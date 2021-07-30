You would have to be living in a cave not to know that we desperately need to keep the Senate in 2022.

We need to not lose any of our current seats, and we need to gain at least two more so we don’t have to waste all this time trying to pull Manchin and Sinema along as we try to accomplish even basic things like allowing the people to vote, and then have their votes count!

At the same time, we are trying to put our 2021 fundraising efforts into organizing, as opposed to funding particular candidates.

As for the senate, first things first. Let’s try not to lose our two newly elected senators who come up for reelection right away in 2022. We know we can win those, because we have done it once already, but we don’t know that we will win those. But that is a great place to start.

No, we’re not putting up thermometers for Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly. Not yet!

But over the next 3 weeks, we have an opportunity to make a real difference in those one of those races. And soon after that, we will have an opportunity to make a real difference in the other one. But for now, it’s Georgia!

Our friends at Four Directions are joining forces with Fair Fight Action to pass two crucial pieces of legislation: For the People Act

John Lewis Voting Rights Act They are teaming up to organize and lobby and work to get those two bills passed, starting with Georgia. With their new partnership, each organization will provide equal funding for this effort, and that will surely be a bigger lift for Four Directions than for Fair Fight Action! That’s where we come in. Stacey Abrams is working out the details on strategy and costs, and we should know more in a few days, but the best guess right now from Four Directions is that it’s likely to be at least 100,000 total. Raising $50,ooo in 3 weeks is way outside the norm for Four Directions.

If we commit to try to raise $25,000 in the next few weeks, Four Directions can go to other donors and let them know that we could match up to $25,000, which should make it easier to for them to raise the rest of the funds.

If you want to learn more about this, there are 3 ways you can do that:

Join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern.

Join us for a zoom with Four Directions this Tuesday at 7:30 pm Eastern. (RSVP with an email to me)

Read the attached press releases from Fair Fight Action and Four Directions.