Picking up a sandwich (with a mask on) Customer to me: “Living in fear, huh?” Me: “Yeah. I work with vulnerable, critically ill, immunocompromised children. So, yeah. I’m afraid of killing a child. Thank you”. — Adam B. Hill, M.D. (@Adamhill1212) July 29, 2021





'The war has changed.' Internal CDC document urges new messaging & warns that delta infections likely more severe. The internal report shows the agency thinks it's struggling to communicate on vaccine efficacy amid increased breakthrough infections https://t.co/8VZOEKTQC5 pic.twitter.com/2oVk2yiRPt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 30, 2021

The US reported +84,534 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since February 13, bringing the total close to 35.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 67,293 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/cv6FKmm3ii — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 29, 2021

.@CDCgov #COVID19 cases are going up in over 90% of U.S. states & territories

The current 7-day average of daily new cases is 61,976. This is a 64.1% increase from previous week & 439.7% increase from the lowest average in June https://t.co/yXJ4XDL0Ll pic.twitter.com/nhJ8MqtGlh — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) July 29, 2021

Asian nations impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks https://t.co/kDEOuE3xBs pic.twitter.com/FQANP5Huya — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

New China virus outbreak worst after Wuhan, says state media https://t.co/oUCG86Ze1p — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 30, 2021

N.Korea's economy in crisis because of COVID-19, sanctions – South https://t.co/nQxUNF6xAf pic.twitter.com/tyRJiGVitT — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases, the most in three weeks, the latest evidence of a worrying trend of rising cases that has forced one state to lock down amid fears of another wave of infections https://t.co/VTwBfYYjG2 pic.twitter.com/kZESCd6pbA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

The #TokyoOlympics is running a village for athletes and coaches where more than 80% are vaccinated against COVID, testing is compulsory and movement is strictly curtailed. None of that is true for the Japanese capital that surrounds the Olympic ‘bubble’ https://t.co/uyPb64DmRQ pic.twitter.com/9fmm4RpJbq — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

BREAKING: Japan expands state of emergency to 4 more areas after record spikes in coronavirus cases amid Olympics. https://t.co/LabZqBqsZ5 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2021

Maps show the change in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the prefectures of Japan, host country of the #Olympics#AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/LKuJsdV9YO — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 29, 2021

Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta variant https://t.co/GCf2dwY7K6 pic.twitter.com/Od4TIPWV5l — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

Thailand: Bangkok warehouse turned into 1,800-bed hospital as Covid crisis worsens https://t.co/Ft7zUcrsfr — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) July 29, 2021

First batch of U.S. donated Pfizer vaccines arrives in Thailand https://t.co/Hr5psl6uJn pic.twitter.com/FUGNt3Nbee — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

As COVID-19 deaths rise in Myanmar, allegations are growing that the military government is using the coronavirus pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition. The death rate in Myanmar is now the worst in Southeast Asia. https://t.co/5lAgxb2gbL — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2021

Many observers this is premature, but Israel *has* spare doses, and they don’t care what outsiders think…

Coronavirus: Israel to give third jab to people aged over 60 https://t.co/Yu0TEHyVnQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 29, 2021

Australia PM wants 80% of adults vaccinated before border opening https://t.co/THZbsxRcQx pic.twitter.com/VORVUGf1HA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

Sydney reported a slight easing in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 amid a further tightening of restrictions in the worst-affected suburbs, with the military summoned to help enforce lockdown rules https://t.co/dWBYFccJdm by @renjujose pic.twitter.com/lf0itKerG3 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2021

Russia reported 799 coronavirus deaths Thursday, tying the national record of pandemic-related fatalities for the third time in less than a monthhttps://t.co/IRPWSpiIoL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 29, 2021

Countries across the globe say they've been let down by broken promises and stalled deliveries of #Russia's Sputnik V #Covid19 vaccine:https://t.co/WG7yDE3u78 — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) July 29, 2021

An aid group has set up a tent this summer in northeast Paris to provide COVID-19 vaccines to migrants, homeless people and others without access to state or private health insurance. https://t.co/Hw04OfNCSA — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 29, 2021

Portugal is beginning its journey to what the country’s prime minister calls “total freedom,” with the government deciding to start winding down COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. https://t.co/aTnDiViyXz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 29, 2021

Brazilian health authorities started the mass immunization of Rio de Janeiro's Mare neighborhood. It's a novel bid to control COVID-19 in a poor community while studying vaccine effectiveness and the prevalence of worrisome variants. https://t.co/rOHb1UhSDN — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2021

You buried the lede @statnews "Against severe disease, which includes people with low blood oxygen levels or who are hospitalized, the overall efficacy of the vaccine was 97%” This👇 is the most important part of the preprint imo. Efficacy against severe disease STILL excellent https://t.co/N8P5wT2sQf pic.twitter.com/IDK3kMCBwN — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) July 29, 2021

There’s a lot of spitting happening at the #Tokyo2020 . About 30,000 people are spitting into tiny plastic vials every day in an extraordinary testing effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. A look at apparatus behind the tests. https://t.co/QmAdk7j8yW — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 30, 2021

Breakthrough cases: In rare cases, people experiencing Covid after being fully vaccinated may be at elevated risk for long Covid symptoms. That conclusion is from a small study of healthcare workers in Israel. Study is in the New England J of Medicine https://t.co/Q5tILfHUNT pic.twitter.com/IEiAA43pfu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 29, 2021

Excellent, science-heavy thread:

"Please, please, please: stop obsessing over antibody titers. They are not enough to justify a booster."

Wanna know why? Read this primer. https://t.co/lWwd8iCSAn — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 29, 2021

Florida and Texas now lead the nation with the highest percentage of new COVID cases, but Louisiana isn’t far behind due to an alarming spike among school-aged children. pic.twitter.com/6eiNHuEih9 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 29, 2021

Dé·jà vu all over again: In Florida, long lines at drive-thru testing sites are back & a surge in #DeltaVirus infections has sent hospital admissions soaring. Local authorities are calling on the governor to declare an emergency https://t.co/pqAwaaaHOh pic.twitter.com/MPvtcBjDAE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 29, 2021

At least someone is trying to deal with the DeSantis variant https://t.co/xoRxfmD65A — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) July 29, 2021

It's come to this:

“Please do not tie our hands behind our backs,” he said. “Please do not seek to take over pandemic emergency response from us.

“We are not the enemy.”https://t.co/ILiI0SqVVD and https://t.co/K3lrsi6Jva — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 29, 2021

seven out of 882, huh. https://t.co/STacGnbj2x — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 30, 2021

