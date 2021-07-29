Biden is talking about sending people to your house to give you a free vaccine, and some point you're going to have to ascribe agency to individuals.

I’m all for doing anything it takes to convince people to get vaccinated, but when someone gets really mad at, say, drunk drivers, is there an army of people who come out to lecture the person about this not being the most effective way to get them to stop driving drunk? pic.twitter.com/cCxspTnVZA

No lie told — McCarthy’s letting his worst members act out like toddlers, because he has no control over them:

… In an email sent late Tuesday to all offices in Congress, the Office of Attending Physician, Brian P. Monahan, reinstituted the mask mandate in all House office buildings, meeting areas and the chamber to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among members and staff.

While he suggested that “well-fitted, medical-grade filtration” masks be worn in the Senate, Monahan stressed the immediate requirement of use on the House side of the Capitol given the “collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risks.” Masks, however, are not required when an individual is alone inside a room or outside.

Many Republicans have declined to say whether they have been vaccinated, although they represent areas with the biggest spikes in infections…

Democrats shot back at Republican complaints, noting that the Capitol physician was following the advice of public health officials.

“We always just follow the guidance of the Capitol physician. There is no discussion about should we do it, should we not for one reason or another,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters. “It’s the decision of the Capitol physician, who is following the guidance of the CDC about the masks.”…

Later in the day, Republicans met with Monahan to voice their concerns about his decision. In the meeting, which lasted about one hour, numerous members asked the Capitol physician why he would institute a mandate if D.C. has a lower transmission rate than most cities. Monahan responded that the Capitol complex should be seen as a different entity given how many people who travel to and from different parts of the country interact with one another, according to two Republican aides in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private meeting…