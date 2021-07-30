Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Busy Day On the Homefront

So much canning!!! Breyona and I started the day by going out for a nice breakfast. It never ceases to amaze me how much that girl can eat- she inhaled an omelet the size of my head and a quart of chocolate milk.

Today we pickled another half bushel of cucumbers, and will let them sit for just a few days before I can them, and I also put down another 24 heads of cabbage and filled up two of the crocks, so they can sit for a couple weeks and ferment.

I made a big crock of my favorite “special” sauerkrauts that is actually my favorite concoction I have come up with the last few years. I use half regular cabbage, have red cabbage, cut them and macerate them with salt like normal, but I also peel a bunch of fresh horseradish and a couple dozen radishes, throw it in the blender, and mix it in with the cabbage.

The stuff that comes out of the blender could melt your damned eyebrows and damned sure will clear your sinuses, but after fermenting for two weeks, it really mellows, and what you end up with is a sauerkraut with a nice horseradish flavor and just a touch of heat. It’s one of my favorites and my friends Harry and Chatman love it and “ordered” a half dozen quarts. I’m making a dozen quarts over all for them this year.

Also picked a bunch of blackberries from the back yard. Have to run those over to dad tomorrow since they are his favorites.

Next week- PEACHES.

Somewhat related, have any of you had any success growing your own sprouts? They disappeared from the grocery for several years because of e. coli concerns, but now I see them back, and thy are very spendy- 3-4 bucks for a little container and it is always in plastic which I try to avoid. Wondering if any of you have some secret way of growing them.

It’s a nice Friday night for a movie, which means I am going to spend the next hour trying to pick one then go to bed half way through.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’d love your special blend sauerkraut.

      I saw something the other day you’ll appreciate, John. I know I did.

      “A large gathering of people is called a fuckthat.”

      raven

      @Honus: I spent a week there every February for 5 years.

      Danielx

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Excellent description, though I’ve also heard that described as a “clusterfuck”, also “goat rodeo”. Any large gathering, say hundred and up, will involve somebody not acting right.

      Peter

      There are screen lids for wide-mouth canning jars designed for sprouting. They work pretty well, provided you remember to rinse and drain them twice a day until they’re ready. It’s a cheap and effective method.

      Try mustard seeds in your kraut sometime! You get a similar horseradishy heat and it kills on a brat or similar.

      West of the Rockies

      Breyona probably has the metabolism of a hummingbird at her age.  I’m amazed at how much I once could eat.

      schrodingers_cat

      I sprout my beans and legumes, harder to do in the winter than in the summer. I don’t even know many of their names in English.

      Mung beans, matki, tiny black chick peas (chana) etc..

      CaseyL

      Harry and Chatman are your friends who run a B&B, aren’t they?  How wonderful that they love your ‘kraut; do they put it on the menu for guests?  (“Sauerkraut that’ll get your attention, clear your sinuses, and make you love life!”)

      You should write a cookbook.  “Cooking for Curmudgeons.”

      HumboldtBlue

      Mmmm, I can smell mom’s blueberry pie now. I love blueberries.

      We kids still joke about the indentured servitude our parents put us through back in those 70s summers when they took us to the local fields to pick blueberries and strawberries. You’d have thunk we had been sold into bondage as we toiled for what? An hour and a half filling up baskets with fresh fruit that mom would turn into amazing pies and jams.

      We moaned, we bitched, we complained and mom lost it one day after one of my older brothers started singing “li’l black Sambo” something or other and she could whoop an ass too and his ass was firmly in the sights of her wrath.

      Then again, we were a large family that took a movie night to see Song of the South and of course we picked up on every tune from that racist epic, but mom never appreciated our attitudes.

      I miss mom.

      zhena gogolia

      So I’m assuming The Hobbit is terrible, right? I’m running out of Richard Armitage stuff to watch.

      Honus

      @raven: when?  And why?  I mean it’s nice, but I’m only going for the family reunion.  Did you ever get out to the Alpha Club or Figaretti’s?
      My aunt, who lived in Wheeling, did take me there to day camp back in the 60s

      Kirk Spencer

      @Peter: I just use cheesecloth.

      And I was thinking the e coli threat was from purchased sprouts. Seeds not so much so long as you follow good cleaning rules.

      HumboldtBlue

      @raven: ​ 
      If you haven’t read yet, Ian Toll’s Pacific War Trilogy is very good. I’m on volume three, and it’s one I will definitely re-read.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Danielx: As a confirmed introvert, I’ve said “fuckthat” more often than not to large gatherings, regardless of CF potential 😉

      NotMax

      Culled from somewhere on the ‘net a goodly amount of years ago.

      Brussels Sprout Kimchi

      4¼ oz. salt
      1½ lb. small Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved
      ½ small onion, coarsely chopped
      2 scallions, sliced
      4 garlic cloves
      ¼ cup Korean red pepper powder or ⅛ cup flakes (or to taste)
      2 Tbsp. fish sauce (such as nam pla or nuoc nam)
      2 Tbsp. Sriracha
      1 Tbsp. grated peeled ginger
      1 Tbsp. soy sauce
      2 tsp. coriander seeds, crushed
      2 tsp. fennel seeds, crushed
      .

      Combine 3.5 oz. salt and 2 quarts warm water in a large bowl, whisking to dissolve salt. Add Brussels sprouts and top with a plate to keep sprouts submerged. Let sit at room temperature 4 hours; drain. Rinse, drain, and place in a large bowl.

      Pulse onion, scallions, garlic, pepper, fish sauce, Sriracha, ginger, soy sauce, and coriander and fennel seeds in a food processor until smooth. Add to bowl with Brussels sprouts and toss. Transfer mixture to two 32-oz. canning jars, packing down to eliminate air gaps.

      Combine remaining salt and 1 quart warm water in a large bowl, whisking to dissolve salt. Add to jars to cover Brussels sprouts, leaving at least 1” headspace. Cover jars with lids. Let sit out of direct sunlight at room temperature until kimchi tastes tangy and releases bubbles when stirred, 3–5 days. Chill.

      Kimchi can be made 2 months ahead (flavor will deepen). Keep chilled.

      Hungry Joe

      Peaches just starting to come in (San Diego, about five miles from the coast) — so many so fast that I’ve already used the dehydrator on about a dozen. Apricots are gone; figs (Black Mission) are next. Avocados looking good. Meyer lemons always on tap, as are oranges. Mexican limes coming back, pineapple guava about to produce for the first time, still a few kumquats left — we got around 1200 this year, off a fairly compact tree. Tomatoes only doing so-so, but somehow the chard, usually fried by May, is still rip-roaring. Even a little lettuce left because it’s in standing beds under a pergola.

      And we have a smallish back yard. Yeah, it’s … crowded.

      MomSense

      Just found out that they are opening the blueberry barrens for picking at no charge. I’m going to head over there tomorrow and see if I can get enough to make a pie.

      NotMax

      @raven

      Presuming am awake when the morning thread drops tomorrow, got a link for a little something from WW2 warming up in the batter’s box.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      It’s all good, man

      Mr. Bob Odenkirk @mrbobodenkirk 6h
      Hi.  It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me.  It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

      Danielx

      @MagdaInBlack:

      I feel you. In some ways this past eon wasn’t all that great a crisis except for being shut up with the same people (family) for too long and being afraid to go into the local library.

      But I did see the first live music I have heard in a year and a half over July 4th weekend. Was a Grateful Dead cover band, but a really GOOD cover band, thankyewverymuch – no wandering jams. They – band called Hyryder, minor plug- are playing the same venue this weekend on the anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s birthday – yeah, that kind of place.

      And thanks to these unvaccinated assholes I’m afraid to go and I…am…so…pissed.

      RaflW

      “It’s a nice Friday night for a movie, which means I am going to spend the next hour trying to pick one then go to bed half way through.”

      This is why I watch single episodes of  ~1 hr serial shows. I only have to pick among the dozen or so I have in rotation on streaming, and it’s the right size commitment. I think the last feature film I watched was a couple months ago. I suppose I’d see one more often if I felt comfortable going to my favorite bargain second run cinema, but alas.

      (The other main place I’d see 2-4 movies a year was on the usually two per year round trips transatlantic. Again, not happening these days.)

