A high school band camp is back in town, and it’s actually quite nice. As long as I have lived here, there have always been tons of band camps here in the summer. It’s a great place for them- lots of athletic fields and college dorms for them to stay in, a cafeteria, and in the middle of nowhere so there is not much trouble for them to get into other than typical shit they could and do do anywhere.

They weren’t here last year for obvious reasons, and this year, there is only one, but it is nice. I have the windows open listening to them playing out of tune. I didn’t know I missed it.