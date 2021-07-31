Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Good News!

    1. 1.

      Joe Falco

      I may have found an apartment closer to my workplace in Atlanta! I just have to call their office on Monday to make sure.

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Hooray for negative COVID tests!

      My Tyrannosaurus neighbors upstairs have moved out.

    10. 10.

      guachi

      I’m watching Beastmaster starring Marc Singer in 4k. He’s just rescued everyone and killed the evil priest

      So that’s pretty good.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @guachi:  Rescuing everyone and killing an evil priest, I’d say that’s a good day’s work.  Pretty good, indeed.

    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Excellent news, WG!  Here’s hoping you’re over whatever it was, or will be soon.

      Other good news (repost):

      Big Friday just in: +857K doses reported administered over yesterday's total (vs. 600K last Friday)! This includes 563K newly vaccinated, highest since July 1. Over 190M Americans with at least one dose. 69.6% of adults with at least one dose. Let's do this!

      — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) July 30, 2021

      (via RepDonBeyer)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    18. 18.

      artem1s

      Yea for negative tests!

      I am changing positions and departments at my company – pay bump and promotion.  Even better news, I only have to spend one more week at my current position.  It’s been years of completely unnecessary stress due to a few petty, power hoarding martinets who live to make life more difficult for everyone.  One MUST follow the RULZ of Calvinball or else ALL is LOST!  Counting the minutes!

    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      Dunno if this is good news, but it’s interesting. A couple days ago, my local board had a thread about ‘what was that commotion this morning over in the vicinity of X?’ Nobody knew, but they reported a large number of police cars at 6:30 am, lights and sirens and a bullhorn announcing, “This is the FBI!”

      I figured surely drugs or guns or something like that. But turns out a guy in my development was arrested for participating in the invasion of the Capitol!

      So I guess that is good news – that they’re still arresting people, and that they’re making the arrests overwhelming and terrifying.

    23. 23.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      I finished throwing out the books in my shed that had fallen victim to termites.

      I lost hundreds of books to the critters, but what I have saved is now in plastic storage bins with lids.

      It was a multiple-weekend endeavor to find what was still viable and what was destroyed. Years of patient combing through many bookstores was gone, tunneled away by critters.

      But today, what remains is safe, for now. And that’s a good thing.

    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      @JoyceH: Excellent.

      Ὀψὲ θεῶν ἀλέουσι μύλοι, ἀλέουσι δὲ λεπτά.

      (“The millstones of the gods grind late, but they grind fine.”)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    28. 28.

      Tony Jay

      @guachi:

      I hope you’re enjoying the glories of Mark ‘You’ll never guess who my Dad is’ Singer as part of a triple bill with ‘Hawk the Slayer’ and ‘Ladyhawke’?

      Make an evening of it.

    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl: Literal hooray “Hooray!” for negative COVID tests.

      Figurative on Tyrannosaurus neighbors

      (oh what that building construction would look like!)

      Literal on them moving out.

      I think I covered all of the bases there  (figuratively).

    30. 30.

      FelonyGovt

      Hooray for negative Covid tests, new jobs, shorter commutes!

      No specific good news here, but I’m getting out a little more and seeing some friends I hadn’t seen since before March 2020, and I can feel my stress and anxiety lessening.

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @artem1s: That is great news!  Did you have to apply for an open position, and that prompted them to see something in you that they hadn’t recognized before?  Or did they just offer you the promotion, out of the blue?

    33. 33.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Good to hear of the negative test results, WG.

      No good news here, my Milky Way shoot for today was cancelled due to cloud cover.  I’m not driving 150+ miles for “it might work”.  Maybe next week.

    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JoyceH:

      I figured surely drugs or guns or something like that. But turns out a guy in my development was arrested for participating in the invasion of the Capitol!

      Hooray!

      (And “invasion” is definitely the correct word.)

    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: Because I used to work for the University, I was able to get the test there.  6-hour turnaround.  If you get it through the local hospital, it’s 2 days.  Plus, all I had to do was conjure up enough spit to fill a vial halfway (harder than it sounds) and nothing stuck up my nose.  Double win.

    40. 40.

      PaulB

      I’ve lost 80 lbs this year so far, dropping from 320 lbs to 240 lbs and still going, through a mix of exercising and eating better.

    44. 44.

      Baud

      @PaulB:

      That’s a lot.  I’m not trying to lose weight, but I am trying to readjust some fat/muscle ratios.  It’s proving to be a challenge.

