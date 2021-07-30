Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Coup Next Time

Breaking from The New York Times:

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump pressed top Justice Department officials late last year to declare that the election was corrupt even though they had found no instances of widespread fraud, so that he and his allies in Congress could use the assertion to try to overturn the results, according to new documents provided to lawmakers and obtained by The New York Times.

According to the article, Trump didn’t directly say “the following people will assist me in the coup” and list the so-called allies, but he did name-check Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) as “fighters,” and in the context of the conversation, that’s pretty damning — and a great excuse for hauling those specimens before a committee.

The article describes how Trump’s own DOJ officials told him they’d investigated the nutty conspiracy theories and found nothing, only to see their boss move the goal posts again and again.

The officials also told Mr. Trump that the Justice Department had no evidence to support a lawsuit regarding the election results. “We are not in a position based on the evidence. We can only act on the actual evidence developed,” they said.

Mr. Trump castigated the officials, saying that “thousands of people called” their local U.S. attorney’s offices to complain about the election and that “nobody trusts the F.B.I.” He said that “people are angry — blaming D.O.J. for inaction.”

“You guys may not be following the internet the way I do,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document.

I’m not a lawyer, but I suspect we’ll find out Trump’s outrageously corrupt and authoritarian actions weren’t even illegal. Maybe that’s because so few people get their hands on the presidency of the United States; there’s just not a big body of law developed around the office. It mostly runs on the honor system.

Thank dog that deranged idiot is out of the White House, but someone needs to figure out how to idiot-proof the Oval Office because a person who is just as bad or worse will probably take up residence again. Call it the Tyranny Reduction and Unitary-Executive-Corruption Mitigation Provisions (TRUMP) Act.

Open thread.

    62Comments

    3. 3.

      David Hunt

      The asshole could easily end up back in the Oval Office in 2025. Short of dying or falling into a coma, he’s virtually a lock for the 2024 nomination.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      “You guys may not be following the internet the way I do,” Mr. Trump said

      Reading Twitter while sitting on a gold-painted toilet at 3 AM is not standard DOJ protocol? Who knew?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Given how the “will never get vaccinated” crowd is running (white evangelical), I guess the best we can hope for wrt to Trump diehards is that the Omega variant will give them all a peaceful but swift death, so swift that there’s not even time for a 911 call. No need to waste resources on them. In fact, I begrudge the resources it will take to dispose of the bodies.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      @David Hunt:

      Short of dying or falling into a coma, he’s virtually a lock for the 2024 nomination.

      I’m not so sure about that. His influence over the GOP has lasted longer than I expected it to, but I think we’re starting to see signs that it’s waning.

      That Texas run-off proved that he can’t get his base to the polls, and then he came out against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, with the result that there were more Republicans voting for a Democratic bill than I think we’ve ever seen in this administration. And Mitch McConnell gave a floor speech praising it and the process!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bex

      Re Gym Jordan, Ron Johnson and Scott Perry, it’s obvious that it takes a brainless twit to know brainless twits when he sees them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve thought for a long time that the wall between the DoJ and the White House should be strengthened, formalized in some way, but beyond the political sell– first and foremost getting any White House to give up some executive power– I don’t know what Constitutional issues that might raise.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ivan X

      TRUMP Act! Genius. +100.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      So I finally started watching Loki, and need an explainer.

      If there’s only one timeline that is constantly being fixed, then where have all the physically different Lokis (including the Loki gator come from? Is there a single timeline in each alternative universe?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      @JoyceH: And the Trump cult is damaging to state R parties. It’s large enough to throw any remaining ‘moderates’ under the bus but not large enough to win. And Trump himself is driving the bus.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dr. bloor

      @germy: ​
      “Hey Gym, take a quick look at your phone. It will tell you exactly when you spoke to Trump on the 6th. Isn’t that a really neat feature?​”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JoyceH

      @dr. bloor:

      Hey Gym, take a quick look at your phone. It will tell you exactly when you spoke to Trump on the 6th. Isn’t that a really neat feature?​”

      Ha! I hadn’t even thought of that! But it’s true. Office phones will have call records and so will cells. “I don’t recall” is less useful than it used to be!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      JD Vance says that the country is run by "childless cat ladies" who don't have a "direct stake in it," specifically naming Pete Buttigieg and AOC.

