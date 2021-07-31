Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 30-31

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 30-31

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.

The new record comes a day after Japan decided to extend its state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August and expand it to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka in light of the recent spike in infections.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The organisers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place…

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, one cannot enter any Olympic facilities…

Up to 20 people in Suffolk have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Latitude Festival, the county’s director of public health said.

The four-day festival at Henham Park, near Southwold, was the first major event to be held following the lifting of most Covid restrictions in England…

The music and arts festival, held over the weekend of 22-25 July, was part of the government event research programme (ERP)…

Ticket holders were told to bring either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before arriving at the festival, or proof of full vaccination…

Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said: “From our local data, we are picking up 14 or 20 cases but obviously these people who have gone to Latitude will be all over the country and that’s part of the event research programme to try to piece together the impact of it.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it was too early for Latitude results to be fully collated.

It said the results would go into the next phased report of the research programme…

Other events that formed part of the ERP included the Euro 2020 semi-final and final at Wembley and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, both held ahead of 19 July.

    22 Comments

    1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats from NYS Department of Health:

      New COVID cases: 69 new cases yesterday. Ugh.

    2.

      A Ghost to Most

      The christian supremacists are starting to cheat on Jebus with the scientists. 1 million vax Thursday.

      “Oh, so now you move to the front of the [subway] car.” – J, MIB2

    3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/30 China reported 30 new domestic confirmed & 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 60 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 6 new domestic confirmed (5 mild & 1 moderate). 1 moderate case worsened to serious condition & 1 severe case improved to moderate. There currently are 190 domestic confirmed (87 mild, 95 moderate & 8 serious) & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Of the 191 infected persons, 163 are at Jiangning District, 11 at Lishui District, 4 each at Jianye & Gulou Districts, 3 at Yuhuatai District, 2 each at Gaochun & Qinhuai Districts, & 1 each at Xuanwu & Qixia Districts. The Lukou Sub-District remains High Risk. 1 area, 1 residential compound & 1 village have been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 areas, 15 residential compounds, 6 buildings & 7 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 10 moderate), all traced contacts & part of the poker parlor cluster. There currently are 16 domestic confirmed cases (5 mild & 11 moderate) in the city. 1 area & 1 residential compound have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Huai’an reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 3 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, 4 being employees of the same company that had gone to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province for a company outing during 7/22 – 7/25, & 1 of their tour guides. 2 residential buildings & a village have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Suqian reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a person who had came from Yangzhou on 7/27. There currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Wuxi did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Anhui Province

      • He County did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who returned from Nanjing.
      • Wuhu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who had returned from Nanjing.

       

      Liaoning Province

      • Shenyang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic). There currently are 4 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traced to transmission chain originating from the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Guangdong Province

      • Zhongshan in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person had returned from Nanjing.
      • Zhuhai did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who had flown back from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province

      • Changde reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact of the domestic asymptomatic case reported on 7/28, having gone on the same boat cruise with that case (as well as the 3 confirmed cases reported by Chengdu in Sichuan Province on 7/27) on 7/24. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Xiangtan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact, having gone on the same boat cruise at Changde that became a super-spreading event.
      • Changsha reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a close contact of the 2 domestic confirmed cases reported in Beijing, who had dinner w/ the party on 7/25. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise in Changde on 7/24 & a close contact of domestic confirmed cases in Beijing. 2 residential compounds & a residential building have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Yiyang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing, having stayed w/ the party for 2 days from 7/24 – 7/25. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Zhuzhou reported 8 new asymptomatic cases, 5 had ridden the same boat cruise in Changde on 7/24 as the positive cases reported by Changde & Chengdu & 3 are their close contacts. There currently are 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & 3 are their close contacts. 4 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 4 new domestic confirmed case, all employees at the same local travel agency w/ domestic confirmed case reported on 7/29. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed cases in the city. 11 sub-districts have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Xiangxi Prefecture reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact of the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing, w/ the reported positive cases. 1 village & 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.


