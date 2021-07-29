Biden walks into the East Room wearing a mask, the first time that he's been spotted wearing one in the WH since May.
He notes that he didn't have to wear one yesterday in PA because people there got vaccinated.
— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) July 29, 2021
Best thing you can say about the GOP Death Cultists’ middle-school-level performances: At least while they’re stunting for selfies, they’re not actively making other peoples’ lives worse…
awww that’s cute they’re LARPing as their capitol terrorist heroes https://t.co/XJSH4wexOD
— kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 29, 2021
The group planned to be in the chamber when Sen. Mike Lee delivered a speech about House rules on wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/aFSMUUO15I
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 29, 2021
Don’t worry, dude. You’ll get your chance to see inside. https://t.co/Rx1JsMdvlr
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 29, 2021
I would pay to see Louie Gohmert flash his ID to try and get into Groom Lake to see the aliens. https://t.co/x4zCzF68rM
— Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) July 29, 2021