      "If we want a healthy ruling class, we should support more people who actually have kids." pic.twitter.com/at1DYcT4G9

      — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 30, 2021

      When you accidentally let your billionaire funder-talk slip out on TV, you say things like “a healthy ruling class” https://t.co/u7sf0fGPI4

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      It’s worse than that, really. When the Republican Party accepted Trump they accepted a decline in the quality of people that they hire – a lower bar. That becomes systemic, because bad people hire and promote other bad people – it selects for a further decline unless it’s stopped or halted with a reorganization, clearing out the crooks, etc.

      Trump was the high water mark. The huge group of Trumpist Republicans who come after him will be worse, and there will be many more of them, because these sorts of people ALSO hire:

      but he did name-check Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) as “fighters,”

      It’s systemic now. Without affirmative actions to change direction it will just get worse and worse. The next GOP attorney general won’t say “there’s no evidence”. He’ll execute the order. Political parties are organizations. They’re composed of individuals. If it becomes 80% bad people it’s a systemically bad organization and requires reform or, really, abolition and new entity.

      The Republican Party under Trump was still operating with a critical mass of people who defended the rules and the country. Those people will age out or leave and their replacements will be Trump-level or worse. It’ll keep getting worse until someone takes some action to turn it around. No one is willing to take the actions necessary.

      You all saw the Arizona audit. That was the low. But it won’t stay there. They’re still sinking, with the Pennsylvania audit. Slides don’t stop until they’re stopped or they reach the bottom. This one is still rolling downhill.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eunicecycle

      @germy: First of all, we don’t want a ruling class, healthy or not. Secondly, AOC and Pete B. are not running the country, the last I checked. J. D. Vance is an idiot.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Wvng

      Betty wrote: “I’m not a lawyer, but I suspect we’ll find out Trump’s outrageously corrupt and authoritarian actions weren’t even illegal. ” I’m not so sure. This seems like one more piece of a large criminal conspiracy to subvert an election.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      It’s too late, really. Trump is the benchmark and that’s a really low mark. The critical mass will be Trump-level or lower. They’ll have a couple of people hanging on above it but there won’t be enough of them to matter. It’s literally the reason people have standards, so they don’t end up with 90% below water.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I’ve thought for a long time that the wall between the DoJ and the White House should be strengthened, formalized in some way,

      Biden could memorialize it in an executive order.  Obviously, the next GOP president could do away with it, but repealing an executive order is somewhat transparent.

      Congress might be able to do some things like reporting requirements, but that requires ending the filibuster.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JPL

      So it’s just like the Nixon tapes without the racist shit.   Of course, Rosen hasn’t testified yet, so the racist shit could be included at a later date.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH

      I’m not so sure about that. His influence over the GOP has lasted longer than I expected it to, but I think we’re starting to see signs that it’s waning.

      I think Trump’s personal influence over the party is probably waning, but he’s obviously completely changed the power dynamics within the party. It’s still Trump’s party in the sense that everyone is trying to emulate him, even if it isn’t his party in that it’s no longer so obviously in his pocket.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Kay:

      but he did name-check Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) as “fighters,”

      Because they take turns sticking their widduw heads up TFG’s arse and fighting for air.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      It’s still Trump’s party in the sense that everyone is trying to emulate him

       
      As the Dems found out in the 70s, racists hold a long and bitter grudge if you abandon them.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      geg6

      @Eunicecycle:

      Standard white supremacist talk.  He’s dog whistling the “replacement” theory.

      What a piece of shit that guy is.  I can’t believe how many people believed his bullshit about being some sort of Appalachian hillbilly who pulled himself up by the bootstraps.  Your typical low quality Ivy League garbage of a venture capitalist.

