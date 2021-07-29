Five years ago today…

Khizr Khan: "My son was an actual hero who gave his life for his men. He epitomizes America. Don't vote for the racist, incompetent buffoon!"

America: "Your name is funny, screw you. Racist Incompetent Buffoon 2016!" — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) July 28, 2021

There’s something to be said for targeting your scams at people who have completely suppressed their intellectual immune systems. https://t.co/oM8wCtgW1m — pillsy (@DucksForDuckGod) July 26, 2021

The arc of the Bell Curve is shallow…

Andrew Sullivan's hero says it's cool to refuse to hire people if they're named Lamont or Laticia because they're probably low-IQ losers. pic.twitter.com/fS97J3lYmo — Recovering Adrenochrome Fiend (@bwreed) July 26, 2021