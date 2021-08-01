Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

We have all the best words.

Wetsuit optional.

This really is a full service blog.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Are you … from the future?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We still have time to mess this up!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

No one could have predicted…

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Verified, but limited!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Interesting Read: “The Real Reason Americans Are So Damned Angry… “

Interesting Read: “The Real Reason Americans Are So Damned Angry… “

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

Kevin Drum, worthy wonk that he is, lays out a complete history of the post-WWII paranoid strain in American politics, and concludes:

As we all know, Donald Trump isn’t the cause of the Republican Party’s descent into madness. He’s merely the result of decades of evolution that started when Jerry Falwell founded the Moral Majority, Rush Limbaugh picked up a microphone, and Newt Gingrich reinvented modern conservatism. But these were just warm-up acts. It wasn’t until Fox News was up and running that we started to see permanent changes in the electorate.

Trump took explicit advantage of that by offering the simplest possible fix. The federal government, he said, was full of idiots. It was that simple. He’d appoint smart people who would make commonsense policy and repair everything in a jiffy.

At the same time, he defended Christianity with the power and intensity of a tent revival preacher. Never mind that Trump showed about as much interest in attending church as he did in reading a book. Finally, here was a man who promised that he could revive religion in the public square. White evangelicals almost literally swooned.

And there’s one more thing: As we saw earlier, the past couple of decades have seen a steady increase in the belief among white people—particularly Republicans—that anti-white bias is a serious problem. Fox News has stoked this fear almost since the beginning, culminating this year in Tucker’s full-throated embrace of the white supremacist “replacement theory” and the seemingly 24/7 campaign against critical race theory and its alleged impact on white schoolkids. This is certainly not all that Fox News does, but it’s a big part of its pitch, and it fits hand in glove with Trump’s appeal to white racism.

This, along with the Fox-inspired decline of trust in government, helped Trump produce a winning message, and his appeal to a dispirited evangelical movement produced a highly motivated legion of shock troops to help him spread the word. Remember what Richard Hofstadter said about what conspiracy theorists want? “Since what is at stake is always a conflict between absolute good and absolute evil, the quality needed is not a willingness to compromise but the will to fight things out to a finish.” Who better to fill that role than white evangelicals? They’re already conservative and well organized, and they believe that liberals are behind the decay of traditional American morals. From there, is it such a leap to believe that prominent Democrats lead an international gang of deep-state pedophiles?…

What’s more, as Uscinski and Parent remind us, “conspiracy theories are for losers.” When Trump lost in 2020 and put the conservative movement yet again into crisis, it was the kindling that set off everything else. We think they’re fighting against democracy, but many rank-and-file Republicans think they’re fighting for the literal soul of America. Put more bluntly, their claim that Democrats engaged in mass voter fraud doesn’t mean they’ve given up on democracy. It means they think they’re restoring democracy. This is what turned “Stop the Steal” into a nationwide movement. It’s what prompted Republicans in the House to introduce the Save Democracy Act. And it’s why more than half of all Republicans believe the 2020 election was rigged…

What makes this even worse is that many Republican politicians no longer respond to ordinary political incentives. As former Republican House Speaker John Boehner put it, it’s now all about appealing to Fox News and fending off primary challenges from right-wing fanatics. Referring to the first-term House class of 2010, he wrote in his recent memoir that “they didn’t really want legislative victories. They wanted wedge issues and conspiracies and crusades.” Modern Republicans, raised on a diet of Fox News, “were just thinking of how to fundraise off of outrage or how they could get on Hannity that night.”…

