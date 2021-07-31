Well said, Mr. Future Speaker. https://t.co/drhzvehhfL
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) July 30, 2021
Biden: "It is clear that if everybody is vaccinated, the existing vaccines work to prevent death, serious illness, and hospitalization. Okay? So if tomorrow I could wave a wand and every American is vaccinated, in fact we would be out of the woods." pic.twitter.com/VD1xFifbqd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021
AP-NORC poll: 6 in 10 Democrats say they’re optimistic about their party’s future, including similar majorities of liberals and of moderates and conservatives. Democrats also nearly universally approve of Biden. https://t.co/gREQcnaHNW pic.twitter.com/x3jlIByDtk
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2021
NEW — Khizr Khan has been nominated by Biden to serve as Appointee for Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom
— Sam Stein (@samstein) July 30, 2021
Absolutely unthinkable a decade ago. You love to see it. https://t.co/oqBeCeQ2j1
— zeddy (@Zeddary) July 30, 2021
Elsewhere… Friday doc dump:
Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he had urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was ‘corrupt’ https://t.co/kVTSpMe9pF pic.twitter.com/aHew8eAfBc
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings