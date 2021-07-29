On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Monteverde is in the mountains southwest of Arenal. To get there was a bit of an adventure. First a short van trip to Lake Arenal (a man made lake that is a major source of hydroelectric energy for Costa Rica). We then boarded a small boat that went across the lake to the northwest. Arriving at a small landing on the far side of the lake we boarded another van for a twisting ride on some gravel roads up the mountain. Reaching the other side of a ridge after passing several wind turbines, we got onto some paved roads and headed south to finally check into our hotel in Monteverde. Much of the area around Monteverde has been taken out of cultivation and timber cutting and has been preserved for ecotourism.