For the past 20 years the fight between liberals and conservatives has been razor close, with neither side making more than minor and temporary progress in what’s been essentially trench warfare. We can only break free of this by staying clear-eyed about what really sustains this war. It is Fox News that has torched the American political system over the past two decades, and it is Fox News that we have to continue to fight.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • billcinsd
  • brendancalling
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • cope
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Geminid
  • Gvg
  • JaySinWa
  • Lapassionara
  • Martin
  • PaulB
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Ruckus
  • Suzanne
  • TeezySkeezy
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Am plowing, slowly and out of sequence, through Perlstein’s tetrology of the modern Republican Party (current read is “Reaganland”) and he makes it very, very clear and in minute detail that the battle began in the 1950s, was contested throughout the ’60s and made permanent following Ford’s loss in 1976. The folks who orchestrated Goldwater’s nomination started the dominoes falling. (Ike was a squishy liberal, donchano.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frank Wilhoit

      Kevin (like so many) does not get that it is bottom-up, not top-down. Thought experiment: shut Fox down. Does the noise stop, for even one day? No, it does not. Other, worse providers immediately step into the gap. The problem is the demand.

      Today’s Fox audience were the hippies. The fact that they were, coincidentally, right about Vietnam blinded us all to the fact that they were otherwise merely paranoid. And they are still paranoid today.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      I read this the other day and I don’t think it’s a deep enough analysis. Fox News exists to tell a bunch of dumb people what Arlie Russell Hothschild calls their “deep story”, the narrative they feel to be true. That deep story would exist without Fox News, even if they didn’t have a single media outlet so intent on packaging it tidily for constant consumption.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      @trollhattan: made permanent being the operative words. When I was in college, we laughed at those sorts of people. Now they are pretty close to being completely victorious,

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Yeesh.

      August 1, 2021 at 6:00 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Tennessee state Rep. David Byrd (R), “who went from unmasked gatherings with fellow legislators to being placed on ventilator days later,” has “emerged with a message for constituents after a harrowing eight-month experience with long-haul covid-19: Take the coronavirus seriously,” the Washington Post reports.

      Byrd “described an ordeal that included 55 days on a ventilator in which covid-19 ravaged his memory, his muscles and his organs — it led to him having a liver transplant in June; his condition was so grave that his family at least once began planning for his funeral.”

      Heard in a discussion of Covid among medical experts yesterday that somebody with Covid in the ICU can lose up to 1 kilogram of muscle mass/day. Boggling.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      Today’s Fox audience were the hippies.

      Someone once wrote that there were a ton of “normies” during the Vietnam War, who didn’t support the protests, and spent their time drinking, smoking good weed, and trying to rape girls.  That, in short, a lot of hippies weren’t progressive at all, just growing their hair out b/c it was the fashion.  And lots didn’t even do that.  Maybe that’s who ended up as Fox News viewers.  I mean, I came of age with RaYgUn, and it was traumatizing, led to me being progressive my entire life.  But clearly that’s not a life-arc shared with most of my generation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brendancalling

      Don’t get me started on angry.

      The delta variant practically guarantees that the August 9 border opening isn’t happening, and I won’t see my kid for another year.

      I just signed on for another year in wretched Vermont because the border was coming down. I can’t do another year like this here. I will have to break my lease, because this place is so depressing, lonesome, and awful during the winter.

      Im so fucking angry—and yes, especially at FOX because they have promoted covid denial and anti-vaccine disinformation. Frankly, I want to see Jeanine Pirro, Fucker Shitstain, and Klannity entubated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Somehow there’s never a connection between these spikes of white paranoia and any gains by Black people… but it’s there, every time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      It isn’t that another entity will fill Fox’s slot if Fox goes away.  Fox has perfected and weaponized agitprop.  I’ve heard so many stories of people, usually middle aged or older, who were normal, happy people until they started watching Fox all the time.  It turned them into angry paranoid hateful monsters.

      Possibly the theoretical other entity would simply hire the Foxlings who hammer and hone how the message is propagated, but even a few months of No-Fox might bring a lot of people back from the shadowlands they currently inhabit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @CaseyL: I think Kevin knows all this.  He’s not pointing at the literal corporate entity that is Fox News, but rather the people, methods, and contracts/relationships, that constitute Fox News.  It is -that-, that needs to be destroyed, for us to survive as a country.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JaySinWa

      @Baud: We can a least hope that his new liver will sustain him in trying to save other’s lives and help prevent some of the collateral damage anti-vaxxers are strewing in their wake.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @trollhattan@Suzanne: Having made this same point many times at KD’s site, I absolutely concur that Fox exploited a long-developed and already very ripe market, and that others would at least TRY to pick up the pieces if somehow they vanished from the Earth, but there is a feedback effect: Fox exploits the resentments and beliefs and narratives of its audience, but it also feeds and reinforces them.

