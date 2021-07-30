Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Does Not Seem To Understand What a Public Health Emergency Is

Earlier today and faced with not having a single free ICU bed available in Arkansas as a result of the delta variant sweeping through unvaccinated Arkansas like me at an all you can eat standing rib roast buffet, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a public health emergency.

Governor Hutchison is not running for reelection. Any presidential hopes he might have had died with the emergence of Trump. He is unlikely to have a senate seat open up to run for. Basically, other than a sinecure at a think tank or research institute, this is it for him in Republican politics. And yet, with all of that providing him a significantly large amount of political freedom, he is still unable to do the right thing for the citizens of Arkansas. There are only three ways to stop the delta variant wave: vaccination, enforceable mask mandates, and/or mandatory, enforceable social distancing. We’d all prefer every do the easy thing and just get vaccinated. But given that in Arkansas, and dozens of other states, that’s just not going to happen, then the only other ways to defeat the delta wave are enforceable mask mandates and mandatory, enforced social distancing.

Governor Hutchinson’s public health emergency declaration is not worth the paper that it is printed on because it doesn’t do a damn thing, other than announcing that something has been done, that will have any positive effects in regard to the delta variant wave sweeping through Arkansas.

Given that he was Secretary of Homeland Security, I’m surprised he didn’t change the color coding or Arkansas to tangerine or something to show he was really serious.

Open thread!

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tonight on the O’Donnell show there was a clip of an Arkansas woman who didn’t get a vaccination for herself or her thirteen daughter, who is now on a ventilator. She blames “misinformation” but says she thought Covid was just… and I really would have liked to hear the end of that sentence

      To her credit, she allowed cameras into her daughter’s hospital room and maybe the sight of that young girl on a ventilator will get through to some Bubbas.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      an all you can eat standing rib roast buffet

      Sounds good. I’d even overlook the resaurant’s boneheaded decision to not buy any chairs.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Fair Economist

      Republican response to a public health emergency:

      Nothing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It will not. If you dive into the cross tabs for the most recent polling on this, from YouGov commissioned by Axios, what you see is that the will never get the shot category is overwhelmingly white and (evangelical) Christian. Of white Christian’s, and I’m working from memory here, it was something like 43% – might have been 46% – responded with will never get the shot. When you look at the other groups that are also lumped in under vaccine hesitant, Black and Latino Americans, the percentage of respondents who will never get the shot was under 10% for each. What we have is a group of vaccine hesitant Americans largely made up of Black and Latino Americans, who have some good historical reasons to be skeptical and then you have a huge chunk of white Christians who are not hesitant, they’re resistant and opposed to ever getting the shot. The hesitant can be persuaded. The resistant and opposed cannot.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      This is the kind of stuff that I get into trouble at work. I’m the asshole that speaks up in the meeting and says ‘I’m reading through your declaration of a state of emergency, but there’s nothing here about actually doing anything. Is that in a supplemental document?’

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      BREAKING: Arkansas Governor Hutchinson declares public health emergency, says masks will not be required and “we’re going to be wide open”

      A public health emergency of mask wearing and being closed? 🤦‍♂️

      The murderous stupidity in parts of this country sometimes

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hunter Gathers

      My cat leaves more useful shit in her litter box than this replacement level hack.

      Variant Omega in 2031 is going to be fucking awesome.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      The pace of vaccinations in Arkansas, while still anemic, has roughly doubled over the last few weeks. I guess that’s something, though it’s have been nice if the locals had embraced the jab before this latest wave.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      @Adam L Silverman:  BTW this:

      as a result of the delta variant sweeping through unvaccinated Arkansas like me at an all you can eat standing rib roast buffet

      It may be the single greatest sentence you have ever devised. It’s probably good your academic career fizzled.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Dangerman

      Society only works if we agree on certain rules. Green means go. Red means stop. Yellow means different things depending if you are in Los Angeles as compared to Little Rock.

      That there is a debate about vaccines and masks is insane.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      America’s unacknowledged oppositional defiant disorder epidemic (no other word for it) combined with the COVID epidemic are not going to end well for anybody.

      Yeah, you see the same shit in Europe but their systems of governance won’t and aren’t tolerating the malicious, hateful disobedience we’re seeing here.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TaMara (HFG)

      what you see is that the will never get the shot category is overwhelmingly white and (evangelical) Christian. Of white Christian’s, and I’m working from memory here, it was something like 43% – might have been 46% – responded with will never get the shot.

      Not sure I’m seeing the problem here…

      (yes, I’m going to hell, but I was going anyway)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Adam L Silverman: Yep, it’s their weird ass religion beliefs driving this.  In fact all these stories of “I was COVID denier until the ventilator” fits that thinking.  They’re repenting.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Yutsano: I’m glad you liked it. I was undecided between the all you can eat standing rib roast buffet, the all you can eat BBQ ribs buffet, or the all you can eat bacon at the breakfast buffet.

      Frankly, if given the choice of which one to chose my answer is always: yes. I’ll take them!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @The Dangerman: I’ve lived in Little Rock, yellow means go faster.

      Okay, I lived about 35 minutes outside of Little Rock in Conway when I taught at University of Central Arkansas.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: One of the really bad thing about news coverage of this pandemic is the lack of images and video of hospitals.

      There are several documentaries of the early days in Wuhan.  E.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU9FVqwO4TM (33:14). And MTV’s “76 Days”.
      AFAIK, there haven’t been widely available similar documentaries in the USA, and it’s too easy to ignore what people can’t see.

      :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      The Senior (!) Senator from the state that represents, IIANM, 20% of new infections (and 6% of the population) for the last week

      Marco Rubio @marcorubio
      Our @SecDef is vaccinated But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield Embarrassing COVID theatre

      O, Marco. You strutting bantam capon. Also:

      Idrees Ali @idreesali114
      Quite an amazing tweet from @marcorubio. Everyone in the delegation was given a shield and face mask prior to arriving, including the press, since the Philippines, which is facing a surge in covid cases, requires both to be worn.

      Reply

