Sharp-eyed photographer Jeff G:

Top photo: a dahlia. Second photo: Same dahlia in a different pot getting more sun. I moved it here to improve the color. In full south light all day it is a washed out yellow. The red shows up when it isn’t in full sun all day. Third photo: The flocks that have seeded themselves over the last few years from one plant.

***********

Commentor Ben Cisco worried that he might have to make an exception to his ‘no interference’ gardening theory, and do some hydrangea pruning in self defense:

Yup, they’re a wee bit out of hand…

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?