Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

No one could have predicted…

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

This blog goes to 11…

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This really is a full service blog.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We have all the best words.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / A Band Camp is Back This Year

A Band Camp is Back This Year

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

A high school band camp is back in town, and it’s actually quite nice. As long as I have lived here, there have always been tons of band camps here in the summer. It’s a great place for them- lots of athletic fields and college dorms for them to stay in, a cafeteria, and in the middle of nowhere so there is not much trouble for them to get into other than typical shit they could and do do anywhere.

They weren’t here last year for obvious reasons, and this year, there is only one, but it is nice. I have the windows open listening to them playing out of tune. I didn’t know I missed it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Eunicecycle
  • FlyingToaster
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffery
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Miss Bianca
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Band camps are alike from sea-to-shining sea – they smell of moldy clothing, clearasil, desperation, clumsy sex and angst….

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @WaterGirl:

      He was amazing – a really chill guy.  I’ve got shots of us standing just a few feet from him.  Have others of giraffe heads outlined by the light of a setting sun in the background of a beautiful landscape.  Elephants that way, too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      C’mon – everybody went to band camp or the equivalent (I had the ever enjoyable Southern Baptist thing of “Choir Tour”).  It always went the same way – tears, drama, the impermanence of teen romance.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On the subject of “in tune”, is it ever really possible with a trombone?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      I have fond memories of band camp.  I was in both school band (which usually didn’t have camp) and an outside band, which owned a band camp in Grand Lake.  We would occasionally have weekend camps, but the really big one was a full week in the summer where we would get into shape to march in parades.  We would march for a couple of hours every morning and afternoon, and have regular band classes, too.  By the end of the camp, we’d be in great marching shape.  When we were judged in parades, we didn’t always do that well when the reviewing stand was at the beginning of the parade route, but we always won if it was at the end.  The other bands were worn out by the end, but we had done much tougher marches in camp and were still in good form even after a long parade.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HumboldtBlue

      Band camp was a pain in the ass. But we were an excellent marching band and we regularly practiced on the streets of the local neighborhood, it did get us ready for the school year.
      I loved band and chorus.
      Now, the annual band trip was a blast, as was football season.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffery

      We had the high school band rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner every morning over the intercom. It was a painful 4 years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.