I did 5 normal things in the past week.
A couple hours ago I started to feel achy, flushed, then chilled. Fuck all these fucking people who won’t get vaccinated.
sab
The pitbull was spayed yesterday, came home last night and spent all day today curled into a little ball, pretending to sleep.
Demon cat was neutered today, spent all day at the vet and came home “Where is breakfast and lunch. I missed both!”
What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
@WaterGirl: That sucks but it could be something other than Covid. I’m expecting a lot of cold and flu as things return to more normal because those viruses have just been waiting to get their hooks in all of us for the first time in a year and a half. Still, the anti vaxxers are infuriating.
I did a bunch of normal stuff last week but it was in Vermont where just about everyone is vaccinated, and boy was it nice to be there. I was visiting two cousins on my mom’s side that live there – they were the last of the family I see regularly that I hadn’t seen since getting vaxxed. Maryland is not doing too bad with getting folks vaccinated, especially where I am (Montgomery County). Far West and parts of the Eastern Shore are TFG country and hence there’s more people that just won’t.
JPL
@WaterGirl: Feel better soon.
sab
@WaterGirl: He is still spraying, but otherwise he is a sweety. You are right. Henceforth Dobby
ETA : We call Ponyo the pitbull Goldfish because it fits her
She answers to Ponyo. Goldfish is our name when we don’t want her to know she is being discussed.
sab
@WaterGirl: I didn’t register your last line. Yikes. Feel better soon.
CaseyL
@WaterGirl: I hate to sound woo, but take some zinc. I find taking some the instant I think I’m coming down with something can often keep it away.
Hope it’s nothing, and you feel better soon!
NotMax
Nolympic games.
For decades, Nielsen’s verdict on the Games was the easiest way for advertisers and journalists to judge whether or not NBC’s coverage was resonating with viewers. The network’s press releases bragging about huge tune-in practically wrote themselves, with total viewer numbers often cracking 30 million-plus for summer Olympiads as recently as London 2012. During the first 15 years of the 21st century, NBC’s summer Olympics numbers defied gravity, adding audience even as almost everything else on linear TV declined. That changed in Rio back in 2016, but even with a nearly 20 percent drop, those Games still pulled in an average prime-time audience of just over 25 million viewers. It’s too soon to say precisely where 2021’s ratings will end up, but the first few days of data suggest a decline north of 40 percent isn’t out of the question. The technical term for this kind of Nielsen performance is “yikes.”
[snip]
…Anthony Crupi, a veteran reporter on the advertising beat who now serves as sports media reporter for Sportico, tells me NBC’s prime-time Olympic ratings “are actually down a lot more” than folks on Madison Avenue expected, coming in well below the numbers the network guaranteed to advertisers. While that last part isn’t all that unusual — networks regularly overpromise audience delivery — Crupi wouldn’t be surprised if NBC had to start offering so-called “makegoods” to its clients. “I imagine that the likes of Toyota and Geico are going to be offered some freebies in Sunday Night Football,” he says. Source
Josie
@WaterGirl: It is so maddening that we still have to deal with this. I hope it is just a simple cold and goes away quickly. Keep us in the loop.
@sab: Yikes! I hope you feel better soon. But yes, I’m tired of pretending that the parasites among us, who want all those normal things but are unwilling to help society get there, deserve respect. They just don’t
Oh no
did you get a test?
JPL
Last weekend while in Hawaii,
@flotus
stepped on an object while on the beach that got stuck in her left foot,
@MichaelLaRosa46
says. She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed to remove it and
@potus
will join her on the trip. Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) / Twitter
Gravenstone
@WaterGirl: Likely to become less so without the heuvos.
HumboldtBlue
well shit, feel better.
If it’s any consolation, Liverpool, despite losing, looked very good against Herta Berlin in a preseason friendly. A couple of youngsters really shone and the return of VVD and Gomez was a wonderful sight to see. Now you have something to tell Tony J and Amir.
Fair Economist
@What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:
That sucks but it could be something other than Covid. I’m expecting a lot of cold and flu as things return to more normal because those viruses have just been waiting to get their hooks in all of us for the first time in a year and a half. Still, the anti vaxxers are infuriating.
Yep, New Zealand is having a bad RSV outbreak. We do what we can, but nothing is perfect.
@WaterGirl: Hope whatever you have is super mild!
zhena gogolia
Well, it took five agonizing hours on phone and chat with Xfinity, but I HAVE REMOVED FOX NEWS from my cable package. I had to sacrifice TCM, but on the whole it feels really good.
I have HBO Max, which has a bunch of movies “curated by TCM,” so I’m hoping that will get me over my Stanwyck withdrawal symptoms.
Not another penny to those traitors. Carlson and Ingraham making fun of the heroic cops who defended the Capitol pushed me over the edge.
zhena gogolia
I hope it’s nothing serious. It doesn’t sound as if you did anything terribly risky.
A colleague of my husband’s got pretty sick with Covid (no hospital, though), although vaccinated. But he implied that he had done a lot of traveling, so we’re trying to stay calm.
