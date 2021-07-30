Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Something Good Open Thread / Friday Morning Open Thread: Sunisa Lee Is A Gold-Medal Gymnast

Friday Morning Open Thread: Sunisa Lee Is A Gold-Medal Gymnast

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: ,


Sunisa Lee captured the women’s all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, a triumph that wowed all of Minnesota but carried special resonance in the state’s close-knit Hmong American community, one of the largest in the United States.

“I can’t find the words to express how happy we are, how important that was to me and my family and to the whole Hmong community throughout the world,” John Lee, father of one of the brightest lights now in Tokyo, told The Associated Press. “We never expected gold, but she came through. She did it.”

That she did, and dozens of her family and friends gathered early in the morning at a suburban St. Paul event center to watch the gymnastics broadcast from Tokyo.

Sunisa Lee got an opening when reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrew from the all-around competition to focus on her mental health. There was nervous silence at the watch party as Lee turned in a brilliant set on uneven bars, a nervy performance on beam and a well-executed floor exercise…

Also at the celebration was state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, of St. Paul, whose daughter, Ayden Her, trained with Lee at Midwest Gymnastics for 10 years. Her said the girls in the group, who have stuck together over the years, were all elite athletes — Ayden Her will be a diver at the University of Minnesota this fall. But Lee, she said, was “special from the minute you saw her.”

Many Hmong, who fought for the U.S. in Laos during the Vietnam War, resettled in Minnesota. Patriotism runs deep in the community, fueling the joy over Lee’s success. Her said that’s because the Hmong were oppressed in every other country where they have lived, including Laos and China, and sought opportunity in America.

“Every other Hmong person who has done something as a first is literally living out the dreams of our ancestors,” she said…

Nobody’s gonna say this on camera, but if Simone Biles hadn’t had the courage to step back when she did, most major media stories would have included a bare Also, Suni Lee… paragraph below the fold. Even — especially — if Biles had missed medaling, or (goddess forfend) sustained a serious injury. Lee knows it, and Biles knows it, and they’re both fine with the fact…

    45Comments

    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      Nobody’s gonna say this on camera, but if Simone Biles hadn’t had the courage to step back when she did, most major media stories would have included a bare Also, Suni Lee…

      Perfectly said, A.L.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wag

      My daughter is a serious gymnast, and is totally supportive of Simone’s decision to withdraw.  She has a deep insight on the stress Simone  was under, and knowledge of the risks she faced.   

       

      And her enthusiasm about Suni’s victory is something to behold.   The wholehearted support for the women’s gymnastics  team runs deep among her and her teammates.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Quinerly

      I really dislike her (and that dress is ridiculous pictured in the link.) From Politico:
      When CHUCK SCHUMER announced earlier this month that he might keep the Senate in session into August — delaying a previously scheduled recess in order to shepherd the two gigantic bills through the chamber — Sinema told the majority leader that she was not sticking around to vote, multiple Senate sources tell Playbook.

      She had prior vacation plans, she said, and wasn’t about to let the infrastructure or reconciliation bills get in the way.

      In fairness, Sinema is staying in D.C. this weekend to work instead of attending one previously scheduled event: a wine retreat fundraiser at Sonoma’s ritzy MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, where summer rates hover around $950 per night. (Wine is kind of Sinema’s thing. Last August, she held a three-week internship at Three Sticks Winery in Sonoma, for which the senator was paid an entry-level salary of $1,117.40.)
      https://www.politico.com/newsletters/playbook/2021/07/30/sinemas-vacation-plans-manchin-gets-booed-and-megadonor-drama-493787?nname=playbook&nid=0000014f-1646-d88f-a1cf-5f46b7bd0000&nrid=0000014e-f0ed-dd93-ad7f-f8edad790000&nlid=630318

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mousebumples

      I believe Suni is the first Hmong-American Olympian to qualify, and now she won the All Around gold! So proud of her, and her teammates!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      Oh my God, Biles’ reaction made me start to cry.  I love the support those women have for each other.

