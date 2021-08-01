Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Shut Your Liehole, Kevin McCarthy

He’s brave enough to brag to his little buddies behind her back, but let’s be real: Nancy Smash so much as gives Kevvy the Look she uses on misbehaving grandchildren, he’ll pee himself a little — before running to the media to sob about it.

      PsiFighter37

      Pretty sad that this dumbshit thinks he has a chance at being Speaker. He was shivved hard the last time he had the chance (when Orange Julius quit in 2015), so I doubt his stupid performative theattrics for the retrograde crowd will make a difference. If (and damn I hope it’s not true) the GOP manages to swipe the House in the next elections, Scalise will be the next speaker – or, if those stupid fevered dreams play out, possible Trump.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m reaching the conclusion that Tennessee’s admission as a state was a mistake, primarily because of the people it has produced from the very beginning.

      Lots of Tennessee assholes are central to original Texas independence, the Confederacy and all the nastiness after.

      JaneE

      If he would have congressional immunity for that, then I think Nancy would be justified in whatever she would do in self defense, and I would bet that Kevin would not be the winner in that fight.

      Mousebumples

      Today i learned –

      In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the FBI formed a fake Arabian company and attempted to bribe members of congress as part of an operation known as ABSCAM. Nearly 25% of those tested accepted the bribe and were later convicted. – WTF Fun Facts

      If we do something similar today, I figure we’re looking at north of 50%? (eg most GOPers, and probably some Dems as I don’t think we’re perfect) Any guesses?

