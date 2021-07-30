Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Strategy and Opportunity – Save the Dates

Strategy and Opportunity – Save the Dates

18 Comments

You would have to be living in a cave not to know that we desperately need to keep the Senate in 2022.

We need to not lose any of our current seats, and we need to gain at least two more so we don’t have to waste all this time trying to pull Manchin and Sinema along as we try to accomplish even basic things like allowing the people to vote, and then have their votes count!

At the same time, we are trying to put our 2021 fundraising efforts into organizing, as opposed to funding particular candidates.

As for the senate, first things first.  Let’s try not to lose our two newly elected senators who come up for reelection right away in 2022.  We know we can win those, because we have done it once already, but we don’t know that we will win those.  But that is a great place to start.

No, we’re not putting up thermometers for Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly.  Not yet!

But over the next 3 weeks, we have an opportunity to make a real difference in those one of those races.  And soon after that, we will have an opportunity to make a real difference in the other one.  But for now, it’s Georgia!

Our friends at Four Directions are joining forces with Fair Fight Action to pass two crucial pieces of legislation:

  • For the People Act
  • John Lewis Voting Rights Act

They are teaming up to organize and lobby and work to get those two bills passed, starting with Georgia.  With their new partnership, each organization will provide equal funding for this effort, and that will surely be a bigger lift for Four Directions than for Fair Fight Action!

That’s where we come in.  Stacey Abrams is working out the details on strategy and costs, and we should know more in a few days, but the best guess right now from Four Directions is that it’s likely to be at least 100,000 total.  Raising $50,ooo in 3 weeks is way outside the norm for Four Directions.

If we commit to try to raise $25,000 in the next few weeks, Four Directions can go to other donors and let them know that we could match up to $25,000, which should make it easier to for them to raise the rest of the funds.

If you want to learn more about this, there are 3 ways you can do that:

Join us for a Q & A with Four Directions this Monday at 7:30 pm Eastern.

Join us for a zoom with Four Directions this Tuesday at 7:30 pm Eastern.  (RSVP with an email to me)

Read the attached press releases from Fair Fight Action and Four Directions.

4DNV and Fair Fight Join Forces 2021 0726Download
FINAL_ Four Directions press release 7_22_21Download

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      No thermometers yet, because I think we’ll want a new Four Directions thermometer so that what we raise for this is separate from other funds we raise for them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you, WaterGirl and Four Directions (and Fair Fight Action), for giving us the great gift of something we can do to make a difference for the better in our political landscape.

      It’s much appreciated!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I’m okay.  What I have now is mild, whatever it is.  It’s disconcerting because covid can start mild and then not be.  I have not tested yet because I think if you test early Covid often doesn’t show up anyway.

      Hoping it’s not covid, of course!  Will decide about testing this weekend. If I hadn’t been exposed to Covid, I would not be worried at this point.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SuzieC

      I’m in. Thanks to President Biden our investments keep accelerating and I know what I want to spend it on. Just let us know when and where to donate.

      Also, Vote Forward is writing letters to every D in Virginia. VA is often an early bellwether for midterms.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: New thermometer, definitely.

      Your set-up was so great, was ready to click immediately. But where’s the thermometer??

      Never promote without a call to action, as they say in the trade. Hope you get a new thermometer while your promo is up.

      Though, no doubt, you can rev up the troops again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      This is so exciting!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of ACTION, did you guys see the call to action for Ohio peeps in the sidebar?  Also for people who know Ohio peeps – share the information with them and ask them to call.

      Will that little Alert icon work to let you guys know when there is a specific, time-limited thing you can do?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Thanks. I already called

      ETA : Is there anything else we should be doing? Letters to newspapers, etc

      ETA Will call my SIL who’s active in Indivisible, although I am sure they are onto this already.

      Reply

