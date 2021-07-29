Biden is talking about sending people to your house to give you a free vaccine, and some point you're going to have to ascribe agency to individuals.
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) July 28, 2021
I’m all for doing anything it takes to convince people to get vaccinated, but when someone gets really mad at, say, drunk drivers, is there an army of people who come out to lecture the person about this not being the most effective way to get them to stop driving drunk? pic.twitter.com/cCxspTnVZA
— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) July 27, 2021
Telling it like it is Madam Speaker!
House Republicans refuse to follow new mask mandate, leading Pelosi to call McCarthy a ‘moron’ for his comments https://t.co/JfvSWFbeKJ
— Elissa Greene : lets go. vaccinate everyone! (@Far_fromNormal1) July 28, 2021
No lie told — McCarthy’s letting his worst members act out like toddlers, because he has no control over them:
… In an email sent late Tuesday to all offices in Congress, the Office of Attending Physician, Brian P. Monahan, reinstituted the mask mandate in all House office buildings, meeting areas and the chamber to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among members and staff.
While he suggested that “well-fitted, medical-grade filtration” masks be worn in the Senate, Monahan stressed the immediate requirement of use on the House side of the Capitol given the “collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risks.” Masks, however, are not required when an individual is alone inside a room or outside.
Many Republicans have declined to say whether they have been vaccinated, although they represent areas with the biggest spikes in infections…
Democrats shot back at Republican complaints, noting that the Capitol physician was following the advice of public health officials.
“We always just follow the guidance of the Capitol physician. There is no discussion about should we do it, should we not for one reason or another,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters. “It’s the decision of the Capitol physician, who is following the guidance of the CDC about the masks.”…
Later in the day, Republicans met with Monahan to voice their concerns about his decision. In the meeting, which lasted about one hour, numerous members asked the Capitol physician why he would institute a mandate if D.C. has a lower transmission rate than most cities. Monahan responded that the Capitol complex should be seen as a different entity given how many people who travel to and from different parts of the country interact with one another, according to two Republican aides in the room who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private meeting…
Yes, the idea was to free ride off of herd immunity while complaining about the Biden administration attacking their liberties. And a lot of them were actual rooting for the pandemic to get worse so they could blame Biden for the midterms, but didn’t think it’d hit them directly
— Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) July 28, 2021
“Research has found that the biggest predictor of whether Americans view Covid-19 as a threat is not their scientific literacy or demographics, but whether they trust Fox News and Breitbart over CNN and The New York Times” https://t.co/c1dRwPButV
— Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) July 29, 2021
Every single American who dies of COVID-19 right now died because someone lied to them, or someone they knew, about the vaccine – in all likelihood, someone who got the vaccine themselves.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 29, 2021
Yes, a causal chain will always theoretically exist for vaccinated people to spread the virus to unvaccinated ones. But while the R number will never be zero, it should be self-limiting by now. Like polio.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 29, 2021
And the main reason we lost that race was because certain people with big megaphones spread doubt and fear for their own advantage.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 29, 2021
if you are vaccinated and get covid, but have no symptoms or mild symptoms, that is tbh not a breakthrough case. that is the vaccine working as intended. again:
q) what do you call a virus that doesn't make people sick?
a) who cares?
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 28, 2021
you should have a choice on vaccines! one choice costs you thousands of dollars a year and restricts your access to the barest minimum and the other choice does not
— kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 27, 2021
