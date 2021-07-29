Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We still have time to mess this up!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This really is a full service blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Women: they get shit done

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

People are complicated. Love is not.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Thursday Morning Open Thread: No More Patience

Thursday Morning Open Thread: No More Patience

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,


No lie told — McCarthy’s letting his worst members act out like toddlers, because he has no control over them:

In an email sent late Tuesday to all offices in Congress, the Office of Attending Physician, Brian P. Monahan, reinstituted the mask mandate in all House office buildings, meeting areas and the chamber to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among members and staff.

While he suggested that “well-fitted, medical-grade filtration” masks be worn in the Senate, Monahan stressed the immediate requirement of use on the House side of the Capitol given the “collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risks.” Masks, however, are not required when an individual is alone inside a room or outside.

Many Republicans have declined to say whether they have been vaccinated, although they represent areas with the biggest spikes in infections…

Democrats shot back at Republican complaints, noting that the Capitol physician was following the advice of public health officials.

“We always just follow the guidance of the Capitol physician. There is no discussion about should we do it, should we not for one reason or another,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters. “It’s the decision of the Capitol physician, who is following the guidance of the CDC about the masks.”…

Later in the day, Republicans met with Monahan to voice their concerns about his decision. In the meeting, which lasted about one hour, numerous members asked the Capitol physician why he would institute a mandate if D.C. has a lower transmission rate than most cities. Monahan responded that the Capitol complex should be seen as a different entity given how many people who travel to and from different parts of the country interact with one another, according to two Republican aides in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private meeting…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • RaflW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      McCarthy has no control of his loon members, but I’m also fairly sure he doesn’t want to control them. He definitely acts like a guy who agrees with the anti-mask and anti-vax tactics.

      Oh, and McConnell this morning saying he never imagined people would need convincing to get vaccinated? That’s a pretty shocking admission of his failure as a leader.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.