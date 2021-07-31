Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Pop Culture & Otherwise

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Pop Culture & Otherwise

The movie I’m looking forward to is The Green Knight, but not until I can watch it at home. Any of you braver Jackals seen it yet?

Sportsball-adjacent:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner to help advance social responsibility efforts across the continent, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday.

Obama will have a minority equity stake in the new venture, which over time he intends to use to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa.

“By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people,” Obama said in a news release…

And from the faunasphere…

… [Bird ecologist Richard] Major has been studying Australian birds for almost 40 years. A few years back, he began noticing something peculiar in Sydney: cockatoos that were eating out of someone’s open trash bin.

“I wasn’t really expecting cockatoos to be rubbish bin feeders,” he said. “They’re not something like ibis or crows that are scavengers. These are good, self-respecting seed-eaters — or at least plant-eaters.”…

“The thing that really got me was when I saw a cockatoo fly up from a rubbish bin, sit on a electricity wire, holding a chicken drumstick in its foot,” he says, explaining that a cockatoo can perch on one leg and hold its food in another. “Here it was, just munching on a drumstick, and I thought, ‘Oh god, this is verging on cannibalism.’ Certainly once cockatoos start eating meat, we’re done for.”

He’d just assumed that those bins were already open and overflowing — nothing clever about that. But Major later began observing several of the birds actually opening the bins themselves, and now he was intrigued. If this behavior spreads, he thought, “There’ll be cockatoos opening bins all over the place and they’ll have this endless supply of rubbish.” A cockatoo smorgasbord…

A team of scientists — including John Martin, Sonja Wild, Jana K. Hörsch and Lucy Aplin — joined Klump and Major to figure out what was going on with these clever cockatoos. They started by sending surveys out to different suburbs in Sydney to ask people if they had noticed the big white parrots opening up their trash bins and, if they had, when they first saw it. The survey results showed that over two years, the number of trash-raiding cockatoo sightings had increased from just three suburbs to 44, indicating that the birds were learning from each other. A culture of trash can break-ins was radiating out from the birds who first figured it out…

    1. 1.

      HarlequinGnoll

      My personal preferred movie watching time and day of week combo already was technically social distancing.

    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      Big week comes to a close. Condo closed on, car picked up and purchased. Now I need to actively think of things to do with the car now that we have one. It’s the first time I have ever purchased a car, at the ripe young age of 35, but I did not know how slow things go. I paid for the car with all cash, and it still took me nearly 2 hours to get out of the dealership (I assumed most extra time went to the financing aspects). I do wish that my parking spot was less cumbersome to park in…definitely requires delicate maneuvering, but in Manhattan, you take what you can get, not necessarily what you want.

      End of July already…kind of crazy. This year has veritably flown by compared with what felt like the slow-motion car crash of 2020.

    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Richard Guhl: Thus proving that the cockatoo has more smarts than the average GOP voter.

      Dunno — prying open trashbins to feast on garbage sounds a lot like the template for QAnon…

    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      Asking again, since this passed unnoticed the other day. Is The Hobbit really terrible? I’m running out of Richard Armitage viewing.

    11. 11.

      Steeplejack

      Where’s Omnes? I believe he has a notification set for A Fistful of Dollars, which just started on TCM. To be followed by For a Few Dollars More at 10:00 EDT.

    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Tehanu:

      Okay. Maybe I can fast forward through boring parts. I love Martin Freeman too.

    13. 13.

      WereBear

      I’m never astonished when science discovers that Animal X is actually more social, communicative, and smarter than commonly thought.

      Isn’t that what evolution is about? We came from somewhere, didn’t we?

    15. 15.

      TheOtherHank

      @zhena gogolia: have you read the book? If so it will seem weird since they expanded a short book obviously meant as a children’s story into three 2+ hour movies. There are new characters, new subplots, characters from Lord of the Rings making cameos, etc…

    16. 16.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @zhena gogolia: If you are expecting it to stick close to the spirit and content of the original novel, you’ll be disappointed.

      But on its own as a fantasy trilogy, I thought it was enjoyable enough. An excuse to spend a few more hours in Middle Earth after seeing Lord of the Rings. And Martin Freeman is very enjoyable as someone else said.

    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @trollhattan: Will note that a nickname for bald eagles in Alaska is “dumpster chickens” because of their dining habits near civilization.

      Well, but everybody knows bald eagles are scavengers (& bullies, who steal fish from smaller birds) — that’s why Ben Franklin was furious about the bald eagle being chosen as a symbol for the new United States!

    19. 19.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @WereBear: ​

      One of my all time favorite non-fiction books is Are We Smart Enough To Know How Smart Animals Are, by Frans de Waal. He is an expert and a pioneer in the field of animal cognition, and he’s got plenty of convincing examples, not just among primates.

      He spends some time talking about how desperately science has been over the centuries to deny that there’s such a thing as “animal cognition”, to somehow define what it means to be human in a way that no other species can fit the definition (e.g. humans are tool users). Every time somebody finds an animal counterexample, these people scramble for a new human-exclusive definition.

