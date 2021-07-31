Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog goes to 11…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Han shot first.

Verified, but limited!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Incremental Progress

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Incremental Progress

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Elsewhere… Friday doc dump:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hueyplong
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Leto
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • zhena gogolia
  • Zinsky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Dan [email protected]
      Who’s going to tell her?

      Elise Stefanick

      Today’s anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject socialist healthcare schemes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      They really just compete to be the worst people on the face of the earth, don’t they? They all need to take a trip to a Montana fly-fishing shop so Dan Bailey can tell them what’s what.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Yet another fine band name.

      ;)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Alexandria [email protected]
      When you accidentally let your billionaire funder-talk slip out on TV, you say things like “a healthy ruling class”

      Justin Baragona
      @justinbaragona
      · Jul 29
      JD Vance says that the country is run by “childless cat ladies” who don’t have a “direct stake in it,” specifically naming Pete Buttigieg and AOC.

      “If we want a healthy ruling class, we should support more people who actually have kids.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      So I’ve had Moderna and Pfizer, both cycles. Shooting for the trifecta with a J&J jab.

      This is because I’m back in filthy courthouses with stupid unvaxxed people, forced to do so by too many judges in too many rural circuits who rule as if it is a personal fiefdom in accordance with the prejudices of ignorant hilljacks as they ignore the Chief Justice on opening and safety. Did I mention that our completely retarded (and no nicer word should be applied) legislooters have stripped Andy Beshear’s ability to address the pandemic?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Will report on the trackers, the 5G and Magneto power that’s sure to emerge this time.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      I saw an interesting article in Politico, titled “Crypto currency industry fears big hit in infrastructure bill.” Language in the bill mandates that trades in Bitcoin and assets  be subject to the same reporting requirements as stocks and other assets. Industry advocates are crying foul:

            Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Digital Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview….” The idea of shoving this into a congressional mandate or as a revenue generator for something completely unrelated, is not the preferred way or the right way to get the best policy.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Zinsky

      Given the recent disclosures about Trump pressuring the DOJ to declare the 2020 election “corrupt”, Trump’s recorded phone calls to Georgia’s Raffensperger and the assclown 🤡 in Arizona to change the election results, and his utter dereliction of duty from 11/6/20 to 1/20/21, I hope House Democrats impeach the slimeball a third time via the process outlined in the Constitution (nothing says it has to be a sitting President) and charge him criminally with election fraud!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      germy

      Priorities:

      LAS VEGAS (AP) – U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada had three surgeries and an outpatient procedure over the past 10 months for cancerous tumors on his kidneys and a cancerous spot in his esophagus, the Republican congressman disclosed Friday.

      Amodei told The Associated Press that he did not reveal the cancer when he first learned of it last September or his surgery before the November election because he didn’t want it to be used against him in his reelection campaign.

      The 63-year-old Republican said if someone had asked him about it at the time, he would have truthfully answered about his condition and said of his hospital stays, “I didn’t check in under aliases or anything else.”

      But, he said, “there’s no way I’m going to go out and volunteer it in an election cycle.”

      https://wnyt.com/politics/nevada-rep-amodei-discloses-cancer-on-kidneys-esophagus/6190333/?cat=10104

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Leto

      @Geminid:  Wonder how Perianne thought we should’ve handled a “currency” that has no value and is basically only used for the drug trade, arm sales, and human trafficking? Wanker.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @hueyplong: This is like how the Corporate Transparency Act, mandating disclosure of the real owners of shell companies, was attached to the defense authorization act during the lame duck session. Congress easily overrode trump’s veto of the bill. A writer from Forbes Magazine called the CTA the most significant anti-corruption legislation in decades. New York Representative Carolyn Maloney was a key sponsor..

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.