed in his lane and a lot of countries would have a far more unified and orderly response, particularly n the West.

      Instead, it feels like we’re fucked. People I know have been criticized in person for mask use, the Royal Australian Army is patrolling Sydney, and the GOP has determined that prolonging the pandemic will give them an advantage in 2022. Its fucking sick.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      emmyelle

      Boycott FL tourism.

      And tonight I am telling Emmy Jr that under no circumstances can she apply to U Miami.

      And I am telling my staff that while there is money in the budget for conference travel, FL is specifically excluded.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chief Oshkosh

      There are still a lot of people who are truly “vaccine hesitant” or who can’t get vaccinated for real reasons. OK.

      But, there are A LOT who are proudly saying that they will NEVER get vaccinated. OK, chump, we’ll just have to make sure everyone sees you coming a mile away so that they can avoid you. Something like this might work:

      https://youtu.be/M0n0Dq_AqgI

      Reply

