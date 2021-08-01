Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Two Growth Perspectives

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Growth Perspectives

Sharp-eyed photographer Jeff G:

Top photo: a dahlia.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Growth Perspectives 1

Second photo: Same dahlia in a different pot getting more sun. I moved it here to improve the color. In full south light all day it is a washed out yellow. The red shows up when it isn’t in full sun all day.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Growth Perspectives 2

Third photo: The flocks that have seeded themselves over the last few years from one plant.

***********

Commentor Ben Cisco worried that he might have to make an exception to his ‘no interference’ gardening theory, and do some hydrangea pruning in self defense:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 41

Yup, they’re a wee bit out of hand…

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 40

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      OzarkHillbilly

      Third photo: The flocks phlox that have seeded themselves over the last few years from one plant.

      ;-)

      OzarkHillbilly

      Sunday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
      Sunday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
      Monday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
      Monday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
      Tuesday- Sunny, with a high near 81.
      Tuesday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
      Wednesday- Sunny, with a high near 83.

      So yeah, enjoying the weather is what I’m going to be doing in my gardens.

      HeartlandLiberal

      My wife has reluctantly become a farmer’s wife, and harvests the squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and cucumbers. While I sit in my recliner awaiting surgery next week for scheduled lumbar disc fusion operation. 2.5 hours average time for the surgery. I probably I will dream of the jackals of Balloon-Juice while under. I always have to warn the nurses and anesthesiologist ahead of time that I have a track record of being, well, very colorful and profane in my language when coming out of anesthesia.

      I sure as hell hope this works, because the past three months have been unrelenting pain. I have been unable to walk and exercise and have gained seven _)(*)* pounds.

