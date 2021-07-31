Let’s have a good news thread.
I’ll start. My Covid test came back negative.
What else is good?
by WaterGirl| 45 Comments
This post is in: Something Good Open Thread
Let’s have a good news thread.
I’ll start. My Covid test came back negative.
What else is good?
Joe Falco
I may have found an apartment closer to my workplace in Atlanta! I just have to call their office on Monday to make sure.
Auntie Anne
Yay! 🎉🎉 I have been keeping my fingers crossed and hoping you’d get a negative test!
Yay, Water Girl!
mrmoshpotato
Hooray for negative COVID tests!
My Tyrannosaurus neighbors upstairs have moved out.
@mrmoshpotato: Literal or figurative?
Wolvesvalley
Yay for the negative test!
@Joe Falco: Fingers crossed!
Suzanne
That’s great news!
Cameron
That is wonderful news. Let’s take every single win we can.
guachi
I’m watching Beastmaster starring Marc Singer in 4k. He’s just rescued everyone and killed the evil priest
So that’s pretty good.
Baud
Awesome blossom.
Baud
I totally intended that.
zhena gogolia
Oh, great news, WaterGirl!
Yay! Yay! Yay! for no COVID.
Hope whatever it is that is not COVID that you got goes away soon,
Another Scott
Excellent news, WG! Here’s hoping you’re over whatever it was, or will be soon.
Other good news (repost):
Big Friday just in: +857K doses reported administered over yesterday's total (vs. 600K last Friday)! This includes 563K newly vaccinated, highest since July 1. Over 190M Americans with at least one dose. 69.6% of adults with at least one dose. Let's do this!
— Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) July 30, 2021
(via RepDonBeyer)
Cheers,
Scott.
artem1s
Yea for negative tests!
I am changing positions and departments at my company – pay bump and promotion. Even better news, I only have to spend one more week at my current position. It’s been years of completely unnecessary stress due to a few petty, power hoarding martinets who live to make life more difficult for everyone. One MUST follow the RULZ of Calvinball or else ALL is LOST! Counting the minutes!
OzarkHillbilly
JoyceH
Dunno if this is good news, but it’s interesting. A couple days ago, my local board had a thread about ‘what was that commotion this morning over in the vicinity of X?’ Nobody knew, but they reported a large number of police cars at 6:30 am, lights and sirens and a bullhorn announcing, “This is the FBI!”
I figured surely drugs or guns or something like that. But turns out a guy in my development was arrested for participating in the invasion of the Capitol!
So I guess that is good news – that they’re still arresting people, and that they’re making the arrests overwhelming and terrifying.
@Joe Falco: That would be excellent! I hope the apartment pans out. Long commutes are a pain
H.E.Wolf
Hooray for the negative test! I’m glad the wait time to get the result was a short one.
RobertDSC-Mac Mini
I finished throwing out the books in my shed that had fallen victim to termites.
I lost hundreds of books to the critters, but what I have saved is now in plastic storage bins with lids.
It was a multiple-weekend endeavor to find what was still viable and what was destroyed. Years of patient combing through many bookstores was gone, tunneled away by critters.
But today, what remains is safe, for now. And that’s a good thing.
OzarkHillbilly
This made me laugh:
Gum and [email protected]
Disney movies made me believe it is completely appropriate to burst into song at any given moment. Apparently my gynecologist does not agree.
raven
@Joe Falco: Mid-town?
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Literal hooray “Hooray!” for negative COVID tests.
Figurative on Tyrannosaurus neighbors
(oh what that building construction would look like!)
Literal on them moving out.
I think I covered all of the bases there (figuratively).
FelonyGovt
Hooray for negative Covid tests, new jobs, shorter commutes!
No specific good news here, but I’m getting out a little more and seeing some friends I hadn’t seen since before March 2020, and I can feel my stress and anxiety lessening.
Baud
Under the sea
Under the sea
Darling, it’s better
Down where it’s wetter
Take it from me
Good to hear of the negative test results, WG.
No good news here, my Milky Way shoot for today was cancelled due to cloud cover. I’m not driving 150+ miles for “it might work”. Maybe next week.
Orange is the New Red
We’re going house hunting in western VA, preparing for retirement. Huzzah!
Another Scott
— バイオニックダンス (@BionicDance) July 30, 2021
(via IamHappyToast)
Cheers,
Scott.
@H.E.Wolf: Because I used to work for the University, I was able to get the test there. 6-hour turnaround. If you get it through the local hospital, it’s 2 days. Plus, all I had to do was conjure up enough spit to fill a vial halfway (harder than it sounds) and nothing stuck up my nose. Double win.
Tony Jay
That. Is. Awful. My mellow would be comprehensively harshed by that.
PaulB
I’ve lost 80 lbs this year so far, dropping from 320 lbs to 240 lbs and still going, through a mix of exercising and eating better.
Tony Jay
Watergirl:
That, however, is great news. Feel that weight come right off.
@mrmoshpotato: I see that my question wasn’t at all specific. Given the choice between trying to read my mind and answering all three, I think you made the wiser choice. :-)
Betty
@RobertDSC-Mac Mini: I had the same thing happen. I hated throwing away my books. Hope yours are safe now!
debbie
Great news! And a good time for chocolate cake!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings