So much canning!!! Breyona and I started the day by going out for a nice breakfast. It never ceases to amaze me how much that girl can eat- she inhaled an omelet the size of my head and a quart of chocolate milk.

Today we pickled another half bushel of cucumbers, and will let them sit for just a few days before I can them, and I also put down another 24 heads of cabbage and filled up two of the crocks, so they can sit for a couple weeks and ferment.

I made a big crock of my favorite “special” sauerkrauts that is actually my favorite concoction I have come up with the last few years. I use half regular cabbage, have red cabbage, cut them and macerate them with salt like normal, but I also peel a bunch of fresh horseradish and a couple dozen radishes, throw it in the blender, and mix it in with the cabbage.

The stuff that comes out of the blender could melt your damned eyebrows and damned sure will clear your sinuses, but after fermenting for two weeks, it really mellows, and what you end up with is a sauerkraut with a nice horseradish flavor and just a touch of heat. It’s one of my favorites and my friends Harry and Chatman love it and “ordered” a half dozen quarts. I’m making a dozen quarts over all for them this year.

Also picked a bunch of blackberries from the back yard. Have to run those over to dad tomorrow since they are his favorites.

Next week- PEACHES.

Somewhat related, have any of you had any success growing your own sprouts? They disappeared from the grocery for several years because of e. coli concerns, but now I see them back, and thy are very spendy- 3-4 bucks for a little container and it is always in plastic which I try to avoid. Wondering if any of you have some secret way of growing them.

It’s a nice Friday night for a movie, which means I am going to spend the next hour trying to pick one then go to bed half way through.