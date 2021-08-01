Where is the lie pic.twitter.com/4jrbrLQeSa — Sonia Rao (@misssoniarao) July 31, 2021





Notable: Less than 0.004% of those fully vaccinated experienced a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization, and less than 0.001% have died from the disease, according to the latest CDC data. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 31, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 rose +44.4% from a week ago, to their highest level since February 17. pic.twitter.com/VVeRibJNOd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 1, 2021

I am convinced that at this stage of the pandemic, misleading and irresponsible headlines from otherwise reputable news outlets are a major source of damaging misinformation. — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) July 31, 2021

And those headlines are increasingly misinformative. It's one thing to be undercut by targeted disinformation. When our trusted media institutions become part of the problem, we're in far more trouble. — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) July 31, 2021

The US had +101,098 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since February 12, bringing the total to nearly 35.7 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 76,995 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/RtU1prEdDt — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 1, 2021

In the meantime, here is the latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq showing where COVID-19 has been spreading most rapidly in the US, over the past week. pic.twitter.com/csmWpTEhGR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 1, 2021

Now try to imagine this COVID situation if Trump had been reelected. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 1, 2021

Nate Silver put up a poll showing vaccinated people being more concerned than unvaccinated people and every pundit laughed and laughed at those dumb lemmings. — Esoteric Geoff (@agraybee) July 31, 2021

======

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands https://t.co/lJVPI67A0d pic.twitter.com/qbg1G6JtHD — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2021

India reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours – health ministry https://t.co/5dU5SDdn9R pic.twitter.com/apvypdMkfs — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2021

Sumatran tigers at Jakarta zoo recovering from coronavirus https://t.co/Jdp7URSp75 pic.twitter.com/glmDu7YlA8 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2021

… Tino, a 9-year old tiger, and Hari, a 12-year old, were tested for coronavirus after both showed flu-like symptoms, had trouble breathing and lost their appetite, the statement said… “When the animals started to show symptoms, the Ragunan zoo was already closed due to emergency mobility restrictions,” Suzi said, referring to the Jakarta zoo. She added that none of the caretakers and workers had tested positive with coronavirus around the time the animals were infected. Indonesia has suffered the worst coronavirus infection in Southeast Asia with over 3.4 million infections and more than 94,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hundreds of black-clad Malaysian youth have rallied in central Kuala Lumpur to demand the resignation of the prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as new cases soared in a surge that has also become a political crisis. https://t.co/iGQmkYwSaB — The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2021

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259. https://t.co/cfQ14NwDlC — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) August 1, 2021

Georgia athletes removed from Tokyo Games after sightseeing trip https://t.co/v0uZBZUOII — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 31, 2021



Apparently the two had finished their competitions, and were on their way out of Japan anyway. Suspect there will be more such ‘rule breakers’ as other exiting athletes decide to take one last chance at sightseeing…

… Takaya told a briefing on Saturday that an unnamed person or people had had their accreditation revoked, but did not give further details. However, the Georgian Olympic Committee later confirmed that two of its athletes – both judoka – were no longer allowed on Olympic premises. They added the pair had already left Japan after finishing their events, in line with rules which state athletes must leave the country within 48 hours of competing. A Georgian official told AFP news agency that silver medallists Vazha Margvelashvili, 27 and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, 29, had left the compound to meet “one of their good acquaintances” who lives in Japan… “No-one stopped them at the exit, so they thought that they could go outside. They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period.” The medals won by the pair were among four for Georgia’s judoka at the Games, including another silver and a gold.

Cambodia to mix vaccines as booster shots to fight COVID https://t.co/eBD0xg2QRW pic.twitter.com/TkSQFathGz — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2021

Australia's third largest city Brisbane lockdown after Delta variant cases https://t.co/3ygTtjtYZj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 31, 2021

Germany’s government plans to stop covering the cost of rapid coronavirus tests, according to the health ministry. Some government officials favor this shift to incentivize vaccination, saying unvaccinated individuals should bear the costs. https://t.co/HDCFTl56is — The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2021

Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass by marching through Paris and other French cities. Most demonstrations were peaceful but some in Paris clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas. https://t.co/CnE3e6NGpX — The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2021

A rise in deaths and an increasing scarcity of hospital beds is finally making a reluctant population seek out COVID-19 vaccinations in West Africa. The arrival of more vaccine doses is also offering light at the end of the tunnel. @carleypetesch https://t.co/JRBRamMRqo — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 31, 2021

B.1.621, a variant 1st detected in Colombia, is a concern in S. America. It has been detected in Florida causing coronavirus infections in a significant number of cases. B.1.621 is so new, it has not yet been given a Greek letter designation. Read the thread below by @pcr_guy https://t.co/ZX41D7WgPn pic.twitter.com/BD8pIsD8n9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 31, 2021

======

ICYMI: Still a bad idea to drink livestock wormer…

This what the FDA says about using ivermectin, especially veterinary ivermectin (see link), which internet randos are promoting as if they're on ivermectin's payroll. Vet ivermectin is used as a horse de-wormer & to prevent heartworm in dogs. Caveat emptor https://t.co/WsBLzZbH9y — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 31, 2021

======

Florida coronavirus cases jump 50%, continuing a 6-week surge that's responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally & becoming the outbreak's epicenter. Long lines have resumed at drive-thru testing sites https://t.co/riwgddtC1P — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 1, 2021

Texas just passed New York in COVID-19 deaths, despite once trailing by 29,000. Here's how. https://t.co/V8wN48DGvP — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 30, 2021

(no) shot, chaser pic.twitter.com/6zgyM6Z7kM — Fred Will Not Go To Space Today (@LesserFrederick) July 29, 2021

Why bury this 8 paragraphs down out of a headline this alarming, @NYT? “…no deaths were reported, and only seven people were hospitalized.” https://t.co/b39N5cSqp5 — Ed Meagher (@EdCNN) August 1, 2021