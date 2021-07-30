Earlier today and faced with not having a single free ICU bed available in Arkansas as a result of the delta variant sweeping through unvaccinated Arkansas like me at an all you can eat standing rib roast buffet, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a public health emergency.

BREAKING: Arkansas Governor Hutchinson declares public health emergency, says masks will not be required and "we're going to be wide open" — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 29, 2021

Governor Hutchison is not running for reelection. Any presidential hopes he might have had died with the emergence of Trump. He is unlikely to have a senate seat open up to run for. Basically, other than a sinecure at a think tank or research institute, this is it for him in Republican politics. And yet, with all of that providing him a significantly large amount of political freedom, he is still unable to do the right thing for the citizens of Arkansas. There are only three ways to stop the delta variant wave: vaccination, enforceable mask mandates, and/or mandatory, enforceable social distancing. We’d all prefer every do the easy thing and just get vaccinated. But given that in Arkansas, and dozens of other states, that’s just not going to happen, then the only other ways to defeat the delta wave are enforceable mask mandates and mandatory, enforced social distancing.

Governor Hutchinson’s public health emergency declaration is not worth the paper that it is printed on because it doesn’t do a damn thing, other than announcing that something has been done, that will have any positive effects in regard to the delta variant wave sweeping through Arkansas.

Given that he was Secretary of Homeland Security, I’m surprised he didn’t change the color coding or Arkansas to tangerine or something to show he was really serious.