    20. 20.

      pat

      Hmm, any chance the cockatoos can evolve back into dinosaurs?  That would be awesome.  They can take over the over-heated planet when all the hoomans are gone.

      Hey, why not?

    21. 21.

      Major Major Major Major

      a friend of mine described the trailer as being for “Christopher Nolan’s Dune” and I just can’t stop thinking about it that way. I’ll still see it, of course, but I’m prepared to be disappoint.

    22. 22.

      StevEagle

      Just saw The Green Knight and it’s f-in great. First movie in a theater in 18 months and definitely worth it! I get wanting to see it at home, but this is definitely one worth seeing in theaters. It just looks incredible and the sound design is also very nice. 

    24. 24.

      frosty

      @PsiFighter37: Congratulations on the wheels. I was 21 when I got my first and it was a disaster: a used Alfa Romeo Duetto Spider. The ones I bought in my 30s were much better!

      ETA: “used” means worn out. Main bearings in the engine were shot, carbs needed rebuilding, two blown head gaskets, etc etc.

    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @Anne Laurie:

      Yeah, they certainly will snag the easiest calories available. They do hunt, too. My favorite sequence on a camera forum I frequent is of a bald eagle going completely underwater and reappearing clutching a flounder. Had no idea they’d do anything more than grab surface-swimming fish.

      Golden eagles are certified bad-asses.

    27. 27.

      Major Major Major Major

      @WereBear: we’re basically emerging from a weird ~100 year dark age where scientists decided that all non-human animals were automatons. The evolution of sentience and knowing is fascinating, so it’s too bad we decided to set ourselves back for a while.

      ETA highly recommend the book Other Minds

    28. 28.

      pat

      Why are the women playing beach volleyball wearing G-strings?
      And yes I know that the Norwegians were fined when they wore actually, you know, shorts. Go Norway!

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @frosty:

      Hah! A buddy had a pristine Duetto Spider–identical to The Graduate Alfa–that he sold to fund his septic tank install. Decades of derision followed.

      He recently spotted an auction of its twin and the car remained unsold when the $90k top bid had not met reserve. Sheesh.

    33. 33.

      frosty

      @trollhattan: ​
        In April off of the Channel Islands, I saw a bald eagle snatch a gull out of the water and fly off to the cliffs with it. The other gulls were trying to chase it away before it made its move.

    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Don’t Fauci Florida!

      The Associated Press @AP 
      BREAKING: Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to new federal health data. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus.

      The state reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since its first in March 2020. The state’s peak happened in mid-August 2020, when 1,266 people died over a seven-day period. Deaths usually follow increases in hospitalizations by a few weeks. […]

      Health officials on Friday announced that coronavirus cases in Florida had jumped 50% over the past week with COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state nearing last year’s peak.

    36. 36.

      RSA

      The survey results showed that over two years, the number of trash-raiding cockatoo sightings had increased from just three suburbs to 44, indicating that the birds were learning from each other. A culture of trash can break-ins was radiating out from the birds who first figured it out…

      How cool. There’s a centuries-long history of identifying some unique quality of human beings, something that distinguishes us from other animals, and it’s been claimed that culture is one of the these qualities. But it turns out that some animals (great apes, corvids, dolphins…) do have something that we could characterize as culture, which critically includes transmitting information between individuals and down through generations.

      Some years ago I published a paper in the animal cognition literature, on tool use, and I still remember one correction from a reviewer. I’d said something about a mother dolphin teaching her daughters how to use a sponge in a particular way (this was a big finding at the time), but that was not quite accurate: the mother dolphin would demonstrate the behavior, which the others learned and adopted. To animal cognition researchers, teaching and learning aren’t necessarily duals.

    38. 38.

      frosty

      @trollhattan: ​  Yep, mine was a ’67, same as the Graduate car. When the mechanic told me the 10psi oil pressure was because I basically had no main bearings we talked, and I swapped it for his TR-3. Not much more reliable but the parts cost 1/4 as much and I could do the work myself.​ 
      ETA: This isn’t Off Topic!! We mentioned a movie!​​

    40. 40.

      pat

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Well since they don’t have much in the way of tits, I guess they have to go for the buns.

      Can’t imagine landing in sand with that much skin exposed, but I guess they must be used to it….

    41. 41.

      MomSense

      @zhena gogolia:

      Have you watched The Stranger or Castlevania?

      The first Hobbit is ok.  The best scene is when they all meet at Bag-End at the beginning of the story.  It’s just a sweet scene.
      He has a large catalog of audio books. 😏

    42. 42.

      zhena gogolia

      @MomSense:

      I haven’t signed up for Netflix yet. I guess I’ll have to, since that seems to be where he is these days. I have never gotten into having books read to me, but he does have a good voice!

      We made it through Uncle Vanya, tonight we’re watching his Lynley episode, then there’s a Marple. The great thing is that my husband has heard me listening to so many YouTubes that he now does a quite creditable impression of RA’s voice, usually saying “in an Oxfordshire garden.”

