Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

The house always wins.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We have all the best words.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This is how realignments happen…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / It’s a Job Seekers Market, They Say

It’s a Job Seekers Market, They Say

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

So if you don’t want to get vaccinated, polish your fucking resume and get the fuck out:

President Biden’s expected announcement of a vaccine mandate for federal workers has splintered groups representing large numbers of employees, raising questions about compliance and enforcement as the White House attempts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

Some sectors of the federal workforce, including groups as disparate as law enforcement officers and postal workers, raised immediate concerns about the requirement, sending an early signal of looming problems.

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, which represents more than 26,000 federal officers, has blasted the idea, saying that it believes requiring vaccinations represented an infringement on civil rights.

“There will be a lot of pushback. It’s going to be an avalanche,” President Larry Cosme said, warning that many of the group’s members at the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security would be opposed.

Ask me how many fucks I give about law enforcement whinging about their civil rights.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Cacti
  • cmorenc
  • danielx
  • dc
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • dr. bloor
  • FNWA
  • hells littlest angel
  • HinTN
  • HypersphericalCow
  • Just Chuck
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • raven
  • sab
  • Searcher
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Just Chuck

      The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, which represents more than 26,000 federal officers, has blasted the idea, saying that it believes requiring vaccinations represented an infringement on civil rights.

      And where were these mooks when their fellow officers were being beaten to death on 1/6?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      Any cop who refuses to be vaccinated should be required to spend the first ten minutes of each shift in a chokehold — surely they wouldn’t call that a civil rights violation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      danielx

      As with so many others these day:

      Fuck those guys. That’s all I got.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dr. bloor

      Well, we’ll see what happens, I guess. I’m not so sure a collective of overgrown children with Oppositional Defiant Disorder who also happen to be backed by unions are going to be so easily disposed of.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Searcher

      Damn, and here I was convinced that Biden wouldn’t do anything to get rid of the shittiest 20% of law enforcement.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HypersphericalCow

      In the tech industry that I work in, a lot of employers are moving back to a hybrid home/office schedule (i.e., two or three days a week at home, the rest at the office). But you absolutely need to be vaccinated to come into the office.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      A mandate is garnering support among some unions, such as the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, an AFL-CIO union that represents some 25,000 federal workers at agencies such as NASA and the Defense Department.
      The union said it is embracing a mandate because of the safety and security it would provide to its members.

      Yay engineers! Very sensible.

      the Department of Homeland Security

      I’m opposed to the Department of Homeland Security and yet here I am, stuck with them seemingly forever. Boo hoo.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Let’s see…

      Roughly 2.1M civilian federal employees.

      Roughly 1.4M active duty military.

      2.6E4 / 3.5E6 x 100% = 0.74%

      Yeah, an avalanche.  Yup.  [groucho-roll-eyes.gif]

      (sigh)

      To be clear, I know that the rest of the workforce isn’t 100% behind the mandate.  The point is, a noisy minority isn’t representative of the whole.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cacti

      Thanks to those Unitary Executive SCOTUS rulings and the Reagan precedent with the Air Traffic Controllers, Biden should feel free to fire any recalcitrant federal employees.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      What Biden actually announced isn’t technically a mandate, “get vaxed or get a different job”, it’s more of a “your life will be substantially more annoying if you don’t get the shots” encouragement. The refusers will have to be tested once or twice a week, socially distance, will have limits on official travel, etc. etc. It’s basically similar to what NY and CA and some other places have announced.

      I think real mandates are coming and this is just phase one, but at least at this point the whiners are whining about being forced to inconvenience themselves at worst. No sympathy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I’m fucking sick and tired of cops and their incessant whining. If the shot is mandated at your job and you don’t want to take it, then go find a new fucking job. Our Constitution does not grant you rights to a job without conditions. We keep acting like a third-world nation and we’ll soon become one. What’s ironic are those morons who say they aren’t getting the shot because they don’t want to be a part of some experiment.

      Heads up motherfuckers… you’re now in the control group that chose the placebo and things aren’t looking too good for you…lol!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      If Blue Lives Really Matter, shouldn’t the unions be in favor of vaccines? To protect their dues-paying members whom they value so highly?

