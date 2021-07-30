Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 29-30

Many observers this is premature, but Israel *has* spare doses, and they don’t care what outsiders think…

Excellent, science-heavy thread:

Mr. Megan McCain has THOUGHTS about the Biden adminstration’s anti-Covid measures:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats from NYS Department of Health:

      New COVID cases:

      45 new cases yesterday. I guess it’s better than the hundreds a day we had back at the beginning of the year, but I’d hoped for better this long after the vaccinations started.

      The CDC rates us as “Moderate” community transmission at this web site where you can look up states and counties:

      https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

      Brachiator

      A recent story from Deadline: ‘Los Angeles Covid Surge Being Driven By White, Affluent Neighborhoods”

      COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Los Angeles County on Thursday, albeit more slowly. The raw number of daily cases rose 17% in the past week, to 3,248. That’s roughly half of the 7,458 cases recorded in California on Thursday, even though Los Angeles County’s population accounts for only roughly 25% of the state’s residents.

      Driving this rise, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, have been more affluent communities on the West Side including Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Beverly Crest, Venice, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Encino. The winter surge was driven by higher case rates in Central L.A. …

      According to Ferrer, the increase in more affluent areas of the city is being driven by a younger, less-vaccinated population. “Transmission in these neighborhoods is mostly being spread among young adults,” she said, before speculating on other factors behind the increase. She ventured that these are “people with resources who can now go out and about more,” to restaurants, social gatherings or large parties, even if they are not vaccinated.

      NotMax

      Couple of local stories, without further comment other than noting they each raise the blood pressure.

      #1:

      Frederick Tibayan was on the fence about getting vaccinated against COVID because he was concerned about side effects.

      The 45 year-old Puna man was close to deciding to get a shot when the virus hit him and his family.
      [snip]
      He made that recollection at the Hilo Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for 49 days for COVID.
      [snip]
      “I actually infected six out of seven of my family members,” he said. “I infected my wife, our four youngest children.”

      None of them were vaccinated.

      It’s something Hilo Medical Center is seeing more often.

      “We’re seeing whole family units come in at one time….
      [snip]
      Tibayan is going home with an oxygen tank — and a message.

      “Do something,” he said. “No just think like how I used to think, like, ah, this is fake, this is propaganda, this is stuff. I tell you this ain’t no joke.” Source

      #2:

      A long-term care home facility on the Big Island reported Wednesday that six of its residents tested positive for COVID.

      The Life Care Center of Hilo had conducted facility-wide testing after one of their employees became infected with the virus on July 21.

      Facility officials said the infected worker was unvaccinated…. Source

      Meanwhile, planet is on a track to zoom past 200,000,000 cumulative reported cases by early next week.

      Benno

      The other shoe finally dropped in Pakistan. 4745 new cases yesterday. Sindh Province has shut down and positivity rate in Karachi is 23%. Chief minister declared all shops closed except pharmacies and export businesses until the 8th. All intercity travel banned. Anyone outdoors will have their vaccinations checked (uh-huh…). All teachers must be vaxxed by Sunday and proof of vaccination required to enter govt. buildings, schools, or health facilities. All unvaxxed govt. employees will stop drawing salary at the end of the month. Air travel banned for all without vaccine certificate from Sunday.

      Mary G

      @NeenerNeener: That’s a good site, thanks. Orange County had 532 new cases today, but is rated moderate there. All the counties around us – LA, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino are rated high, so we’ll probably be headed that way too. Nobody is staying home except us immunocompromised folks, it seems. Traffic is at pre-pandemic levels as far as I can tell.

