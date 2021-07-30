Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We still have time to mess this up!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

We have all the best words.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

What fresh hell is this?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

There will be lawyers.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Let there be snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Costa Rica – Part 3

On The Road – lashonharangue – Costa Rica – Part 3

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

After a long ride south from Monteverde we arrived at our hotel near Manuel Antonio National Park. The hotel was made up of several buildings built on the side of a hill overlooking the Pacific. Gorgeous views but many steps.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3 6
Manuel Antonio National Park

The next day we were picked up early to head to the park. Our naturalist guide said it is usually very crowded with long lines to get in. However, we got there shortly after opening and fewer tourists travelling meant it wasn’t an issue. The park has an extensive series of trails that go through different types of terrain. This is a squirrel monkey we spotted in a tree next to the trail.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3 5
Manuel Antonio National Park

The park juts out into the Pacific and includes beaches to the north and south of the peninsula.  This photo was taken at the southern beach. We didn’t bring our bathing suits but walked out into the warm water up to our knees.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3 4
Manuel Antonio National Park

After drying off our feet we continued hiking on a trail that runs just inland of the beach. This bird had no fear of the people walking by.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3 3
Hotel Near Manuel Antonio National Park

Our hotel was on a hillside located just north of the park. After we got back from the park a troop of Capuchin monkeys decided to have lunch in the trees outside our room. They were jumping from the trees to the balconies and back. It was quite the show. We had been warned not to leave windows open in our room since they have been known to come in looking for food.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3 2
Hotel Near Manuel Antonio National Park

The monkeys were totally fearless jumping from branch to branch.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3 1
Damas Island

The next day we took a short ride north to kayak in a mangrove forest. As we were paddling back to the take out our guide pointed out this boa constrictor resting on a branch. We didn’t see it at first so we kept getting closer. Finally he pointed up with his paddle and that was enough provocation to stir the snake. We got the message and left.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Costa Rica - Part 3
Near the San Jose International Airport

We had an early flight home so we splurged and stayed our final night at a hotel only 15 minutes from the airport – the upscale Finca Rosa Blanca Coffee Farm and Inn. We took a tour of their organic coffee plantation and learned a lot about growing and processing coffee. This is a view from our room toward downtown San Jose.

A great trip and what a way to get back out in the world.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dan B

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Dan B

      It sounds like the hotel I put my brother and his wife in. This one had a pool at the entry behind a very solid Vine covered wall on the road. There was an open air restaurant with about a dozen seats by the pool run by a gay French Canadien who wintered in Costa Rica and a Tico woman. The food was incredible. There were half a dozen types of fresh fruit for breakfast with omelets from local free range chickens – their eggs, not cooked by the chickens – and coffee, ambrosial smokey smooth coffee!

      From what I remember Manuel Antonio’s ridge is an old volcanic cone / fissure. It shows from the air in a flat coastal plane of oil palms.

      Further down the coast, past the surfer towns and beaches, the hills and mountains come nearly to the ocean. A couple places looked like Tahiti with verdant green slopes rising steeply less than a mile from the beaches. Amazing stuff! Hot, so hot, in the dry season. In the high 90’s every day and down to the mid 80’s at night.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.