      //

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cmorenc

      Haven’t all members of the armed services been required to be vaccinated against multiple diseases ever since several decades ago?  OTOH, SCOTUS in 2016 (ND v Schmerber) ruled that searches incident to arrest permitted warrantless breath tests, but not warrantless breath tests.  Even though the line of cases on the issue including and precedent to Schmerber are in a criminal context, and going back to 1905 in Jacobson v Massacussets the court upheld fines for defying a mandatory municipal requirement for smallpox vaccinations, nonetheless we can hardly be confident that the present composition of SCOTUS will support mandatory vaccination requirements.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: So far, there have been two high-profile lawsuits about vaccine mandates, one for a big hospital in Houston (“get vaccinated or get fired”) and one for a university in Indiana (“get vaccinated if you want to go to class in person”). In both cases, the judges ruled that mandates were perfectly valid. Doesn’t mean that some lunatic of a judge might find otherwise in a subsequent lawsuit, but it’s at least a good initial track record.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dm

      I mentioned this the other day, but I wonder what stance the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association takes on urine tests — I assume they have to do that, since federal contractors do (though in my experience it was effectively only a condition for getting hired).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      I’m not worrying about the vaccine whiners anymore.

      This is wonderful:

      Clint Smith
      @ClintSmithIII
      Last month Connecticut became the first state in the country to make prison phone calls free. It’s a huge victory for the incarcerated and their families and will transform the lives of children with incarcerated parents. Every single state should do this.

      It’s also a repulsive, rip off business that deserves to go out of business.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HinTN

      @Cacti: That’s what I’d like to hear our legal beagles address is the applicability of the Reagan ATC action

      ETA: Far more appropriate action in this case that in Reagan’s, but that’s my liberal bias showing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @Kay: That is good news. The amount of money sucked from families of prisoners pretty much “because we can” is just appalling.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @cmorenc: Military already requires more than a dozen vaccinations.  Anyone in the armed services has ALREADY been forced to show proof of vaccinations.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      Via WaPo:

      Biden’s directive will affect more than 4 million Americans, including over 2 million in the federal civilian workforce. On-site contractors would be required to also attest to their vaccination status.

      Those who are not fully vaccinated would be required to wear a mask at work, physically distance from other employees and visitors and undergo weekly or twice weekly testing.
      […]
      Biden also directed Defense Department officials to consider how and when they will add the coronavirus vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military, a step the White House considers critical as troops are serving in places with low vaccination rates and high infection case numbers.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      It’s funny because when it first started here our local police were more worried about it than anyone- to the extent that I was a little taken aback, then they realized the proper political position was to follow the Trumpsters. There was a brief window where conservatives could have turned it around and been normal. Oh, well.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike in NC

      @dm: With more and more states decriminalizing or legalizing weed, it makes no sense for so many companies to still require pre-employment urinalysis tests.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dr. bloor

      @sab: ​
       

      They also vote pro-gun, so I guess we should given them style points for being consistently self-destructive.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dm

      @Mike in NC: Well, yes, but if the company is a federal contractor, they don’t have a lot of choice.

      I suspect that a lot of those putative Federal employees whinging about how requiring a vaccination infringes their rights were able to find a way to accept having to take a urine test.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: troops are serving in places with low vaccination rates and high infection case numbers.

      Elgin AFB, Florida; Fort Chaffee AB, Arkansas; Fort Leonard Wood AB, Missouri; Warren AFB, Wyoming; …

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      New: President Biden will call on school districts to host at least one pop-up vaccination clinic in the coming weeks, in order to get more children who are 12 and older vaccinated. He’s also directing pharmacies to work with schools to host vaccination clinics.

      Good idea. I received a vaccination at a public school. That was before people were insane. I don’t recall which one it was. We also had eye exams. That’s how I found out I needed glasses, which was quite the revelation because you don’t know you need glasses that young- you think “blurry” is how people see.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, which represents more than 26,000 federal officers, has blasted the idea, saying that it believes requiring vaccinations represented an infringement on civil rights.

      And thus, for the first time ever, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association became interested in civil rights. Amen.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      US and Turkey women had one of the greatest volleyball matches I’ve seen. US wins two sets, going away, Turkey wins next two sets, going away. Rubber match was back and forth until a couple US substitutions tipped the scales in our favor. Wowzers. Plenty of top competition in this tournament.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      raven

      First lady Jill Biden has been sent to the Walter Reed military hospital for a procedure, after getting an object lodged in her foot last weekend on a beach during a series of official events in Hawaii.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      Well, this is one way to flush out the most fascist MAGAt Trumpers from ICE and some of the other Federal agencies.  So win-win.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.