      Sichuan Province

      • Mianyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is currently 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 factory remains at Medium Risk.
      • Luzhou reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both had traveled to Shanghai, but w/ viral genomic sequence highly identical to the outbreak in Nanjing.
      • Yibin did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic confirmed case (moderate) in the city, a traced close contact of the case reported by Luzhou,  who had also returned from Shanghai on the same flight. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Chengdu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traced to the secondary outbreak at Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province. A residential building has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds & a residential building are at Medium Risk.

       

      Chongqing Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both had traveled to Xi’an in Shaanxi Province from 7/21 – 7/24. They were identified when 1 of the cases visited a fever clinic. Neither have travel history to any of the places w/ outbreaks, or established contact w/ known positive cases.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), the spouse of the domestic confirmed case reported on 7/28, & who had also traveled to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province during 7/20 – 7/25. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (both mild) in the city.

      Xiamen in Fujian Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all of whom are family members of the imported confirmed case (cargo flight crew) reported below, all having been under home quarantine together. These cases are unrelated to the Delta Variant outbreak originating from Nanjing. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Zhengzhou in Henan Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case this morning (to be included in tomorrow’s data dump) & several new domestic suspect cases (preliminarily positive, awaiting confirmation). The cases do not appear to be connected to other outbreaks, yet. 1 community has already been elevated to High Risk & 3 residential compounds to Medium Risk. The party secretaries for the Municipal Health Commission & #6 hospital have been relieved. There must be a significant nosocomial outbreak there. The city has commenced mass screening of all residents, and residents are strongly discouraged from leave if, & can only do so w/ negative RT-PCR report within 48’hrs. Zhengzhou & norther part of Henan Province are still recovering from major flooding caused by a “once in a millennium torrential rain”. The city’s authorities appear to be keen to avoid Nanjing’s mistake.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/30, China reported 25 new imported confirmed cases, 7 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 9 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from the DRC (via Addis Ababa), 2 from Thailand & 1 each from Senegal (via Paris CdG), the UK (via Frankfurt) & Spain; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Spain, no information released yet for the other 2; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Zimbabwe (via Addis Ababa & Paris CdG) & Gambia (via Dakar & Paris CdG)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from the US & a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan; the case returning from the US is a cargo flight crew, the case had flown to Europe, went through 14 days of centralized quarantine upon return, the flew to the US (should not have left the aircraft), & entered 3 day home quarantine after testing negative upon return, the case test positive at the end of the 3 day home quarantine period, as have 3 family members who lives w/ the case
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia 
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 each coming from Spain & Indonesia
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from France, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand 
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Pakistan

      Overall in China, 16 confirmed cases recovered, 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 565 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 971 active confirmed cases in the country (672 imported), 26 in serious condition (17 imported), 423 asymptomatic cases (390 imported), 2 suspect cases (all imported). 18,395 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/30, 1,637.395M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 18.177M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/31, Hong Kong did not report any new positive cases.

    7.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 17,786 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 1,113,272 cases. He also reports 165 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 9,024 deaths — 0.81% of the cumulative reported total, 0.98% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 189,609 active and contagious cases; 1,062 are in ICU, 534 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 11,718 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 914,639 patients recovered – 82.16% of the cumulative reported total.

      28 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 3,679 clusters. 1,106 clusters are currently active; 2,573 clusters are now inactive.

      17,777 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 6,391 local cases: 262 in clusters, 3,776 close-contact screenings, and 2,353 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 1,962 cases: 239 in clusters, 995 close-contact screenings, and 728 other screenings. Kedah reports 1,389 cases: 214 in clusters, 779 close-contact screenings, and 396 other screenings. Johor reports 1,144 cases: 284 in clusters, 561 close-contact screenings, and 299 other screenings. Sabah reports 1,035 cases: 191 in clusters, 497 close-contact screenings, and 347 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 929 cases: 50 in clusters, 602 close-contact screenings, and 277 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 883 cases: 291 in clusters, 458 close-contact screenings, and 134 other screenings.

      Perak reports 775 cases: 143 in clusters, 258 close-contact screenings, and 374 other screenings. Penang reports 713 cases: 97 in clusters, 278 close-contact screenings, and 338 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 697 cases: 221 in clusters, 316 close-contact screenings, and 160 other screenings. Pahang reports 653 cases: 103 in clusters, 432 close-contact screenings, and 118 other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 580 cases: 163 in clusters, 235 close-contact screenings, and 182 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 485 cases: 54 in clusters, 257 close-contact screenings, and 174 other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports 116 cases: one in a cluster, 92 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 16 cases: two in clusters, 14 close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Labuan reports nine cases: six close-contact screenings and three other screenings.

