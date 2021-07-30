Breaking from The New York Times:

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump pressed top Justice Department officials late last year to declare that the election was corrupt even though they had found no instances of widespread fraud, so that he and his allies in Congress could use the assertion to try to overturn the results, according to new documents provided to lawmakers and obtained by The New York Times.

According to the article, Trump didn’t directly say “the following people will assist me in the coup” and list the so-called allies, but he did name-check Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) as “fighters,” and in the context of the conversation, that’s pretty damning — and a great excuse for hauling those specimens before a committee.

The article describes how Trump’s own DOJ officials told him they’d investigated the nutty conspiracy theories and found nothing, only to see their boss move the goal posts again and again.

The officials also told Mr. Trump that the Justice Department had no evidence to support a lawsuit regarding the election results. “We are not in a position based on the evidence. We can only act on the actual evidence developed,” they said. Mr. Trump castigated the officials, saying that “thousands of people called” their local U.S. attorney’s offices to complain about the election and that “nobody trusts the F.B.I.” He said that “people are angry — blaming D.O.J. for inaction.” “You guys may not be following the internet the way I do,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document.

I’m not a lawyer, but I suspect we’ll find out Trump’s outrageously corrupt and authoritarian actions weren’t even illegal. Maybe that’s because so few people get their hands on the presidency of the United States; there’s just not a big body of law developed around the office. It mostly runs on the honor system.

Thank dog that deranged idiot is out of the White House, but someone needs to figure out how to idiot-proof the Oval Office because a person who is just as bad or worse will probably take up residence again. Call it the Tyranny Reduction and Unitary-Executive-Corruption Mitigation Provisions (TRUMP) Act.

Open thread.