      Slate has an interesting read on the Wolf Turn, which almost took Lee down, if she didn’t have the “strongest toes in Tokyo.” It’s a good read, especially for those of us who don’t follow gymnastics except at the Olympics.

      https://slate.com/culture/2021/07/suni-lee-gold-all-around-gymnastics-wolf-turn-ew.html

      All the articles on the twisties have left me possibly unable to watch any women’s routines live again.  I don’t like worrying that the athletes are going to die.  I love the equestrian Olympic events, A) because horses are pretty, B) because men and women compete head-to-head on a level playing field and C) because both the human and equestrian competitors are not infrequently into middle age when they peak, but I can’t watch cross country because I’m too frightened.  Stadium jumping, fine.  Dressage, yes please. Cross country, I’m watching through my fingers over my eyes.  Women’s gymnastics may be hitting the same chord in me now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Msb

      Wonderful performance with wonderful result. Americans come from everywhere: one of our greatest strengths.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      @NotMax@Ken:

      The pillowguy is one of their biggest advertisers, so I’m glad to see them lose ad revenue.

      The dominion lawsuit has them very careful what they say on their shows. As much as they love interviewing him, it was awkward for the hosts when they had to correct  his statements.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Immanentize

      There is a hell of a women’s soccer match going on right now against Nederland. We lose, we are out. Currently 2-1 US.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mary G

      Another child of an immigrant TFG would have never let into the country represents the strength America gets from all over the world.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Immanentize

      @Mary G: This is a story I want to see the NYTimes do — how many immigrants or their children, who would have been kept out by Trump, participated in the Olympics?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Immanentize

      Doesn’t pole vaulting start today? Glad to be rid of jerk anti-vaxxer Sam Kendricks tests positive in Tokyo. How much did his little trip for naught cost taxpayers?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @Quinerly: She’s a preening fool, but what to do? Getting rid of her might be more costly than just putting up with her drama llama bullshit and focusing on making her irrelevant through pickups in other states.

      I don’t know AZ politics at all, but one of our commenters here (Suzanne) says KS’s shtick works there overall, and that seems borne out by state-level polling. But I read recently that something like 2/3rds of AZ Dems support a primary challenge.

      Primary challenges usually end in hard feelings that can be tough to put aside in time to win a general election in a closely divided state. It’s a crappy situation.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hueyplong

      @Betty Cracker: It pleases me that the word “preening” seems to be attaching itself as the go-to modifier for the Senator.

      It irritates me that this task is always so easily completed with females, and not with GOPer males.

      Somewhere, Hillary is “cackling.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      Watching Suni Lee on the balance beam, I kept on thinking about how few of us could do any of that shit on level ground, let alone on a beam that’s only 10 cm (not quite 4 inches) wide.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Quinerly

      @Betty Cracker: I get it. Been reading threads and basically lurking for weeks on dead threads. In 35 days, I leave for 120 days (this trip itinerary app reminds me every morning) so under the gun to get ready, etc. Had a few mins this AM to actually engage. I try to make it a policy not to criticize other women’s clothing, but that red dress in the Politico piece is ridiculously tight and looks like she’s not wearing underwear. It’s worse than the Wilma Flintstone dress.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hueyplong

      @Immanentize: His work certainly inspired it, but literally anyone can do it after reading him for a day or so.

      At times when feeling snarky, the Spousal Unit and I talk to each other in NYT pitchbot.  I wouldn’t give them a penny if a nickel would save all their lives.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @hueyplong

      Initial reports are that so far ratings for these Olympics are in the crapper.

      …It’s too soon to say precisely where 2021’s ratings will end up, but the first few days of data suggest a decline north of 40 percent isn’t out of the question. The technical term for this kind of Nielsen performance is “yikes.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Immanentize

      @hueyplong: In this case, she really is both “preening” and “a fool.” One can’t help.if the mot juste has been previously used in a sexist way.  PS really only male birds preen — as the doughty females just clean their feathers.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Quinerly:

      She had prior vacation plans, she said, and wasn’t about to let the infrastructure or reconciliation bills get in the way.

      The thing that gets me is, you don’t just accidentally wake up one morning as a U.S. Senator.  There are only two from each state, and it takes a great deal of prolonged effort to be one of those two.