      I think KD’s point is that if Fox were weakened or destroyed, that loop also would be weakened, and so would the firmness and energy of the underlying beliefs.  IOW, it’s not just a “believe” or “don’t believe”; it’s a matter of degree, and Fox is THE main amplifier.  Weaken it, and the whole structure is weakened.

      All of which is very nice diagnosis and prescription, but HOW exactly this is to be accomplished is still an open question…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      billcinsd

      For the past 20 years the fight between liberals and conservatives has been razor close

      Has it been razor close? Maybe electorally since the Dems have to win by like 3% to achieve electoral victory, but by total votes the Dems are the usual relatively easy choice

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @CaseyL:

      even a few months of No-Fox might bring a lot of people back from the shadowlands they currently inhabit. 

      I kinda think of it like I think of soap. Washing your hands with (regular, not antibacterial) soap doesn’t actually kill bacteria, but the friction from rubbing your hands together and the soap lipids break up the bacterial colony so it can’t spread. It’s more dangerous when it’s organized. Fox News “organized” a lot of existing bad feelings of hostility, fear, and unfairness into a political story.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh
      A read through the list of Newscorp properties is a sobering experience. Rupert own so very, very, very many papers, stations, networks…more than even he could name.

      Breaking that thing up would be helpful, regardless of who ended up with the various bits.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TeezySkeezy

      @bbleh:
      This was very insightful. Marketing and propaganda exist for reason, and have for a long time. Weird not to give them any credit for present circumstances.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PaulB

      For me, my dislike of the Republican Party’s direction really began with the 1992 George H. W. Bush nominating convention. Specifically, I was profoundly disturbed by the speeches from Pat Buchanan and Pat Robertson. And even more disturbed that nobody from the Republican Party was disavowing those speeches. It’s been downhill ever since and I have seen no sign that they have reached, or will reach, the bottom.

      You can trace this back even further to Barry Goldwater, to Nixon’s “Southern Strategy,” to George Wallace, to the Moral Majority, to Rush Limbaugh, to Newt Gingrich, and to quite a few other touchpoints along the way.

      In other words, I don’t really buy Kevin’s thesis.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gvg

      @bbleh: breaking that cable special deal for fox so that it is always in your package and we always pay fox would probably help.

      Cable cutting may break that cycle. YouTube and Facebook would be the follow up problem.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      (Haven’t read the Drum piece.)

      Fox News is a corporation (owned by Fox Corporation which claimed nearly $1B in losses in 2020). Corporate laws are human constructs and can be changed. “Corporations are People” and “Money is Speech” are not laws of physics, either. We can change the emphasis away from accumulated capital to “promoting the general welfare for ourselves and our posterity”…

      We’re not doomed.

      Politics has gone in cycles in the past, and the fascists often gain more power after economic upheavals. But we can fight them off.

      Corporate governance can be made accountable. The Murdoch’s family trust owns 39.6% of the voting shares in Fox Corp. What about the other 60%? Where are the owners demanding changes in the management and operations? When other bad actors have as much power as Fox News, we can go after them too.

      As Asimov’s famous quote reminds us, Americans have always had a streak of wanting to stick it to people who actually know what they’re talking about. What’s different now is that a major political party realizes that their core beliefs are never going to be popular with the majority again, so they can only retain power by easily and cheaply riling up the modern know-nothings via Fox News and the other Murdoch properties and by breaking our democracy. We can and should fight back by looking at the systems that they’ve built to get where they are today, and reforming or dismantling them as appropriate.

      How?