      Nine new cases today are imported, all in Selangor.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 512,097 doses of vaccine on 30th July: 315,737 first doses and 196,360 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 20,014,549 doses administered: 13,500,479 first doses and 6,514,070 second doses. 19.9% of the population are now fully vaccinated.

    8.

      WereBear

      So, dentists are booked way ahead, and my dentist is further away than I’d like, but my attempts to get a cleaning appointment in the one place that is open within a month… was canceled by me when I asked about their COVID protocols.

      The silence that followed told me the receptionist didn’t even know what I meant. My explanation was met with, “Oh, that’s up to you.”

      NOT reassuring. I canceled. Back to my own dentist, for February. Sigh. And I don’t know what their standards will be, but I can assess then, I suppose. Because it might have changed by then.

    9.

      NotMax

      The deluge of numbers has become more and more fuzzy.

      Reporting on gross total of vaccinations in X country without including which vaccine(s) have been administered where is not all that helpful for getting a grip on what’s happening and making sense of trend lines of infection and hospitalization/mortality thenceforward.

      Ditto, now, for U.S. daily numbers, as so many places no longer provide daily or timely data that the fluctuation of recent numbers is widely open to misinterpretation.

    10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My wife and I had to go to STL yesterday. Sat outside a Texas Roadhouse for about a half hour and watched the comings and goings in the jam packed parking lot. Can only conclude that the food there is just to die for.

      I weep for our species, may all the others live long and prosper.

    12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @WereBear:

      So I found a veterinary dental kit on Amazon, which is exactly like a human kit except, you know, for animals. You can keep the tartar somewhat at bay for yourself with the tools in it while you await your dentist.

    13.

      JMG

      My son’s wedding in Brooklyn is a week from today. He has started to receive some cancellations from invitees who had already accepted. All were from out of towners, and I wonder if in their cases covid concerns (Brooklyn hardly the nation’s hotspot, even if cases are on the rise) are bundled up with longtime aversion and fear related to New York City  itself.

    14.

      Emmyelle

      Looking forward to the headline:

      Adding to Dems 2022 fears: delta more effective than Biden in encouraging vaccination

    15.

      New Deal democrat

      With Florida’s weekly data dump yesterday, deaths in the US are up about 75% from their recent trough, equivalent to where cases were only 19 days ago. I expect deaths to increase more dramatically from here on until Delta peaks – although it won’t be clear until Florida’s next weekly data dump.

      Scott Gottlieb says that the true transmission of Delta may be as high as 1 million per day. This would be in accord with the timeline in India, where Delta burned through the population in only 14 weeks, likely infecting more than 50% of the entire country, even though “officially” only 2% of the population were counted as new infections.

      The US is about 4 weeks into Delta. The next 2 1/2 months are going to be interesting. It will be the ultimate test of whether panic overcomes Fox and Facebook.

    18.

      Cermet

      While glad to see an increase in “first time” vaccinations of late, the uptick is rather small (unless comparing to the last few weeks, and even then, not such a big jump.) Talk about Media hype but I guess that is driven by the Media’s desire to be relevant and maybe help create some buzz to encourage the hesitant that some of their number are getting it. That rate needs to continue to climb or else Fall is going to be ugly in the Red States (and similar to ‘common’ cold season due to Covid in Blue States.)

      Aside: interesting about Covid in the nose, not the lungs or other critical organs. And apparently, that is short lived (the virus, not the person ;) )

    19.

      eclare

      @JMG:  I’m supposed to go to my cousin’s wedding in Mississippi in November.  Starting to think twice about that.  I’m vaxxed, and my relatives are, but who knows about his friends?

    22.

      JMG

      @eclare: Ask him about it and protocols for the wedding. Josh and his fiancee have postponed their wedding twice, and gamed out how they’d do masked, semi-masked, partially vaxxed, all vaxxed ceremonies and receptions all winter long.