Old School
Starts at 4:24 blog time. I guess we all owe you $10.
@Josie: It is maddening. I’m furious. I was already furious because a week or more ago I cancelled the trip to be with family because one sister and her grandchild won’t get vaccinated.
With delta going wild, i didn’t want to be in close quarters for a week with 2 people who just took two plane trips and refuse to be vaccinated.
So I don’t get to see the rest of my family – 7 other people who are vaccinated.
My sister is religious and she said she won’t get it. God loves her so much more than the million people around the world who have died from covid, I guess. I was furious before. Now that I’m worried, I’m even more furious.
I should have noted that the person I was around for a few minutes (outside) texted me 2 days later to say that she had just tested positive for covid. So I have been exposed, but I had really hoped the contact was so minimal that i didn’t need to worry. sigh
The exposure was Sunday morning, so this is right in the timeframe for me to not feel well. Hoping it’s not covid, obviously. I have been rikyrah level of careful since Feb 2020.
sab
@Albatrossity: You meant that for Watergirl? I agree with you both. Husband wants to take unvaccinated 7 yo granddaughter out for ice cream tomorrow, and my comment was “Is that safe?”
CaseyL
@zhena gogolia: Good for you!
I’m hoping to be able to pull the plug on Comcast/Xfinity altogether this fall. I’ve only kept the account for the ISP (I don’t even have a TV at this point) and have spent months looking for alternate internet providers. Internet only = no cable TV at all = no subsidy of Fox.
zhena gogolia
Oh. That is worrisome. But let’s hope for the best!
CaseyL
@WaterGirl:
Well, shit.
Fingers crossed for you!
RaflW
@WaterGirl: Ahhh, crap.
I do wonder how I’m gonna react the first time I get a cold since beginning masking late winter of ’20 (zero colds since. Not my usual track record). I’ve been hanging out with other vax’d people of late, and chances are one of these days I’ll catch something not-SARS related. And may go mildly apeshit till I can be sure it’s just a cold (fingers crossed).
All that said, I hope you just have some kinda normal cold. Getting tested when appropriate is reasonable! But I also think going too soon could prove inconclusive?
Oh, and I’m going to go take my daily vit D right now!
Edit: @WaterGirl ahhh, extra-crap!
Another Scott
@WaterGirl: Ack! Hang in there, and know that the statistics are on your side.
Keep us updated.
Best wishes,
Scott.
Betty
So Yamiche wants to know if Americans can trust Biden on Covid? These people!
@WaterGirl: I’ve read that there are a lot of summer colds around and Drs won’t test for covid unless there’s trouble breathing and a high fever. Don’t know if that’s just anecdotal. Hope you’re feeling better soon.
Joy in FL
Watergirl, I hope you have a cold! I’m sending you zinc-filled good thoughts.
Baud
🤞
Keeping good thoughts for you.
zhena gogolia
Jim Jordan tried to dodge a question about when he talked to Trump on January 6 and it did not go well pic.twitter.com/bK02MdMCdp— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021
JPL
Yesterday, grand imp coughed a few times after I put him down. It was a croupy cough, but still deep, and scary. That was the only time he coughed. Scary as hell, cuz a two year old can’t get vaccinated. Apparently, he has learned that caretakers will react with that sound
Soprano2
We have 267 people in the hospital here in Springfield, MO right now. The 7-day average of daily cases is 192.86. One thing is better – 41.77% of eligible people are fully vaccinated, and 48.96% have had at least one shot. The number of one shot is growing faster than the total number vaccinated, which is good. I think a bunch of fence-sitters got off the fence.
I sat in my mother’s room at the hospital this morning waiting for her doctor, who never came around. I finally had to leave. The case worker brought a list of rehab facilities yesterday, and I’ve started to ask people about whether they’ve had experience with any of them. I figure that’s better than looking at their Web sites. Mom seemed better this morning. I’ve talked to a caseworker about what comes next. We have to pick a rehab facility for her to go to when she leaves the hospital. I don’t think she’ll be there more than a week or two.
VeniceRiley
@WaterGirl: I would be furious too. Supplementwise, I was also taking selenium and bromelain during the first two waves.
I buy at pipingrock.com their supplements are often on BOGO
zhena gogolia
Beautiful photo here.
Officers Dunn and Fanone hug after their testimony in front of the Select Cmte. pic.twitter.com/xv6G2tMovq— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 29, 2021
prostratedragon
@WaterGirl: Could it be the bodywork, especially since you hadn’t had it in so long? When I used to have sessions, I’d occasionally feel like I was coming down with something for a day or so. Drink plenty of water.
dr. luba
@CaseyL: My 89 year old mother, bless her heart, loves to watch streaming content when I’m over, but can’t handle anything more than cable when she’s alone. (I installed an Apple TV at her house which we use.) We’ve streamed several series, watched Ukrainian movies and videos, and stream TCM.
I cut the cord a couple of years ago, but still access TCM and MSNBC via her account. If you know someone who still has TCM access, perhaps they’ll let you stream it?
