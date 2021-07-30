Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It Goes On and On, While You're Here and Long After You're Gone

The basis for the CDC recommendation for masking up indoors in high transmission areas was a study of a spreading event in Provincetown, MA over the 4th of July:

Critically, the study found that vaccinated individuals carried as much virus in their noses as unvaccinated individuals, and that vaccinated people could spread the virus to each other. […]

Scientists said the Provincetown outbreak and other recent data on breakthrough infections make clear that the vaccines do work, as hoped, against severe illness and death, but do not offer blanket protection against any chance of infection. Only a handful of people in the outbreak were hospitalized, but four of them were fully vaccinated. […]

The study’s authors note that Massachusetts has a high vaccination rate and the virus was still able to spread.

“Findings from this investigation suggest that even jurisdictions without substantial or high COVID-19 transmission might consider expanding prevention strategies, including masking in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status,” they write. […]

The study makes clear that vaccines offer significant protection, but do not prevent infection entirely even among the fully vaccinated. On July 3, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a 14-day average of zero covid-19 cases per 100,000 in Barnstable County — but by July 17, that number had increased to 177 cases per 100,000.

“This report demonstrates that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is not perfect, particularly in a setting with a highly contagious variant, in a large group in close contact, even if most are vaccinated against the virus,” said Gregg Gonsalves, associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health. “The good news here: If you’re vaccinated, refrain from large group gatherings and mask up, chances are good you’ll be okay. This is not 2020. But we’re not out of the woods.”

I excerpted quite a bit because the details are discouraging but not a reason to panic. The key point as recorded in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that’s the basis for this story is that none of the 4 hospitalized vaccinated persons died, and only 4 of the 346 vaccinated persons were hospitalized. I think it changes some of my assumptions about what I need to do, as a vaccinated person, to protect myself and others — specifically, I’m masking up in public indoors again, even though I’m in a low transmission/high vaccination rate area. (And, “mask up” for me is a KN-95 or KF-94 mask.)

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      In P-Town, people tend to get *very very close* to each other. This isn’t “going to Wegman’s” proximity.

    3. 3.

      Damien

      Soooo vaccinated people in a large indoor crowd with a spreader event had approximately a 1.15% chance of being hospitalized and a 0% fatality rate. I definitely fail to see the need to panic with these kind of numbers, but maybe someone else can explain it in a scarier way

      I’m still wearing a cloth mask when I go out, since I’m a good, responsible social citizen, but  come on let’s not lie to each other that vaccinated people are the problem here and need to be terrified again.

    4. 4.

      beef

      @Damien

      If this scares some fools into getting vaccinated, it’s OK by me.

    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      As I understand it, the finding is that a viral colony in the nose is enough to allow transmission, but it won’t really make you sick. It’s only when the virus migrates towards the lungs that (a) the vaccine induces an immune response and (b) there’s a chance of serious illness. So, _if_ we had a high vaccination fraction, this wouldn’t be a big deal, but because roughly 27% of the country are, well, the 27% we know and hate, there’s substantial spread and substantial risk of serious infections.

    7. 7.

      VOR

      @Damien: I think the real surprise is the greater ability of vaccinated people to carry the virus and hence spread it. Yes, vaccinated people still have decent protection but it isn’t 100% and there are still people out there who have impaired immune systems or simply cannot be vaccinated. And children, of course.

      I personally am losing sympathy for the willfully unvaccinated. I got my ass vaccinated as soon as humanly possible without jumping the line.

    8. 8.

      Old School

      @Damien: I don’t think anyone is saying vaccinated people are the problem.  It’s more along the lines that we’ve got to step up again to try to protect the ill-informed/morons.

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Our county case count, case rate, and test positivity all exceed this period one year ago. Death rate is significantly lower now, surely a product of vaccination of vulnerable populations, but has gone up this month. Hospitalizations and ICU counts are also lower than a year ago but have more than tripled over the last three weeks, which is concerning because the increase seems to be accelerating.
      They only post vaccination counts weekly and the next update hopefully shows a big increase, because new vaccinations have been very few all month.​

    10. 10.

      Baud

      I got vaccinated specifically so I could once again stick my tongue up people’s noses. Now you’re telling me it was all for nothing. No wonder no one trusts the government.

    11. 11.

      They Call Me Blue

      I’m one of those people that never stopped wearing a mask when in a public indoor space other than once or twice when I forgot one going to the grocery store.

      I’m flying down to L.A. next week to visit my 94 year old mother who I haven’t seen in two years. Wish I’d gone down for 4th of July but she was pretty adamant that she didn’t want anything like the usual family & friend get togethers we’ve historically had on the 4th, and my presence would have likely led to something more like that, so August it is. Delta variant and all.

      Went to Costco today and they had N95 masks, grabbed a box as I’ll feel safer on a plane with one as opposed to double masking with cloth over medical like we did for awhile. I’ve accepted the fact that masking in public is going to be our reality for a while.

    12. 12.

      VeniceRiley

      @VOR: I reserve my sympathy for the impacted health providers. Actions remain the same, but the sympathy shift keeps me from resenting having to continue with extra precautions.

    13. 13.

      zhena gogolia

      I live in a small town that hardly ever has protests. In fact I can’t remember ever seeing one. But on the way home earlier today, not far from our house there were a bunch of yahoos out with signs reading “UNMASK OUR KIDS!” I begged my husband to stop the car so I could get out and yell at them, but he wouldn’t.

    14. 14.

      scav

      I rather enjoy the fact (entirely unfortunate in the larger sense) that the vaccinated can still infect the unvaccinated — we’re actually all equally armed, it’s just one side that refusing point blank to put on their bullet-proof vests in the name of freedom.