      Beats me.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @TeezySkeezy: It’s not about “not giving them credit”, it’s more about acknowledging that the racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia, etc that underlies the “deep story” that Fox’s viewers continue to swim in existed before Fox and will continue after.

      I agree that Fox News sucks and that if it went into the dustbin of history, that would be a good thing. I just think Drum was a bit facile here.

      I mean, I’m more pissed at the right wing than I was in, say, 2004, and I wasn’t reading Balloon Juice in 2004, but Balloon Juice didn’t make me angrier. The right wing being even worse made me angrier.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      There has always been a strain of intolerant know-nothingism in the Republican party. In 1860, the American (“Know Nothing”) Party dissolved, and it’s large northern component joined the new Republican Party. Anti-immigrant, anti-Catholic, anti-labor, and isolationist, this side of the party has retarded American progress since 1876. In the 1950’s, they called themselves Taft Republicans. Dean Acheson, Harry Truman’s Secretary of State, called them “The Primitives.”

      This wing achieved dominance over the Eisenhower/Ford side of the Republican party through the Southern political realignment of the 1970’s and 80’s, precipitated by the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts. The Primitives locked arms with the Klan, and now this unholy alliance calls the shots in the party.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      So, I linked to this the other day, and will do so again.

      It’s a youtube video, an hour long, but very good. Don’t let the title put you off, watch it through – it’s not really about what the title says.

      The general thesis is that people are scared and overwhelmed with the changes to society and the challenges we face. So much so that some people (not always conservatives) try to ‘unlearn’ the complexity of the world and substitute a simpler version. QAnon might seem bewilderingly complex, but it’s actually quite simple – everything is the fault of liberals. Covid, Trump losing the election, transgender rights, climate change, cops shooting innocent people, the decline of faith in the US – all of it. And so the things that people are most afraid of, most overwhelmed with manifest in specific conspiracy theories. The reason why Democrats aren’t succumbing to this in the same way is that we are facing fewer problems. We’re winning the culture war. We’re winning the policy war. We have more emotional bandwidth to deal with Covid and climate change and systemic racism.

      It’s not that they don’t believe in science, it’s that they don’t have the emotional capacity to face up to what science is telling us. And I get that. I *really* get that. Now, the fact that the GOP and conservative media are exploiting that is what drives it up to a crisis point.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      @Suzanne:

      Think about the KKK. It was strong without TV. Did it build that because of radio? Did it build that because of word of mouth? Were you questioning the scenes in The Blues Brothers (which came out 41 yrs ago) of the Illinois Nazi’s?

      Faux news dressed up the concepts of very conservative politics, which has been around way before the founding of this country. The constant broadcasting of those concepts is intended to structuralize the mental gymnastics required to be a massive racist in modern society. It has given a modern outlet to the concept that life would be better if only…….. something, something, somebody is robbing you of what you think you deserve – IOW modernizing centuries old racism.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Suzanne:

      Fox News “organized” a lot of existing bad feelings of hostility, fear, and unfairness into a political story.

      Absolutely this.

      The nuts and bolts were already there, faux news is the dressed up  power tool to replace the previous hand tools used for the job prior.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ruckus

      @Another Scott:

      Overwhelm them?

      Gvg above you has one of the answers. How many are paying for something they specifically do not want – faux news. Take that buying power away from them and see how those loses mount up.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Ruckus: It underscores for me how important narratives are to our understanding of the world. And in some ways, they’re totally false. One likely pretty accurate way of looking at life is that stuff happens, then some other stuff happens, then more stuff happens, then we die, which is just more stuff happening. And most of it isn’t linked together. It just happens, and the most accurate accounting of it would be a catalog, but that’s not how we conceive of things.

      You can work hard and not get rich, but that’s not the narrative. You can eat healthful food and exercise and still die young, but that isn’t the narrative. I haven’t yet watched the video Martin linked to, but I suspect that it notes that we simple humans cling to narrative/causation because it is simple and understandable, and because it appeals to a sense of justice to want to see good outcomes for good inputs.

      The Fox masterminds are really good at exploiting this.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.