Big Friday just in: +857K doses reported administered over yesterday's total (vs. 600K last Friday)! This includes 563K newly vaccinated, highest since July 1. Over 190M Americans with at least one dose. 69.6% of adults with at least one dose. Let's do this! — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) July 30, 2021





In the CDC's new report, among vaccinated people with breakthrough infections, 1.2% were hospitalized. Among people who got sick with the flu during the 2018-2019 season, 1.4% were hospitalized. — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) July 30, 2021

The US had +92,485 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since February 12, bringing the total to over 35.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 71,781 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/BYHewGiZhG — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 30, 2021

======

The announcement Thursday is part of a growing trend around the world to require — or nearly require — vaccinations for certain groups as the delta variant continues to spread. Here’s how countries around the world have approached vaccine mandates. https://t.co/DMXx3VWeks — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 30, 2021

Delta variant rampant in Asia; Tokyo, Thailand, Malaysia post record COVID infections https://t.co/04ycdmGQBc pic.twitter.com/36QnpN4855 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021

Nanjing’s Covid-19 outbreak, that has spread to 15 cities in seven provinces, originated from a passenger flight from Russia, local authorities said, as the eastern China city battles the country’s worst resurgence of the virus since January.https://t.co/tvZQGdDe98 — Caixin Global (@caixin) July 30, 2021

China administered total of 1.637 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 30 https://t.co/62BzM47pMX pic.twitter.com/K5ZeImZix2 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021

China's Delta surge provides “food for thought” for its pandemic strategy, says one of the country's most prominent experts, who wonders if China should pivot to coexisting with the virus' risks rather than continuing to chase "Covid zero."@shashamimihttps://t.co/Q7LeecCF7D — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) July 31, 2021

Accreditation revoked for leaving athletes' village for sightseeing https://t.co/iOQKZxqJvp pic.twitter.com/s7nz42ijtl — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games. The new record comes a day after Japan decided to extend its state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August and expand it to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka in light of the recent spike in infections. Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic. The organisers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place… This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, one cannot enter any Olympic facilities…

Thailand reports daily record of new coronavirus cases and new deaths https://t.co/vHByF9IbQR pic.twitter.com/LUGNgQYLzA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021

COVID-19 cases surge in Sydney, police cordon off downtown to prevent rally https://t.co/cdldPs4CEs pic.twitter.com/Qeqa8SPdZm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2021

In Europe this summer, the rules keep changing. In Greece and Spain, some regions have brought back nighttime curfews. France requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to get into restaurants and more. Italy plans a similar mandate. https://t.co/V87AUEcY05 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 30, 2021

Latitude festival-goers test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/cuU0J1tq3m — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 30, 2021

Up to 20 people in Suffolk have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Latitude Festival, the county’s director of public health said. The four-day festival at Henham Park, near Southwold, was the first major event to be held following the lifting of most Covid restrictions in England… The music and arts festival, held over the weekend of 22-25 July, was part of the government event research programme (ERP)… Ticket holders were told to bring either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before arriving at the festival, or proof of full vaccination… Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said: “From our local data, we are picking up 14 or 20 cases but obviously these people who have gone to Latitude will be all over the country and that’s part of the event research programme to try to piece together the impact of it.” The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it was too early for Latitude results to be fully collated. It said the results would go into the next phased report of the research programme… Other events that formed part of the ERP included the Euro 2020 semi-final and final at Wembley and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, both held ahead of 19 July.

A rise in deaths and an increasing scarcity of hospital beds is finally making a reluctant population seek out COVID-19 vaccinations in West Africa. The arrival of more vaccine doses is also offering light at the end of the tunnel. @carleypetesch https://t.co/JRBRamMRqo — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 31, 2021

======

Most useful paragraph I’ve come across so far to explain how Delta variant is infecting vacc’d people and why masking for everyone is important. https://t.co/aAQfYHUxH2 pic.twitter.com/DQGgsm7nKw — Glynnis MacNicol (@GlynnMacN) July 30, 2021

The document also estimates that unvaxxed people account for 8x as many symptomatic cases of Covid as vaxxed ppl do, so the vaccine is doing a v. good job of limiting symptomatic infection, too. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 30, 2021

Two leading obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. https://t.co/Ndldj9y547 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2021

As the coronavirus delta variant continues to spread, so does misinformation about it online. Get the facts from @AP's Not Real News. https://t.co/YKaynzZUlc — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) July 30, 2021

======

Walmart, Largest U.S. Employer, Imposes Vaccine Mandate on Staff – Bloomberg https://t.co/ASUPgigZm4 — Stan Veuger (@stanveuger) July 30, 2021

“Walmart Inc. is requiring corporate staffers and regional managers to get vaccinated for Covid-19 and is reinstating a mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of viral transmission.” — Stan Veuger (@stanveuger) July 30, 2021

“Walmart isn’t requiring all of its 1.6 million U.S. workers to get Covid-19 shots. (..) Instead it is encouraging those employees to get vaccinated by offering a $150 bonus.” — Stan Veuger (@stanveuger) July 30, 2021

Florida’s most visible employer and its governor heading in opposite directions. https://t.co/xMybAl4678 — Richard Skinner (@richardmskinner) July 30, 2021

the town manager of provincetown, unlike certain breathless media outlets, makes a key point: the vaccines are working https://t.co/t7kWO9sx9a — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 31, 2021

Online fever swamps are lousy with folks boasting about how they stopped a sibling/teen/spouse/coworker out of getting the “death shot” via some mix of misinformation & sheer browbeating. — Julian Sanchez (@normative) July 30, 2021

Lollapalooza kicked off at Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday. Organizers are expecting 110,000 people a day for the four-day music festival – the biggest event since the city reopened. pic.twitter.com/dSF9Dnt7qa — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2021

In order to attend Lollapalooza, you need to show proof of vaccination….They turned hundreds away at the gates yesterday. Saying that, I'm sure there are cheats in the crowd and just bringing that much humanity into one space is a problem. — Jennifer Hayden (@JenHayden30) July 30, 2021