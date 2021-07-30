Dana Milbank would like you to know — Kevin McCarthy is making white guys in nice suits look terrible, which is exasperating to Dana Milbank*:

After Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy this week decried the House’s new face mask requirement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) replied with a considered response: “He’s such a moron.”

Mean! But if the dunce cap fits …

Such an incendiary charge by Pelosi demands a fact check: Is McCarthy, in fact, a moron? Let’s weigh the evidence.

The very day Pelosi called him a moron, McCarthy complained on the House floor that the latest mask guidance came from a study in India (not so) of an unapproved vaccine (also not so) that “didn’t even pass purr review.” Was he waiting for a litter of kittens to examine the data?…

The day after Pelosi called him a moron, McCarthy made yet more important points at another news conference.

On President Biden: “The president, we sat to met with, that we wanted to be — keep our path be energy independent.”

On a retired colleague: “Former liberal senator Barbara Boxer is now has the effect of being robbed in Oakland.”

On Pelosi: “She will go at no elms to break the rules.”…

Long before McCarthy became Trump’s “my Kevin,” he had a rocky relationship with the English language…

But does this make McCarthy a “moron”? There might be another explanation. I asked McCarthy’s communications director, Matt Sparks, if the leader has a speech disability (in which case I wouldn’t ridicule him). But Sparks made no such claim, instead calling my ongoing interest in McCarthy’s words “a bit sad and very odd.”

Alas, this leaves only one possible conclusion, which I deliver with no elms: Pelosi’s claim earns the rating “mostly true.”