Whenever you hear “when I was your age” or “when I was a kid,” it’s usually followed by a stream of bullshit. This will be no different, but it’s how I remember things.

When I was a kid we had people who we all knew were not book smart. They weren’t stupid, they just weren’t that great at math and english and science. They didn’t go to college or want to go to college, they went to trade schools, or became chefs or carpenters, or worked in the mill or the mine, or became cops or plumbers, some went to the military, and what not. They had good jobs and a lot of them made a good bit of money- enough to afford several vehicles, take care of their family, go to Myrtle or Ocean City or Deep Creek for a couple weeks. Y’all know who I am talking about.

There were a ton of them in my town. Half the population were college professors who worked at the college, the other half were steel mill workers, worked at Koppers chemical plant, the mines, and so on. What happened to those folks? Now everyone is a youtube epidemiologist, or became a critical race theory expert on Prager U, or became a lawyer through google. I don’t get it. I would never in a million years go into my doctor’s office and tell them they are wrong. I have never told my plumber “You’re full of it- it just need a new wax seal I saw it on youtube.” I’d never argue with my mechanic or electrician. No one seems willing to acknowledge there are experts any more. Now we got gas well roughnecks telling people who spent 50 years researching vaccines they’re wrong. What happened to people staying in their lane of expertise?

Obviously it’s tied to the erosion of the middle class and social media and the internet. But can those two things just make everyone go berserk? And yes, I’ve read the Death of Expertise.

And another thing (LISTEN UP YOU DAMNED KIDS)- I am just so over all the bullshit. Obviously there was an explosion of it during the Trump years- or was there? Most bullshitters know they are bullshitting. I doubt Trump did or cared. Regardless, there is just so much bullshit out there it is maddening.

It would be one thing if someone just up and said “I don’t like wearing masks they are uncomfortable and I will not wear them.”

Fucking fine, typhoid Gary. That’s a valid opinion, and there is a lot of shit I don’t like doing. But recognize people have a right to refuse you entry into their homes and businesses and what not and deal.

But it’s not that. It’s just bullshit like “I won’t wear a mask because you can get CO2 poisoning” or “I won’t wear a mask because I have a medical condition” or “I won’t wear a mask because the CDC has not been clear” or “I will not wear a mask because they don’t work look watching me spray this hose through a mask it won’t stop water how is it going to stop a virus” or all the rest of the bullshit we heard. Or my favorite, “They just want to control us.” I can fucking assure you that Anthony Fauci does not want to control you. I guarantee if he had his way he would never even have to think about or talk to you. He’d rather be off with other smart people doing smart people sciencey shit. What he doesn’t want to be doing is spending his waning years dealing with persuasion scholars and marketing experts working on campaigns to get Jimmy Bob down at the Stop and Shop to wear a fucking mask.

Ehh to hell with it I am gonna have some chocolate milk.