      Vaccinations were down, which is disappointing. Hospitalizations up 20.5% in three days, but curve is nowhere near as steep as in January, and ICU patients are not going up much at all, so it seems that most cases are milder to date.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/29 China reported 21 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 63 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 13 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 10 mild & 3 moderate). 1 moderate case worsened to serious condition & 6 mild cases worsened to moderate. There currently are 184 domestic confirmed (82 mild, 94 moderate & 8 serious) & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Of the 185 infected persons, 157 are at Jiangning District, 11 at Lishui District, 4 each at Jianye & Gulou Districts, 3 at Yuhuatai District, 2 each at Gaochun,l & Qinhuai Districts, & 1 each at Xuanwu & Qixia Districts. The entire Lukou Sub-District has been elevated to High Risk. 1 area, 14 residential compounds, 6 buildings & 6 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 1 moderate), all traced contacts of the 2 domestic confirmed cases reported on 7/28 (who had returned from Nanjing on 7/21). The 4 cases had played poker & mahjong w/ the initial 2 cases from 7/21 – 7/24. There currently are 6 domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 3 moderate) in the city.
      • Huai’an reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 3 being employees of the same company that had gone to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province for a company outing during 7/22 – 7/25, & 1 of their tour guides.
      • Suqian did not report any new domestic posit cases. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (both moderate) there, both traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Wuxi reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas, found via regular screening. This case is not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

      Anhui Province

      • He County did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who returned from Nanjing.
      • Wuhu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who had returned from Nanjing.

      Liaoning Province

      • Shenyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there, all traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dalian did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traced to transmission chain originating from the outbreak in Nanjing. 1 residential building was elevated to Medium Risk.

      Guangdong Province

      • Zhongshan in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic confirmed case in the city, a person had returned from Nanjing.
      • Zhuhai did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, a person who had flown back from Nanjing.

      Hunan Province

      • Changde in reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact of the domestic asymptomatic case reported on 7/28, having gone on the same boat cruise with that case (as well as the 3 confirmed cases reported by Chengdu in Sichuan Province on 7/27) on 7/24. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Changsha reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both had ridden on the same boat cruise in Changde on 7/24 as the positives reported by Changde and Chengdu.
      • Zhuzhou reported 2 new asymptomatic cases, both had ridden the same boat cruise in Changde on 7/24 as the positive cases reported by Changde & Chengdu. The city reported 4 more domestic asymptomatic cases on 7/30, who had gone on the same boat cruise, & will included in tomorrow’s data dump.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, an agent at a local tourism agency. Thr city has closed all tourist sites & shows, and are requesting all tourists remaining in the city to return home (where they will go under home or centralized quarantine, per local pandemic response policies), w/ a negative RT-PCR result.

      Sichuan Province

      • Mianyang in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is currently 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 factory remains at Medium Risk.
      • Luzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person who had traveled to Shanghai, but w/ viral genomic sequence highly identical to the outbreak in Nanjing.
      • Yibin did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic confirmed case (moderate) in the city, a traced close contact of the case reported by Luzhou,  who had also returned from Shanghai on the same flight. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Chengdu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all traced to the secondary outbreak at Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province. A residential building has been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds & a residential building are at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), the spouse of the domestic confirmed case reported on 7/28, & who had also traveled to Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province during 7/20 – 7/25. There currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (both mild) in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/29, China reported 43 new imported confirmed cases, 17 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 21 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossings
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 9 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Malaysia, Myanmar & Tanzania (via Nairobi), & 1 each from Kenya, Turkey & the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines, the DRC (via Nairobi) & Mozambique (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Nairobi), Zimbabwe (via Nairobi) & Kenya, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG) & Nigeria (via Frankfurt), & 5 US nationals coming from the US; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & the Ukraine (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia 
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Japanese national coming from Japan
      • Yingkou in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Spain & 1 each from Cameroon & the Sudan
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from the Philippines
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 19 confirmed cases recovered, 15 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 572 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 932 active confirmed cases in the country (660 imported), 25 in serious condition (17 imported), 419 asymptomatic cases (396 imported), 5 suspect cases (all imported). 16,569 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/29, 1,619.218M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 17.969M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/30, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, imported (from Switzerland & the US).

      satby

      Médecins Sans Frontières is the “aid group” vaccinating homeless and migrants in Paris, as well as all over the third world. The next time the American Red Cross (a bloated, inefficient, wasteful organization) asks for donations send them to MSF, who will put them to good use.

      Signed, a former long term ARC volunteer.