      One would think that she would have taken the time to have some idea of what the job involved before going out of her way to win it.  Apparently she didn’t bother with that part.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      hueyplong

      @Immanentize: I’m totally on board with “preening” in this context.  You could search for days and not find a more appropriate modifier.  I hope it sticks.

      It’s just that preening is all that any GOPer in Congress ever does.  They ran on a platform of being internet trolls 24/7 and they keep their campaign promises.

      Watch that video of the GOPer congresscritters going over to the Senate yesterday.  Preening, the lot of them.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @Quinerly: How exciting to be on the verge of an epic trip! Just got back from a brief trip myself, and it was so weird (but invigorating!) to be fully out in the world again! My pursuits were solitary (sneaking up on birds, mostly), but being on the other side of the continent was different. Haven’t done that in years! Hope you have a great time.

      God, you’re right about that dress! Someone who cares about her should do an intervention. I haven’t followed her career at all, but I used to have a vaguely positive impression of her from the backstory shared at the convention. I’m curious about how she represented herself to AZ Dems when she first ran or if they’re just as surprised by her antics as the rest of us.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Ah, Tommy T. Not the brightest spark in the campfire.

      “I’d like to buy a vowel, Chuck.”

      “Okay, which one?”

      “I’d like to buy a Q.”

      //

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Fortunately, any divisive primary won’t be for three years. In the meantime, Arizona Democrats will unite around Mark Kelly and his reelection race.

      Then they can better consider the Sinema problem. For one thing, they will know more about the Arizona political situation. Joe Biden and Mark Kelly won with a record Democratic turnout. They also carried a majority of non-affiliated voters. Arizona Democrats will know if this strength has been sustained, or even increased.

      And they will know the end result of Sinema’s obstruction. She came through on Senate organization and the American Recovery Act. The other big pieces of legislation in process are the two infrastructure bills and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.  We may not yet know Sinema’s final votes on these vital pieces of legislation, but Arizona Democrats will by the time they decide whether to back a primary challenger or not.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      stinger

      @NotMax:  Thanks for that link! I love to bake pies, and picked up some tips. Also great anecdotes about the Obamas in the WH. Love the chef’s manner!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: It is mostly sponsorship, but when it comes to the big international competitions, the US, IIRC, does help with some costs (sometimes security, travel and grants for awards, etc.). And host countries/cities end up paying, through taxes, hugely. I’m not sure when Utah finally retired it’s debt (contrary to Romney’s assertions). The reason Boston pulled out of bidding for the Games was when Marty Walsh learned how much of the bag the taxpayers of Boston (and Mass) could be left holding.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Tony Jay

      Since work related arglebargle has put paid to my ‘Working on the couch with the Olympics on’ plans for this month I only caught the edited highlights of the Women’s Insanely Impossible Fantastic Gymnastic event, but bloody hell. Anyone, I don’t care who they are, who is stupid enough to doubt that every one of these women is operating way, way out there at the very tip of the needle of human physical and mental potential could, should, and if I ever bump into them definitely will, benefit from an immediate slap in the face with a paper bag full of moistened dogshit. Fucking idiots. Shut up and sit down.

      I like the suggestion of putting a normal, fit human being through any of those disciplines just as a palate cleanser before the main event. I couldn’t even get onto those bars, never mind flit between them like a spiralling thought. The Floor routines are ridiculous, how do you even jump that high? The Vault? Have you seen the size of that thing? The Beam straight up terrifies me. Basically, they’re out there performing movie special-effects, in real life, and if they get virtually anything wrong they more than likely break something.

      Mad respect. Lee earned that medal fair and square, but I was heartbroken for the Brazilian who took silver. Two steps out of the Floor lines during a routine that was, quite frankly, gobsmacking in its high-flying complexity, cost her the gold. Still, being the only woman from your country to ever medal in an Olympic gymnastic event has to be pretty damned sweet.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Immanentize

      @stinger: You probably know this, but I just learned it about three months ago (after making pies for years!) Add a Tablespoon of vinegar to your crust recipe. That is all.

      Reply

