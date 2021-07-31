Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If NATO Hadn’t Expanded

A Swedish fighter-bomber that never was. Source

There’s an ongoing argument about NATO expansion after the fall of the Soviet Union. Within the western political science community, there have been a number of sub-arguments, including whether Russia was promised that NATO would not expand. That has more or less been settled: Although some statements were made to that effect, they were not official commitments.

More broadly, arguments about NATO expansion tend to assume that if NATO hadn’t expanded, Europe would look about the same as it does now, but Russia would be less aggressive, and more accommodations would be possible.

Having co-chaired a NATO Advanced Research Workshop in Estonia and spent some time working with Estonians on a major environmental cleanup, I’ve recognized that there were many paths that could have been taken by the many actors involved, which could lead to quite different outcomes.

Would the newly independent countries trust Mother Russia? Could Mother Russia keep her hands off them? It would not be a single big decision, but a series of small ones.

At the Duck of Minerva, I’ve written a counterfactual in which NATO doesn’t expand. I’ve based it on events that have actually happened, although in different historical order. The outcome is different than has been assumed. It was fun to write and I think will be enjoyable to read.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

      Another Scott

      “Dan Nexon”??

      It would not be a single big decision, but a series of small ones.

      I think this is really important, and self-evident if people think about their own lives and histories. “What if that guy hadn’t pulled me out of the pool when I was inhaling water??” And history is replete with examples – “What if Schwarzkopf had extended the post-war ban on Iraqi fixed-wing aircraft to helicopters??”

      Thanks. I look forward to reading and thinking about it, once I wake up. :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      At first I read “As the Duck of Minerva, I’ve written,” which seems fitting.

      Good piece.

      Kent

      This isn’t at all an area of expertise of mine.  But that has never stopped me from tossing out opinions.

      It seems to me that over 200 years of Russian Imperialism under the Tzars and later the Soviets has led to a situation where ethnic Russians are large minority populations in every eastern European country from the Baltics in the north to Ukraine and Georgia in the south.   And the very real belief on the part of Russians that all of these “border lands” rightly fall under the Russian sphere of influence.

      And, of course, Russian history from Napoleon to WW2 has taught the Russians that they do, indeed, need to control a buffer zone between them and the west.

      Somehow I doubt that anything NATO chose to do or not do in the 1990s and early 2000s would have changed any of that.

      J R in WV

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Who is Dan Nexon?

      Daniel H. Nexon is a professor in the School of Foreign Service and the Department of Government at Georgetown University.

      From the GU web:

      Daniel Nexon has held fellowships at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation and at the Ohio State University’s Mershon Center for International Studies. During 2009-2010 he worked in the U.S. Department of Defense as a Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow. He was the lead editor of International Studies Quarterly from 2014-2018.

      Professor Nexon’s work covers issues in international-relations theory, American foreign policy, power politics, the politics of religious contention, and the relationship between popular culture and world politics. He is the author of The Struggle for Power in Early Modern Europe: Religious Conflict, Dynastic Empires, and International Change (Princeton University Press, 2009), which won the International Security Studies Section (ISSS) Best Book Award for 2010, and co-author of Exit from Hegemony: The Unraveling of the American Global Order (Oxford University Press, 2020).

      Also a LG&M guy. Most of those guys are professors of one thing or another. I can’t tell from the Duck of Minerva site whether he also authored the “Counterfactual” think piece with Rofer or not.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @Kent: same can be said of japan n’ peru.

      i only wish russia would get at least as much pushback for its feints into ukraine, georgia, estonia, et al, as japan got for harbouring fujimori while albie tried to evade trial.

      WhatsMyNym

      @Kent:

      Russian history from Napoleon to WW2 has taught the Russians that they do, indeed, need to control a buffer zone between them and the west.

      No more than anyone else. The only thing that saved the UK was the English Channel and the Channel Islands were taken over by the Germans in WWII.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Like many blogging sites, Duck of Minerva automatically inserts an author as the user at the time. I’m not a regular at the Duck, and Dan published my piece for me, He thought he fixed the author line, but evidently not. I’ve got a message in to him.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kent: ​
       

      And, of course, Russian history from Napoleon to WW2 has taught the Russians that they do, indeed, need to control a buffer zone between them and the west.

      That, and a warm water port have been part of Russian foreign policy since well before Napoleon.

      Kent

      @WhatsMyNym: Exactly.  You are making my point.  The UK, USA, and Japan are all protected by moats.  Russia is not.

      And, in any event, how is the Monroe Doctrine and US meddling in Central and South America any different from Russian meddling in Eastern Europe?

      I’m not some pro-Russian stooge defending their actions in Eastern Europe.   I’m only saying I doubt NATO and the actions of the west has much to do with any of it.

      Kent

      Cheryl ends her article with the following:

      My goal is to provide a jumping-off place for discussion of how events might have gone without NATO expansion. Surprisingly little has been done to really work through the possibilities. Constructive contributions from critics of NATO expansion should include counterfactuals that show one or more pathways from the Soviet breakup to a stable central and eastern Europe that does not leave Russia feeling threatened or insecure.

      While I agree, I don’t think the objective of not “leaving Russia feeling threatened or insecure” really has all that much meaning or weight.

      The US has not been meaningfully threatened on its southern border for over 150 years.  It is probably the most militarily secure major land border on the planet.   Yet that hasn’t reduced our military and political meddling in the affairs of our neighbors to the south in the slightest.  In the 1980s we had Ronald Reagan talking about Nicaragua being a red dagger pointed at our soft southern underbelly. and in 2018 we had “build the wall” Trump rattling on about caravans of immigrants threatening our sovereignty.  Demagogues are going to demagogue.

      I’m not sure why we expect an undemocratic nation like Russia, with more legitimate security concerns, to behave differently than us.

      Benw

      The best counterfactuals involve time travel and/or dinosaurs. I suppose we’re learning that ducks are just teeny dinosaurs :)

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kent:

       And the very real belief on the part of Russians that all of these “border lands” rightly fall under the Russian sphere of influence.

      It’s worse than that. Many Russians, including one V.V. Putin, believe that Ukrainians are not a distinct nationality, and that the Ukrainian language is some stunted hillbilly dialect of Russian. They appropriate for themselves the history of Kyivan Rus’, ignoring the fact that Kyiv is where it has always been, and in the 10th Century was the seat of a kingdom, while Muscovy was a swamp.

      WhatsMyNym

      @Kent:

      I’m only saying I doubt NATO and the actions of the west has much to do with any of it.

      I see an expanded NATO as deterant to a mother Russia who is always looking to control nearby natural resources that they don’t have.

      Mike in NC

      As noted a few days ago, in “I Alone Can Fix It” the authors claim that after seizing power, newly minted fascist dictator Trump wanted to drop out of NATO because he disliked the European leaders he met in Brussels and needed to pay back his mentor and master, Putin. I believe that 100%. He needs to die.