      Oh, and I bought Robin Hood, but it’s pretty boring!

    43. 43.

      Urza

      @Major Major Major Major: The dialogue is just so far off the books.  Not just not using words from the books but being not what a character would say.  Talking about Paul’s premonotions before he ever took the spice.  Bene Gesserit talking to Paul as if he’s anything more than a young kid.  In the book there was no part of that other than the Gom Jabbar scene.  Cheney talking the way she does in the trailer is so far off the books.  If thats true in 30 seconds then its probably true the entire movie.

      Thopters and sand worms look good, the rest is way off the several dozen books in the expanded universe as well as the previous movies.  I will give them credit for showing the massive armies that were always implied but never really detailed in the books.

    45. 45.

      John Revolta

      I saw a study maybe 15? years ago where a certain kind of bird had learned to drink out of milk bottles on people’s porches, but the weird thing was that birds in Europe and England learned to do it at the same time- but these birds don’t communicate (i.e. fly across the Channel). I haven’t heard any more about it since then so I dunno if it led anywhere…………..

    46. 46.

      Ivan X

      I saw Pig today in a theater. Don’t think I would have got through it at home but I thought it was excellent.

    47. 47.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @StevEagle: & for the tradcaths, there is latin mass.

      sadly, they will be disappointed to see a hindoo cast as gawain, rather than a proud anglo-saxon.

    50. 50.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      I’ve never read any of the books and only could make it through a half hour of LOTR.

      Then you will hate it! I don’t care how much you love Richard Armitrage.

      He is in the last few seasons of MI-5. BritBox, I think. And he’s in Berlin Station (Epix channel on Prime).

    51. 51.

      MomSense

      @zhena gogolia:

      He was in the first season of Strike Back which I was able to watch on YouTube. He is excellent in it.

      Did you watch him in MI5 (Spooks)?  Good character for him until the script jumped the shark a bit at the end of his second season on the show.

    56. 56.

      MomSense

      @zhena gogolia:

      Ha!  I forgot he was Guy on that series.  My youngest likes that show when he was little so we watched the whole series. He also loved Monk, Psych, and Eureka.  We still watch Monk every now and then.

    57. 57.

      pat

      I read the lord of the rings and the hobbit three times in the 80s.  Do not want to watch the movies, because they will not portray what I imagined.

    58. 58.

      ArchTeryx

      @Urza: Yeah, that seems… off.  The Bene Gesserit were rather famously inscrutable about their real goals and motives, and they played the long game.  The LOOOOOOOONG game.

      Paul completely *@#ed up their shit because someone with his powers was born too soon, and worse, his mother basically staged an intervention on Arrakis and trained him to tell the Reverend Motherhood to eat sand.  Little did she know that millenia into the future, that decision would unleash the Honored Matres, which were the Bene Gesserit turned feral.

    62. 62.

      TD

      The first Hobbit movie was good if you fast forward thru the goblin tunnels. Green Knight was worse than the third Hobbit movie

    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      @frosty: ​
       Knew a guy who did a frame-up TR3 restoration and while he did a better-than-stock job with the wiring loom, etc. he could not avoid replacing the Lucas electrics with more Lucas electrics.

      I’m sure it was JUST fine.

    65. 65.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Urza: ahh, good catch, I didn’t really pay attention to the dialogue since it’s usually pretty divorced from context, hopefully that’s the case here

      That said I don’t really care toooo much about the sequels or extended universe. Adaptations change stuff… Arrival was still good.

    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @Ken:

      AKA #2 most likely Republican candidate in 2024.

      “Freedom: you’re never more free than when you’re dead.
      -Desantis-Greene ’24”

    71. 71.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      I’m in Toronto, which has a huge raccoon population. This is in large part because the green bin program, where in addition to garbage and recycling we put food waste at the curb in those green bins.

      Naturally, the raccoons love them.

      A couple of years ago, the city introduced a raccoon-proof green bin. It was of course cracked almost immediately by intrepid raccoons. To this day I am convinced that there are grizzled old raccoons giving seminars on how to open the new green bins.

    72. 72.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Steeplejack: I missed that. Thanks for posting it again.

      As it happens, I’m visiting a friend for a few days, and I decided to take the chance to break the compulsion to do Duolingo every day. I’ll do some when I get home, but I’m going to try to be normal and sane about it

    76. 76.

      Jeffro

      @Major Major Major Major:

      @Urza:  one of the side benefits of my family’s road trip this past week is that we got to talking about movies, which led to talk of recent movies (or trailers) and so I got to give them all a bare-bones outline of DUNE, the novel.

      Now they all want to read it(!)

      I think I might have a future in sales…. =)

    78. 78.

      RandomMonster

      I made a portuguese fisherman’s stew that fairly rocked the world. So I’ve got that going for me tonight.

    80. 80.

      Another Scott

      @Martin: Zooks.  Too long for now.

      But the bits I saw (the start, around 35:00-38:00, and near the end) are well done.

      Thanks for the pointer.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

