Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

I really should read my own blog.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This blog will pay for itself.

Shocking, but not surprising

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

We still have time to mess this up!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Everybody saw this coming.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Militantly superior in their own minds…

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / When I Was Your Age

When I Was Your Age

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Whenever you hear “when I was your age” or “when I was a kid,” it’s usually followed by a stream of bullshit. This will be no different, but it’s how I remember things.

When I was a kid we had people who we all knew were not book smart. They weren’t stupid, they just weren’t that great at math and english and science. They didn’t go to college or want to go to college, they went to trade schools, or became chefs or carpenters, or worked in the mill or the mine, or became cops or plumbers, some went to the military, and what not. They had good jobs and a lot of them made a good bit of money- enough to afford several vehicles, take care of their family, go to Myrtle or Ocean City or Deep Creek for a couple weeks. Y’all know who I am talking about.

There were a ton of them in my town. Half the population were college professors who worked at the college, the other half were steel mill workers, worked at Koppers chemical plant, the mines, and so on. What happened to those folks? Now everyone is a youtube epidemiologist, or became a critical race theory expert on Prager U, or became a lawyer through google. I don’t get it. I would never in a million years go into my doctor’s office and tell them they are wrong. I have never told my plumber “You’re full of it- it just need a new wax seal I saw it on youtube.” I’d never argue with my mechanic or electrician. No one seems willing to acknowledge there are experts any more. Now we got gas well roughnecks telling people who spent 50 years researching vaccines they’re wrong. What happened to people staying in their lane of expertise?

Obviously it’s tied to the erosion of the middle class and social media and the internet. But can those two things just make everyone go berserk? And yes, I’ve read the Death of Expertise.

And another thing (LISTEN UP YOU DAMNED KIDS)- I am just so over all the bullshit. Obviously there was an explosion of it during the Trump years- or was there? Most bullshitters know they are bullshitting. I doubt Trump did or cared. Regardless, there is just so much bullshit out there it is maddening.

It would be one thing if someone just up and said “I don’t like wearing masks they are uncomfortable and I will not wear them.”

Fucking fine, typhoid Gary. That’s a valid opinion, and there is a lot of shit I don’t like doing. But recognize people have a right to refuse you entry into their homes and businesses and what not and deal.

But it’s not that. It’s just bullshit like “I won’t wear a mask because you can get CO2 poisoning” or “I won’t wear a mask because I have a medical condition” or “I won’t wear a mask because the CDC has not been clear” or “I will not wear a mask because they don’t work look watching me spray this hose through a mask it won’t stop water how is it going to stop a virus” or all the rest of the bullshit we heard. Or my favorite, “They just want to control us.” I can fucking assure you that Anthony Fauci does not want to control you. I guarantee if he had his way he would never even have to think about or talk to you. He’d rather be off with other smart people doing smart people sciencey shit. What he doesn’t want to be doing is spending his waning years dealing with persuasion scholars and marketing experts working on campaigns to get Jimmy Bob down at the Stop and Shop to wear a fucking mask.

Ehh to hell with it I am gonna have some chocolate milk.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • FelonyGovt
  • satby
  • terben
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      FelonyGovt

      It’s infuriating. Like all the people who are claiming they don’t need to say if they’re vaccinated because “HIPAA” (although they tend to spell it HIPPA or HIPPO). I remember when people respected expertise and education.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cermet

      Well, I’m sick of it too. I went and got a rescue Saint Bernard “puppy”; i.e. 7 months old and 90 lbs and almost up to my waist. Need a good companion dog and have kept many Saints so this will be fun since she is already house trained and extremely well behaved. So, I’m happy (and I daughter is too since she really misses our wonderful Saint that passed two years ago.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      I was wearing my mask at the Farmers Market yesterday, and a young couple came by and bought a bar of soap, I think as an excuse to give me a hard time about it. She claimed she was a nurse, they both spewed the usual stupidity about “scary vaccines injecting unknown dangers into their bodies, scientists don’t all agree, masks don’t help, blah, blah, blah”. Whatever. She said her job is trying to force her to get a vaccine, so good. Get fired, get sick, die, IDGAF. But mind your own business about my mask, and keep your comments about me “living in fear” to yourself.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      Dolly is too damn good for this planet. Seriously.

      I respect that fact that Dolly Patron made this investment in Nashville's Black neighborhoods, and also that she didn't feel the need to mention it until asked 30 years later.https://t.co/0jYSowLjWW— Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) August 1, 2021

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.