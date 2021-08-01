Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 31 – August 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 31 – August 1

by

Tino, a 9-year old tiger, and Hari, a 12-year old, were tested for coronavirus after both showed flu-like symptoms, had trouble breathing and lost their appetite, the statement said…

“When the animals started to show symptoms, the Ragunan zoo was already closed due to emergency mobility restrictions,” Suzi said, referring to the Jakarta zoo.

She added that none of the caretakers and workers had tested positive with coronavirus around the time the animals were infected.

Indonesia has suffered the worst coronavirus infection in Southeast Asia with over 3.4 million infections and more than 94,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.


Apparently the two had finished their competitions, and were on their way out of Japan anyway. Suspect there will be more such ‘rule breakers’ as other exiting athletes decide to take one last chance at sightseeing…

Takaya told a briefing on Saturday that an unnamed person or people had had their accreditation revoked, but did not give further details.

However, the Georgian Olympic Committee later confirmed that two of its athletes – both judoka – were no longer allowed on Olympic premises.

They added the pair had already left Japan after finishing their events, in line with rules which state athletes must leave the country within 48 hours of competing.

A Georgian official told AFP news agency that silver medallists Vazha Margvelashvili, 27 and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, 29, had left the compound to meet “one of their good acquaintances” who lives in Japan…

“No-one stopped them at the exit, so they thought that they could go outside. They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period.”

The medals won by the pair were among four for Georgia’s judoka at the Games, including another silver and a gold.

ICYMI: Still a bad idea to drink livestock wormer…

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Hundreds of black-clad Malaysian youth have rallied in central Kuala Lumpur to demand the resignation of the prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as new cases soared in a surge that has also become a political crisis.

      Fight the power, Amir, and stay safe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Where is the lie

      🎶You have Delta, and you’re an anti-vaxxer asshole! The way to really fuck us all again!🎶

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      It has to be said, Muhyiddin Yassin’s position as PM leading a hastily patched together coalition was always a weak one. He has not helped himself by his missteps in recent days, especially revoking the emergency ordinances without telling anyone. But if he and his government do resign, there is going to be a cage match for control of the Government among a number of political eminences, and that’s a terrible way to pick a national leader.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Delta variant has caused a third COVID-19 surge in Texas, with the highest hospitalization numbers since March. The Houston region alone had more COVID-19 patients admitted than 47 states.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/31 China reported 53 new domestic confirmed & 25 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild, 2 Burmese & 1 Chinese nationals), all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, all persons already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 63 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 14 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 12 mild & 2 moderate). 16 mild cases worsened to moderate condition & 1 serious case improved to moderate. There currently are 204 domestic confirmed (83 mild, 114 moderate & 7 serious) cases in the city. Of the 204 infected persons, 174 are at Jiangning District, 11 at Lishui District, 4 each at Jianye, Gulou & Yuhuatai Districts, 3 at Qinhuai District, 2 at Gaochun District, & 1 each at Xuanwu & Qixia Districts. 93 of the positive cases were identified while under centralized quarantine, 36 while under home quarantine, 48 during screening of individual/groups deemed at risk of exposure, 12 at fever clinics after developing symptoms & 15 from city-wide mass screening. The Lukou Sub-District remains High Risk. 2 areas, 15 residential compounds, 6 buildings & 7 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 12 new domestic confirmed cases (4 mild & 8 moderate), all traced close contacts & part of the poker parlors cluster. There currently are 28 domestic confirmed cases (9 mild & 19 moderate) in the city. 1 area, 1 residential compound, 1 village, 1 building & a community have been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 areas, 2 residential compounds, 1 village, 1 building & a community are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Huai’an reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild). There currently are 7 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province for a company outing during 7/22 – 7/25. 1 residential building has been elevated to Medium Risk. 3 residential buildings & a village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suqian did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 dormitory has been elevated to Medium Risk. A dormitory & a residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Wuxi did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

      Anhui Province

      • He County did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who returned from Nanjing.
      • Wuhu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who had returned from Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province

      • Shenyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traced to transmission chain originating from the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

      Guangdong Province

      • Zhongshan in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person had returned from Nanjing.
      • Zhuhai did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who had flown back from Nanjing.

      Hunan Province

      • Changde reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact of the domestic asymptomatic case reported on 7/28 (& under centralized quarantine since then), having gone on the same boat cruise with that case (as well as the 3 confirmed cases reported by Chengdu in Sichuan Province on 7/27) on 7/24. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • Xiangtan reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed case reported on 7/30, having gone on the same boat cruise at Changde that became a super-spreading event. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomati cases in the city, both having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Changsha reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a close contact of the 2 domestic confirmed cases reported in Beijing, who had dinner w/ the party on 7/25. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 2 close contacts of domestic confirmed cases in Beijing. 2 residential compounds & a residential building remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yiyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 7/29. There currently are 11 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & 4 are their close contacts. 4 residential compounds remain Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 2 new domestic confirmed 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all found via city-wide mass screening. There currently are 7 domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomaticcases in the city, 5 of whom are employees at the same travel agency. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • Xiangxi Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contact of the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province

      • Mianyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is currently 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 factory remains at Medium Risk.
      • Luzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both had traveled to Shanghai, but w/ viral genomic sequence highly identical to the outbreak in Nanjing.
      • Yibin did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic confirmed case (moderate) in the city, a traced close contact of the case reported by Luzhou,  who had also returned from Shanghai on the same flight. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Chengdu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traced to the secondary outbreak at Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province. A residential building has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds & a residential building are at Medium Risk.

