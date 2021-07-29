Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Field Trip!

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Field Trip!

Best thing you can say about the GOP Death Cultists’ middle-school-level performances: At least while they’re stunting for selfies, they’re not actively making other peoples’ lives worse…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Rep. Matt Gaetz

      @RepMattGaetz

      BREAKING: The DC Department of Corrections locked out multiple Members of Congress from reviewing the conditions of the January 6th prisoners. What are they hiding?

      Their children?

      dmsilev

      “Gaetz, Greene, Gohmert, and Gosar”. Can we have a moratorium on additional idiots with last names beginning with G? I feel we have a lifetime supply already.

      nclurker

      on a earlier thread,someone mentioned barbara boxer being mugged,in broad daylight.

      i have also read that the thieves just stole her phone,and then jumped into a waiting

      get away car.

      makes me wonder what is on that phone,and who knew where she would be?

      cheers all

      Mary G

      The threat of being sent to live in a tent in the garage has spurred the housemate teen to move his first vaccination up to the day after tomorrow. Thanks to the covid threads and early morning crowd for the support. I’ve watched him charm his way out of any amount of trouble over the years and it’s good for him to know it won’t always work. It doesn’t hurt that I am pissed off as fuck.

      Tony Jay

      Stunt! Stunt! Stunt!

      It’s all a big old game of “Piss off the squares” that earns them scratch in the underworld community they’ve chosen to live in due to the lack of opportunity their kind experiences when competing out in the Real World.

      Legislate? There’ll be plenty of time for that when/if they get the majority back. Until then it’s Festival!

      Baud

      @Tony Jay:

      It is a stunt, but it’s also trolling the Dems who tried to investigate the kids in cages last year by visiting the facilities on the border.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: Actually Congressman Bob Goode (R-VA) was also there. Oh My Gawd!!!! Gaetz, Greene, Gohmert, Goode, and Gosar…That’s 5G!!!!!

      The Moar You Know

      makes me wonder what is on that phone,and who knew where she would be?

      @nclurker: no need to go all CT on this one. Rich old lady walking around Jack London square talking on her cell? Of course she got robbed. That shit happens literally every day there. My brother got mugged there. My ex girlfriend got mugged there. Her friend got shot in the face there. My guitar player watched a guy get shot to death ten feet in front of him there, and if the dude hadn’t run out of bullets he’d have shot my friend too. Oakland is a fucking hellhole. It’s gentrifying but all that means at the moment is “more victims”. Boxer was fucking stupid wandering around there like that, you gotta have situational awareness in Oakland. All the time.

      Rocks

      “They were ordered to leave or be arrested for trespassing, which they did.”  Which one?  I’m rooting for b.  And as a bonus, they could check out the conditions first hand.

      MomSense

      @Mary G:

      Yes!  Accountability is a good lesson to learn.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Rocks: They left. The only members of Congress who ever get arrested are the members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Especially the female members.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Yup. Cosplaying a ‘both sides’ scenario for the titillation of their fucked up audience.

      Over here their ideological brethren are in power and dog-whistling attacks on volunteer sea-rescue crews for acting as ‘migrant taxis’ when they save the lives of brown kids in dinghies who lack royal blue Brexitanian passports.

      I really hate these people, and I don’t feel in the least bad about that. It’s very much the right thing to do.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Tony Jay: How much damage is Cummings going to do/be able to do/likely do to the Flobalob with the interviews and the disclosure of the texts and emails and notes?

      Just Chuck

      @The Moar You Know: I used to live in a nice part of Oakland, Adams Point, which was a skip and a jump from JLS.  Soon as you crossed the freeway, it got super sketchy.  Could be worse though, could be International.

      tokyokie

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Actually Congressman Bob Goode (R-VA) was also there. Oh My Gawd!!!! Gaetz, Greene, Gohmert, Goode, and Gosar…That’s 5G!!!!!

      I knew there was something hinky about the 5G network.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mary G:

      The threat of being sent to live in a tent in the garage has spurred the housemate teen to move his first vaccination up to the day after tomorrow. 

      Good to hear!

      nclurker

      @The Moar You Know: i still wonder why they didn’t take every thing she had.you know,cash,rings,purse,etc.

      a quick grab of just a phone strikes me as ,well,strange.

      mugging a retired senator,blindly walking thru a high crime area,who knows.

      trollhattan

      @nclurker:

      This is the only posted article I’ve seen. Sounds like a crime of opportunity and not a targeting of Boxer, but we may yet learn more, especially if security cameras captured it.

      Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said. The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

      “The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

      The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

      Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim. https://www.sacbee.com/latest-news/article253043803.html#storylink=cpy

      Mary G

      @nclurker: Somebody needing a fix sees the latest iPhone and grabs it and runs. Trying to take more hurts his/her chances of getting away. Also, too, she doesn’t wear a lot of jewelry IRL. I know you want a spy thriller, but forget it, Jake, it’s Oakland.

      Tony Jay

      @Adam L Silverman:

      If this were back in the Before Time his testimony would already be devastating. No PM or their Government could have survived the revelations coming from such a trusted, high-level advisor, it would have been all of the News all of the time until blood was shed.

       But it’s not the Before Times. This is the Era of Infotainment and everything is viewed and weighed in terms of how these political optics play amongst the only people who matter – Conservative MPs and their donor class. The Public probably would be incandescent if they were properly informed about what’s been revealed and what it actually means, but that’s not the way things work these days.

       The Press and TV News are doing that thing where ‘savvy’ is all there is. Johnson is a liar who only cares about tomorrow’s headlines, Cummings is a liar who is probably telling the truth about all this. Johnson’s Cabinet are all skirmishing and briefing and dog-whistling like mad to their particular fan-clubs. These things are all ‘known’ and priced into the background of coverage that always skews favourable, because policy is boring and it’s so much easier to rely on anonymous briefings and to cover everything as Reality TV.

      What that means is that Johnson will survive and maintain his cosy relationship with the Media until the day after internal Tory Party politics remove him, at which point some of the damaging revelations that are currently being ignored will form the basis of chin stroking retrospectives that inevitably conclude with good-natured bafflement at just how Johnson managed to survive so long when all this dirt was ‘known’, with the suggestion hung out there that it was all the Public’s fault for not caring about the things their trusted News outlets neglected to cover.

      If all of this sounds familiar, it’s supposed to. Just as the USMSM loved some Trump, the UKMSM love some Flobalob. So many stories, so much product, so little work.

      Reply

