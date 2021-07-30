Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: The Low Snark of Well-Heeled Guys

Dana Milbank would like you to know — Kevin McCarthy is making white guys in nice suits look terrible, which is exasperating to Dana Milbank*:

After Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy this week decried the House’s new face mask requirement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) replied with a considered response: “He’s such a moron.”

Mean! But if the dunce cap fits …

Such an incendiary charge by Pelosi demands a fact check: Is McCarthy, in fact, a moron? Let’s weigh the evidence.

The very day Pelosi called him a moron, McCarthy complained on the House floor that the latest mask guidance came from a study in India (not so) of an unapproved vaccine (also not so) that “didn’t even pass purr review.” Was he waiting for a litter of kittens to examine the data?…

The day after Pelosi called him a moron, McCarthy made yet more important points at another news conference.

On President Biden: “The president, we sat to met with, that we wanted to be — keep our path be energy independent.”

On a retired colleague: “Former liberal senator Barbara Boxer is now has the effect of being robbed in Oakland.”

On Pelosi: “She will go at no elms to break the rules.”…

Long before McCarthy became Trump’s “my Kevin,” he had a rocky relationship with the English language…

But does this make McCarthy a “moron”? There might be another explanation. I asked McCarthy’s communications director, Matt Sparks, if the leader has a speech disability (in which case I wouldn’t ridicule him). But Sparks made no such claim, instead calling my ongoing interest in McCarthy’s words “a bit sad and very odd.”

Alas, this leaves only one possible conclusion, which I deliver with no elms: Pelosi’s claim earns the rating “mostly true.”

*(Milbank may also be aware that his paper’s ‘Pinocchio fact checker‘ is a target of general scorn)

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      FYI (WaPo links).

      An activewear company told customers its clothes repelled covid. The false claims led to a $3.7 million fine.
      [snip]
      That’s about two weeks’ worth of gross profits for the brand, which has 134 stores around the world, Nine News reports. Founded in 1990, Lorna Jane lists 21 retail locations in the U.S. on its website. Source

      Also,

      Since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Greg Locke, the pastor at a Nashville-area church, has repeatedly called covid a hoax, undermined emergency mandates and refused to comply with guidance from public health officials.

      This week, Locke took his defiance a step further, making a sharp warning regarding mask-wearing.

      If “you start showing up [with] all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Locke, 45, told scores of Global Vision Bible Church parishioners during his sermon on Sunday. His statement was followed by cheers and applause. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JMG

      My son’s wedding in Brooklyn is a week from tomorrow. He got his first cancellation today, from the (delightful and super) wife of one of his best friends and groomsmen. She’s pregnant. Also got some emails asking “it’s outdoors, right?” It is and it isn’t. It’s in a boathouse, so there’s shelter from the storm but also plenty of room outside.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Mask-wearing is a reminder that the mask-mocking orange moron fucked up his handling of the pandemic so badly that ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden snuck into office.  And that’s just unforgivable.

      Mask-wearing means you believe in science, not Trumpov’s pronouncements all last year that ‘all is well’.  And that’s just unforgivable.

      Mask-wearing means you’re a pansy, not a he-man like Mr. Head-Airbrushed-Onto-Rocky’s body.  So be a pansy if you must, but it means you forfeit your right to govern in any way…meaning that telling other people they have to wear a mask is a no-no.  Lib pansies don’t tell trumpies what to do – that’s just unforgivable.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jeffro: Walmart’s just announced that its managers will be required to get vaxxed, while workers will be required to mask up & ‘encouraged’  w/$150 bonuses to get vaxxed.

      I’m guessing a lot of red-state holdouts are going to give in & get vaxxed, bitching & moaning the whole way.   Like teenagers whose totally unreasonable parents insist on fetching them home from the party, just because some kids might’ve had a drink or six…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      In GA we have seat belts, air bags, hands free cell phone calls, and many other regulations.  Unfortunately masks aren’t one of them.   freedumb

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @Jeffro

      Lest we forget, Dolt 45:

      January 22, 2020: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

      February 26, 2020: “And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

      “We’re going very substantially down, not up.”

      February 27, 2020: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

      March 10, 2020: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      japa21

      Is McCarthy a moron? Quite obviously, the answer is yes. Unfortunately for the country, most of the Republicans in Congress are even more moronic than he is.

      Reply