      Henan Province

      • Zhengzhou reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 20 new domestic asymptomatic cases, r vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, the rest are their close contacts. The hospital been designated for treating imported cases. It is still unknown how the breach occurred, given that hospital staff are tested weekly, & most of them should have been fully vaccinated. The size of the nosocomial cluster explains the extraordinary reaction by the municipal authorities yesterday. W/ the outbreak coming on the heels of massive flooding caused by torrential rain (200 mm of precipitation in 1 hr at peak), the city is experiencing some terrible luck. 1 community remains at High Risk & 3 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu reported 1 new domestic confirmed case today (will be included in tomorrow’s data dump), a person who had acted as caretaker for a family member who was under in-patient care at the #6 hospital at Zhengzhou. 1 residential compound, 1 community & a shopping mall have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Chongqing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are currently 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province from 7/21 – 7/24. Neither have travel history to any of the places w/ outbreaks, or established contact w/ known positive cases.

      Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, a couple who had  traveled to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province during 7/20 – 7/25.

      Xiamen in Fujian Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts of the cluster reported on 7/30, a housekeeper for the family & her spouse. 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases, all of whom are close contacts of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported on 7/30. The municipal health authorities have confirmed that the cluster is of the Delta Variant, but unrelated to the outbreak originating from Nanjing. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Huanggang in Hubei Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contact of the cluster reported by Huai’an in Jiangsu Province, having taken the same train. 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Yantai in Shandong Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), a person who had flown through Nanjing Airport on 7/15 & 7/19, for travel to Guilin in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region.

      Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a person who had traveled from Changde in Hunan Province on 7/28, & a traced close contact w/ the boat cruise super-spreading event there. The case has been under centralized quarantine since 7/29.

      Haikou in Hainan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild) today, which will be included in tomorrow’s data dump. The case had traveled to Jingzhou in Hubei Province in the 2nd half of Jul., & path intersected w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing to Zhangjiajie at Jingzhou high speed rail station (the party from had taken bus from Zhangjiajie to Jingzhou before taking high speed rail home). It must have been casual contact, since the parties did not know each other. The case at Haikou read about the case reported by Huanggang in Hubei Province, felt that their paths might have intersected, & had the presence of mind to be tested voluntarily.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/31, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases, 12 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 7 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Thailand & 1 each from Senegal (via Paris CdG) & Costa Rica (via Frankfurt); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese national each returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG) & 1 from Gambia (via Dakar & Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 2 confirmed cases, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no further information released
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Zambia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Fiji; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Canada & a foreign national coming from South Korea
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the Sudan; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Cameroon, Nigeria & the UAE
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Columbia (via Frankfurt )
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Netherlands
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia 
      • Longyan in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar; the case contracted COVID-19 in Myanmar in Dec. 2020, arrived at Yunnan Province via land border crossing on 6/25 & passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, also tested negative after returning to Longyan, positive on 7/30 & negative again on 7/31
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Japanese national coming from Japan

      Overall in China, 24 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 715 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,022 active confirmed cases in the country (670 imported), 25 in serious condition (17 imported), 433 asymptomatic cases (386 imported), 2 suspect cases (all imported). 24,257 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/31, 1,652.819M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 15.424M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/1, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      With the rapidly escalating Delta Variant outbreak (geographically, if not yet in case count) across 15 provinces in China, many provincial & municipal authorities have issue guidance asking residents to refrain from traveling out of city or province, unless absolutely necessary. Large scale gatherings, including the summer extracurricular classes that are popular with students (or at least their parents), are halted in any jurisdictions w/ positive cases. Tourist sites in jurisdictions w/ positive cases, or even where transmission is suspected to have taken place, are also shut. All of these measures essentially have cut short the summer travel season, & will hit tourist dependent service & transportation industries hard.

      When the Chinese government forecasted 6.5% growth for 2021, when the global consensus (WB, IMF, private financial institutions, etc.) was ~ 8.5%, people wondered if the Chinese government was purposely setting a low bar to clear. Perhaps they were concerned about COVID-19 throwing more surprises at the world, impact economic recoveries around the world & causing complications domestically.

      Wuhan municipal government has issued guidance that all residential compounds & business are to resume temperature scans & checking health codes, property management are to disinfect public spaces in residential compounds 3 times a day, all gatherings > 100 persons are banned.

      I have been staying at Enshi Prefecture in the mountainous western part of Hubei Province for the past. My in-laws have a small apartment in a complex developed by a local village, catering to middle class residents from Wuhan & surrounding cities in the plains, as summer retreats to escape from the oppressive heat. It is a 10 min drive from the nearest rural township & 1 hr drive from the nearest regional city (really just a large township). When I got here a week ago, nobody wore masks, COVID-19 is the farthest from anyone’s mind. This was when the Nanjing outbreak was first reported. The area has not registered a single positive case through the entire course of the pandemic, including during the 1st wave in winter/spring 2020. A week later, as we were driving through the rural township to go to the high speed rail station at the nearest regional city, masking rate suddenly leaped to ~ 50%, though most of the elders did not. When we visited the tri-daily country fair in the township yesterday, a loudspeaker repeated messages urging people to get their vaccine shots at the local clinic & hospital. The fair attracts buyers & sellers from the surrounding villages. After I got home in Wuhan, the residential compound property management is blaring pandemic awareness messages on the compound’s PA system. This has not happened in over a year.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:
      I haven’t been near Masjid Jamek LRT station since before the pandemic. But there were no reports of violence. The protest itself was quite orderly and well-policed. And the march to Dataran Merdeka was literally just around the corner. The cops’ only real beef is that the organisers didn’t get a permit.

      Reply