      I hope his whole campaign goes the way George P. Bush’s has.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      prostratedragon

      This old whist player thinks there has to be a way to make it the NO-TRUMP Act. In my playing days that viperish mug was just clearing the horizon, and the Brooklynites in the group were already convincing that it was an excellent policy, as the old man was enough to recommend it unto several generations.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      @Roger Moore:

      They’re all trying to emulate his style. This, for example:

      FIRE FAUCI!— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 29, 2021

      And the men wear the blue suit/red tie costume that Trump made popular. They’re like cosplayers at a fantasy convention.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kay

      @Wvng:

      What they did was they blew up the scale. They vastly expanded “acceptable” to include “absolutely horrible”. They had to exclude the bottom 10% of applicants and they didn’t. The worse will now crowd out the better.

      The attorney general of Texas is under indictment. That’s no longer unacceptable. So everyone under indictment now comes in to the potential pool of applicants. This is fucking crazy. No organization in their right mind would follow this path. It can only go in one direction- down.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      burnspbesq

      I think I need a new thesaurus. The one I have doesn’t flag “fighter” as a synonym for “unindicted ci-conspirator.”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      germy

      Speaking of Stefanik, I found this one amusing:

      Today’s Anniversary of Medicare & Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject Socialist healthcare schemes. https://t.co/mOdUuX7THT

      — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 30, 2021

      Reply
    51. 51.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Kay: Ultimately, this race to the bottom is damaging to the country as a whole. What Covid in 2020 illustrated was when a disaster happens, these incompetent assclowns have no damned idea what to do to fix it. If we keep on putting them behind the steering wheel, they will drive all of us off a cliff sooner or later.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Roger Moore

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I don’t know what Constitutional issues that might raise.

      It’s going to be very difficult to provide any political boundary between the President and any department as long as believers in the unitary executive control the courts.  The upshot of the recent Supreme Court rulings is that the President has the power to fire anyone in the executive branch he has the power to appoint.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      burnspbesq

      @geg6:

      I hope his whole campaign goes the way George P. Bush’s has.

      As a Texas resident, I have to respectfully disagree with you on this one. Anyone, even George P. Bush, would be an improvement on Paxton.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      geg6

      @JPL:

      Agreed.  I’ve been donating to Ryan and Fetterman this cycle.  I don’t care who the GQP put up against them, I want them to pound them into the ground.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      different-church-lady

      “You guys may not be following the internet the way I do,” Mr. Trump said

      Nobody else could.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      OT: Seeing some of this bubble up around the internet. It’s not just left-twitter and commenters on top 10,000 blogs who are tired of her schtick

      Armando @ArmandoNDK
      Who leaked this is what’s interesting to me. Sinema has really made a lot of enemies.

      David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh @DavidAstinWalsh
      Kyrsten Sinema is the Ted Cruz of the Democratic Party, in the sense that she’s personally unpleasant and no one seems to like her.

      I haven’t heard much about her actual personality– Ted Cruz radiates punchable even in still photographs– but that picture of her with the fuck-you ring would seem to back up the idea.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Cameron

      If Trump’s unable to answer the call, I predict the 2024 ticket will be Pres. DeSantis and VP Vance.  They’ll capture 27% of the vote, but win the electoral college in a landslide thanks to voter suppression/voter intimidation/override of election officials.  Now I’m off for a refreshing hydroxychloroquine and tequila cocktail.  Covfefe, MFers!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kay

      @germy:

      Cheneys and Romneys

      Is that going to work though? Have you seen the current crop of younger Republicans? Even if they get a relatively normal one they become bad with exposure to the rest. There is now an entire generation of young Republicans who revere Donald Trump. Tens of millions of them.
      It’s easy to lower standards. It’s hard as nails to raise them.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      geg6

      @burnspbesq: ​
       
      I really have no idea whether he would or would not be better than Paxton. But selling coozies throwing his entire family, including both his father and mother, under the bus to suck up to Trump for his endorsement doesn’t say that to me.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JPL

      @Kay: Since I live in Fulton County Ga, I fear the lowlifes will win.   We’ve always depended on the vote counters to do their job.   That may no longer be the case.

      Reply

